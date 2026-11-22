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Retirement planning used to run on a handful of familiar tools and rules of thumb. You'd meet with an adviser once a year. You'd plug numbers into a calculator. And you'd hope your mix of stocks and bonds stayed on course. It worked, more or less, but it left a lot of people guessing.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved from labs into the apps we use every day. It's reshaping how we plan finances, budget, save and invest. This article looks at how it can help you plan your retirement.
Traditional retirement planning
Traditional retirement planning runs into familiar snags. Manual data entry and assumptions that don't fit your life can throw things off. Plans take time to build and update. And many of us only revisit them when markets get rocky or a big life event forces the issue.
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Gregor Emmian, deputy chief digital growth officer at trading platform Rise, highlights how digital technology is changing the way companies approach personalized customer experiences.
Emmian says: "As digital tools become more sophisticated, companies can use data to create more personalized and responsive experiences for their customers. AI can help teams process information faster, identify patterns in customer behavior and adapt digital experiences as needs change. The key is using these technologies to make complex processes simpler and more relevant for the people using them."
Most households still rely on workplace plans, such as 401(k)s, as well as IRAs, target-date funds and periodic check-ins with advisers. Those basics matter. However, they don't always deliver personalization. That's where AI can help.
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
AI's strengths
At its core, AI is pattern-spotting at scale. It uses machine learning to sift through piles of data and make predictions. Sure, it's not a crystal ball. However, it's fast and consistent in ways humans aren't.
Machine learning models can process decades of market behavior and personal spending habits in seconds. They can then surface insights that would take a human analyst weeks to uncover.
The payoff shows up in efficiency: Automated data pulls and updates cut down on manual steps. Models reduce common errors that creep into spreadsheets. Plans adjust to your age, income, spending, taxes and goals.
AI tools are now commonplace in financial planning:
AI-powered budgeting apps categorize spending. They forecast cash flow and nudge you toward savings targets.
Financial planning platforms crunch taxes, Social Security timing, Roth conversions and withdrawal strategies and simulate the long-term effects of your choices.
Risk assessment tools analyze your portfolio's exposure to interest rates and various factors and show you what might happen in different market environments.
Robo-advisers use algorithms to build and maintain diversified portfolios at low cost. Many have added features such as automated rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting.
Betterment and Wealthfront helped popularize automated portfolios and features such as goal tracking and tax optimization. Traditional firms and new startups are also building AI into financial planning workflows.
In investing, however, AI's strength is breadth. It can scan thousands of securities and economic indicators to spot relationships many of us would miss.
Academic research has documented that machine learning methods can find signals in financial data that improve forecasts relative to traditional models, even if those gains can be hard to sustain in fast-moving markets.
AI can shorten the lag between what's happening in markets and what your portfolio does. That means:
Faster rebalancing when markets move
Diversification that tilts toward assets with improving momentum or valuation signals
Early risk detection that tones down exposure to fragile areas without upending the plan
However, increased automation also raises compliance questions. Nick Mendez, founding partner and CEO of Horton & Mendez, highlights a crucial consideration as AI becomes more involved in financial decision-making: Understanding the legal and regulatory risks of using increasingly automated systems.
Mendez explains: "Whether you're using AI to analyze investments or support other high-stakes decisions, having appropriate oversight and understanding how those systems operate can help manage risk."
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Using AI for personalized advice
Simple retirement tools can be useful, but may only ask for your age and retirement date. AI tools can fold in your real spending, your paycheck rhythm, your mortgage, your tax bracket and even how you react to market drops.
That detail lets the plan flex: Boosting savings in high-income months, shifting Roth IRA vs pre-tax contributions based on tax projections, or updating withdrawal sequences as rates change.
Two people of the same age can have completely different financial goals and risk tolerance. AI takes all of that into account and builds advice around the individual (not a demographic bucket).
People tend to stick to plans that reflect their reality. It's the difference between a diet you found online and a meal plan built around what's in your fridge and what you'll actually cook.
So while AI isn't here to replace the basics, it can make them easier to stick to and more tailored to your life. From smarter budgeting nudges to portfolios that respond faster to change, the tools are getting better at meeting you where you are.
If you're building or revisiting your plan, try testing an AI-enabled app or advisory platform alongside what you already use. Start small and compare the recommendations. See whether the guidance feels clearer and more actionable. And keep up with research and guidance as it evolves.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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David Grant A. is an accomplished tech lawyer and legal marketing expert whose expertise spans artificial intelligence, fintech, human rights law and digital marketing. An active sports enthusiast, avid reader and chess player, David combines legal insight with marketing expertise to drive innovation at the intersection of law, technology and business.