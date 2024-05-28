A Quick Primer on Prenups

A prenuptial agreement helps protect your assets in a divorce.

Prenuptial agreements are popular with wealthy celebrities, but plenty of ordinary couples are taking steps to protect their assets in case their marriage ends in divorce. Some 20% of American couples have a prenup, and 50% of Americans said they support the use of prenups, according to a 2023 Harris Poll, up from 42% in 2022. 

Julia Rodgers, a family law attorney who co-founded Hello Prenup, a website that helps users create a do-it-yourself prenuptial agreement, says a prenup is particularly important for couples who have children from a previous marriage. Baby boomers will leave an estimated $80 trillion in assets to their millennial and Generation Z children through 2045, according to Cerulli Associates, a research and consulting firm. “If you want to keep your wealth in the family and not lose it in a divorce, you should protect it with a prenup,” Rodgers says. 

