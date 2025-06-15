The Overlooked Generation: An Expert's Guide to How Gen X Can Finally Get Ahead
A perfect financial storm has been lashing this generation for years, but they still have time to get their retirement back on track with a few key moves.
While the financial media has largely remained fixated on Millennials and Gen Zers, both are projected to benefit from the ongoing Great Wealth Transfer. Meanwhile, there’s a generation quietly slipping through the cracks: Generation X.
Unlike the younger generations that follow them, many Gen Xers — now 45 to 60 years old — may not be positioned to receive a significant inheritance or windfall.
This generation grew up during some pretty tough economic times, bookended by the dot-com crash and the global financial crisis. Many entered adulthood saddled with student debt, only to face stagnant wages and multiple economic crises during their prime earning years.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.
Yet, despite these setbacks, this resilient generation still has a meaningful window to get back on track for retirement.
Let’s explore some of the key challenges facing this overlooked generation and some good opportunities to help them catch up.
The savings gap
Many Gen Xers faced challenges early on. Burdened with student loans and lower-than-expected earnings, they often had to choose between paying off debt and saving for retirement. It is no surprise that savings took a backseat.
Then came the global financial crisis, and many who had managed to set aside some money were forced to dip into their savings, including 401(k) accounts, just to stay afloat.
The result? A generation now late into their work lives, nearing what should be their golden years, but often with very low retirement balances.
Despite having been in the workforce for more than 25 years, the median retirement savings for Gen Xers sits at $40,000, based on a National Institute on Retirement Security study released in July 2023.
The good news is that consistent, automated contributions — even started later in life — can still make a meaningful difference.
By employing a "set it and forget it" contribution strategy that automatically increases deposits to retirement accounts over time, Gen Xers can begin to gradually close their savings gap.
Catch-up contributions — a lifeline
One of the best available tools for Gen Xers who are trying to make up for lost savings time is the ability to make catch-up contributions to retirement accounts.
For those 50 or older, the IRS allows an additional contribution of $7,500 to 401(k)s and similar retirement plans for 2025, bringing the total possible annual contribution to $31,000.
In addition, thanks to the Secure 2.0 Act, starting in 2025 there is a “super” catch-up contribution for those ages 60-63, allowing them to pump up to $11,250 more into their 401(k), 403(b) or 457(b) account.
Not everyone knows about these options, but for those who can find room in their budgets, taking advantage of these catch-up contributions can be a game-changer.
Health crises can wreck budgets
Health problems have the potential to unravel even the best-laid financial plans. A major illness or injury could mean expensive treatments, time away from work and significant out-of-pocket costs.
Medical costs are also the leading cause of bankruptcy, affecting about 67% of those who file, according to RetireGuide. One smart defensive move may be to fully fund a health savings account (HSA) to cover future health care costs.
HSAs offer a triple tax advantage. Contributions are tax-deductible, earnings grow tax-free and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free.
Selecting appropriate health insurance
Choosing the right health insurance becomes even more critical as Gen Xers approach their 50s. This is when chronic conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, often emerge, making comprehensive coverage a necessity rather than a luxury.
Carefully comparing employer plans or options on health care exchanges can help ensure that premiums, deductibles and provider networks align with both health needs and financial realities.
With premiums for a 50-year-old averaging close to $700 per month, it may be tempting to opt for cheaper, minimal coverage, but underinsuring can be a costly mistake down the line.
Recovering from a divorce
"Gray divorce" (or one that occurs after age 45) can deliver a uniquely devastating financial blow, particularly for women, who face standard-of-living declines of as much as 45% post-divorce, according to an article in The Journals of Gerontology.
Beyond the emotional toll, splitting assets midlife can derail even carefully constructed retirement plans.
The recovery road map typically involves working with your financial adviser to revisit your entire financial plan.
Steps like rebuilding credit where necessary, adjusting retirement expectations, fine-tuning your budget and updating any estate documents will be critically important.
Debt is harmful to your retirement
Gen X carries the highest non-mortgage debt burden of any generation, averaging about $31,000 per household, according to Experian. Gen Z, by comparison, holds less than half that amount of debt, at about $15,000.
From lingering student loans to credit card balances, these obligations dogging Gen X can consume cash flow that should be funding retirement accounts.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
The path forward involves strategic debt repayment, whether through consolidation loans, the avalanche method (targeting the highest interest rates first) or working with credit counselors. The key is creating a realistic timeline that balances debt reduction with continued retirement savings.
Resilience may be Gen X's greatest asset
While some Gen Xers face financial headwinds, their characteristic resilience can position them well to tackle these challenges. Many have already been through multiple economic cycles and adapted to changing circumstances, experiences that can serve them well in this pre-retirement phase.
The path forward involves focusing on what can be managed: maximizing savings opportunities, optimizing insurance coverage and developing strategic debt-repayment plans.
Financial advisers can play a key role in helping to create realistic, personalized strategies that account for each client's specific situation.
For Gen Xers without an adviser, now could be a great time to seek professional guidance. With thoughtful planning and the right support, this generation can still build meaningful financial security, confirming it's never too late to take control of their financial future.
Their story isn't about missed opportunities, but about the potential that still lies ahead.
Related Content
- Four Financial Steps That Can Help the Sandwich Generation Cope
- Retirement Savings on Track? How Much You Should Have by 55 and 60
- Late to the Retirement Savings Party? Five Tips for 2025
- 401(k) Super Catch-Ups: Are They Right for You?
- Don't Let Health Care Costs Wreck Your Retirement: Here's How
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Leila is Regional President, Senior Managing Director at MAI Capital Management, based in Charlotte, N.C. She has over 30 years of experience in financial services working extensively with high-net-worth individuals and families. Leila joined MAI after the acquisition of Queens Oak Advisors, where she served as the Managing Partner and Director of Client Service.
-
-
Financial Advice and Retirement Confidence: What's Wealth Got to Do With It?
This retirement researcher notes that retirement confidence increases the most for those with access to advice who have a lower total level of savings.
-
The ‘First Year of Retirement’ Rule
The 'first year of retirement' rule says the 12 months after you leave work set the tone for your entire later life — so it's vital to approach them mindfully.
-
Financial Advice and Retirement Confidence: What's Wealth Got to Do With It?
This retirement researcher notes that retirement confidence increases the most for those with access to advice who have a lower total level of savings.
-
The ‘First Year of Retirement’ Rule
The 'first year of retirement' rule says the 12 months after you leave work set the tone for your entire later life — so it's vital to approach them mindfully.
-
Tech Stocks Drag This Growth Fund Down
A rough stretch for mega-cap tech and tech-adjacent names has put pressure on this Mairs & Powers mutual fund.
-
Timing Is Everything for Roth Conversions: An Expert's Guide to the Right Strategy
Understanding the nuances of Roth conversions can help you avoid forking over more money in taxes than you need to.
-
Are You Ready for the Emotional Side of Retirement?
Financial adviser warns that life after work is coming, so start preparing … mentally, as well as financially. If you're nervous, take heart. Some simple strategies could ease the way.
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 769 Points on Iran-Israel Conflict
Losses accelerated in afternoon trading amid reports Iran retaliated against Israel.
-
RV Living or Vacation Home? What's Best for Your Retirement?
You may fantasize about RV living or owning a cabin in the mountains or by the beach. Both options can be affordable and fun, but kick the tires first!
-
Four Ways to Help Prevent a Market Downturn From Scrambling Your Nest Egg
You may not be able to avoid a market decline when you're newly retired and starting to rely on your nest egg for income, but you can plan for that risk.