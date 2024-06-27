Things Change: Is It Time to Update Your Retirement Plan?

Here’s how to go about updating your retirement plan, including adding important elements, to ensure it meets all of your retirement objectives.

A retired couple dance around their living room together.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless you have done zero work on retirement, you have a plan. It may be outdated, formal or informal, producing good results or not. But you have a plan.

Then you start to think about all that has happened in the world — and how your objectives may have changed — since you set up your “plan.” The holes probably loom large in your imagination, but there will be improvements that you can take advantage of, too, if you recognize them.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative
Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative
President, Golden Retirement Advisors Inc.

Jerry Golden is the founder and CEO of Golden Retirement Advisors Inc. He specializes in helping consumers create retirement plans that provide income that cannot be outlived. Find out more at Go2income.com, where consumers can explore all types of income annuity options, anonymously and at no cost.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8