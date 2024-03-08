Your Late IRA Contributions Have a Procrastination Penalty
There’s a 15-month window to make your IRA contribution for any given tax year. The earlier you make it, the more you benefit from the compounding effect.
If you had a choice between getting $100 or $80, which would you choose? The answer seems self-evident, but many investors are, in essence, opting for the lower figure when they procrastinate in making contributions to their IRA or other investment accounts.
There is a span of 15½ months in which you can make your annual contribution to an IRA, from January 1 of the applicable tax year through April 15 (the tax return deadline) the following year. While more investors are taking advantage of early contributions, Vanguard research found that many more are still holding their contributions until right before the deadline.
Throughout my career as a financial adviser, I’ve come across both early-bird contributors and “night owls” who wait until the last minute. The math usually points to better outcomes for the early birds, and here’s why.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The penalty of procrastination
Imagine two investors, one contributing $7,000 to her IRA in January of every year, the second investor making his annual contribution 15 months later. Over 30 years, both would have contributed a total of $210,000, but the first investor would have a final balance that’s almost $42,000 higher, assuming 6% annual returns. For the second investor, that difference is a “procrastination penalty” that’s about 20% of his total contributions.
Of course, this is a hypothetical scenario only that does not represent any particular investment and the rate of return is not guaranteed; final results will vary considerably depending on market returns and your portfolio construction. But it illustrates that there is a heavy cost in delaying your contributions.
Making early and regular contributions easier
I rarely have to remind my older clients to make early contributions. Over the years, they’ve witnessed the power of compounding and the benefit of investing early and regularly. But they often relay that their adult children won’t follow the same practice, citing their busy daily lives, budgeting concerns or just plain forgetfulness.
For them — and for you if you face the same challenges — here are a few suggestions:
Automate your investment life. You can usually set up automatic investments on a weekly, monthly, quarterly or annual basis. Doing so removes all the hassles of remembering to make contributions. It has the added benefit of dollar-cost averaging — a fancy way of saying that, instead of investing in one lump sum, you invest a smaller fixed amount at regular intervals at different share prices. Dollar-cost averaging does not guarantee that your investments will make a profit, nor does it protect you against losses when stock or bond prices are falling, but it can help reduce, if not necessarily eliminate, the risk of loss through bad market timing.
Contribute a safe estimate now, the balance later. The previous suggestion may not be feasible for those with an unpredictable earned income stream, such as part-timers or freelancers. Instead, they may want to contribute a conservative amount now and then contribute the balance later once they have a firm idea of their reported income. However, I encourage consulting with a financial adviser to get a firm idea that their reported income will meet or exceed the amount of their contribution.
Don’t delay any investment transfers. Some may opt to contribute to a money market fund now within an IRA to make the deadline, then later transfer the money into asset classes that are more appropriate for their long-term financial goals. But don’t procrastinate on that transfer. While money market funds are providing more attractive returns recently, they are still no substitute for the higher returns that equities and bonds have provided historically over the long run.
Maximizing investments across the board
If you have more disposable income for savings, the following are also worth considering:
Frontloading your investments. While dollar-cost averaging lowers risks, Vanguard research indicates that, in most cases, investing in a lump sum early usually generates higher returns because of the extra time for compounding to take effect. If you’re contributing to your IRA for the 2023 tax year now, consider making contributions for 2024 at the same time. If you have an employer-sponsored retirement plan like a 401(k), you might consider increasing your payroll contributions, so you reach your maximum in the first few months rather than over the full year.
Don’t forget your other family members. Remember that you can contribute to your spouse’s IRA even if they don’t have earned income. If you have children who have earned income, also consider opening a Roth IRA for them. Limitations do apply.
Of course, all investing is subject to risk, including possible loss of the money you invest. But, as our examples illustrate, it usually pays to be the early bird. Invest early and regularly to avoid the procrastination penalty. And don’t forget, these principles can be applied to all aspects of investing for long-term success.
Related Content
Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA is a senior financial adviser with Vanguard Personal Advisor Services. She specializes in creating customized investment and financial planning solutions for her clients and is particularly well-versed on comprehensive wealth management and legacy planning for multi-generational families. A Boston College graduate, Virta has over 25 years of industry experience and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and Boston College Alumni Association.
-
-
Six Retirement Account Wins for Employers and Employees
The retirement plans that employers offer employees benefit the employers with boosts in recruitment, morale and tax breaks. Employees also reap the benefits.
By Dennis D. Coughlin, CFP, AIF Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Soars as Magnificent 7 Stocks Rally
A strong day for the all but one of the Magnificent 7 stocks fueled upside in the main indexes.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Six Retirement Account Wins for Employers and Employees
The retirement plans that employers offer employees benefit the employers with boosts in recruitment, morale and tax breaks. Employees also reap the benefits.
By Dennis D. Coughlin, CFP, AIF Published
-
All About Designating Beneficiaries in Estate Planning
Choosing carefully and updating beneficiaries as your life changes, such as after a divorce, are crucial when planning your estate.
By Patrick M. Simasko, J.D. Published
-
Ease of Technology Can Actually Complicate Your Financial Life
From the rising threat of identity theft to making it easy to forget about automated subscriptions, technology doesn’t always make our lives easier. Here’s what to be aware of.
By Shane W. Cummings, CFP®, AIF® Published
-
Estate Planning: Who Needs a Trust and Who Doesn’t?
Knowing the differences between a revocable trust and an irrevocable trust can help you decide if you need one and, if you do, which kind.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
How Autoworkers Can Navigate the Transition to Retirement
Autoworkers retiring today may rely more on 401(k) savings than the traditional pensions of the past. Careful planning is critical.
By Shawn Mueller Published
-
To Avoid Probate, Use Trusts for Estate Planning
How revocable and irrevocable trusts ensure assets go to beneficiaries without them having to endure the long, expensive and public process of probate.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Five Things to Notice in Your Lawyer’s Bill
Two experts break down how to look closely at your lawyer’s bill and make sure the fees are reasonable. (If not, you have the right to request a discount!)
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
The Clock Is Ticking on Tax Cuts: Act Now to Avoid Missing Out
Estate and gift tax exemptions are at an all-time high until the end of 2025. That may seem like a long way off, but setting things up could take longer than expected.
By Christopher F. Tate, J.D. Published