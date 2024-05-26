These Are the Key Decisions You Need to Make for Retirement

These important issues are all connected and can affect your taxes, likely setting them at a certain level for the rest of your retirement.

An older man examines a chessboard.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erik Bowman, RICP, NSSA
By
published

When you’re preparing to retire, you’re most likely looking forward to relaxing. But instead of the relaxing interlude you were imagining, retirement plunges you into making possibly some of the most complex decisions you’ve ever made in your life.

Think about it — during what I call the Dynamic Decade+, the period between ages 62 and 75 — there are consequential decisions associated with retirement that should be made. That includes deciding when to stop working, choosing when to claim Social Security, starting Medicare, planning for required minimum distributions (RMDs), considering when to start withdrawing money from your retirement accounts — and more.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Erik Bowman, RICP, NSSA
Erik Bowman, RICP, NSSA
Wealth Advisor, Founder, Bowman Financial Strategies

As the firm’s owner and lead wealth advisor, Erik supports the firm’s clients with custom financial planning solutions. He provides detailed retirement planning strategies, investment management, Social Security planning and tax-efficient retirement distribution strategies. He believes in the importance of providing clear, concise advice to help alleviate his clients’ fears, which allows them to make confident decisions. His pinnacle goal is to help clients live their retirement dreams.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8