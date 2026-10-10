More than 32,000 Americans now hold $10 million or more in tax-advantaged accounts, with more than 1,000 holding balances above $25 million, according to Joint Committee on Taxation data.
These balances rarely stem from routine contributions to broad index funds. Typically, they trace back to startup founders, venture capitalists and corporate insiders placing low-cost, early-stage equity into self-directed IRAs and watching valuations compound over decades inside a tax-shielded wrapper.
Building that level of wealth is a remarkable achievement. Protecting it across generations, however, presents an entirely different planning challenge.
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Mega-retirement accounts face growing scrutiny in Washington. Legislative proposals in the past decade have sought to cap total retirement balances or enforce mandatory distributions once balances surpass $10 million.
In today's dynamic tax landscape, affluent families must ask: Is an IRA still the optimal vehicle for long-term growth assets?
The traditional IRA drag: Ordinary income vs capital gains
Traditional IRAs deliver upfront deductions and tax-deferred growth, but every distribution is taxed as ordinary income — up to 37% federally, plus state taxes.
For rapidly appreciating equity, this dynamic creates a significant tax drag. Gains that would otherwise qualify for long-term capital gains rates (capped at 20% plus the 3.8% net investment income tax) lose their tax character entirely inside a traditional IRA. Decades of growth convert into ordinary income upon withdrawal.
The ordinary income vs capital gains tradeoff deepens for heirs. Under the SECURE Act, most nonspouse beneficiaries must fully distribute an inherited IRA within 10 years. A $20 million traditional IRA forced out over a decade can push beneficiaries into top tax brackets every year, surrendering nearly half the account to tax obligations.
The Roth trap: Income tax free, estate tax exposed
Roth accounts offer tax-free distributions and no lifetime required minimum distributions (RMDs), making them a natural candidate for high-upside equities. Yet, an often-overlooked exposure remains: The full Roth balance remains inside the owner's gross taxable estate at death.
Consider an entrepreneur seeding a Roth account with early-stage equity that grows to $50 million. While heirs receive an income tax-free windfall, they might face a substantial estate tax bill on the balance above the federal exemption limit ($15 million per person).
Another strategy is to withdraw from mega-Roth accounts after age 59½ and gift those funds — either directly or via trust structures. This approach can rapidly exhaust lifetime gift tax exemptions, restricting broader estate options.
Estate planning alternatives: Irrevocable trusts
To insulate high-growth assets from systemic tax drag and estate expansion, families expecting their wealth to trend above the federal estate tax exemption amount often look beyond retirement accounts toward irrevocable trust structures.
One has the choice of paying the trust's taxes over time by using a grantor trust. Because the grantor pays the annual income tax on behalf of the trust, the assets inside compound tax-free without diminishing the trust, principally providing a tax-free gift to beneficiaries each year.
To avoid paying the taxes of the irrevocable trust, the grantor might use a non-grantor trust in which the trust pays its own taxes. The grantor might "turn off" the grantor's trust status to convert the trust into a non-grantor trust.
Grantor trusts can be structured to allow indirect access to trust funds in more than one way. An independent trustee can be granted discretion to make distributions to beneficiaries based on health, education, maintenance or support needs, offering flexibility without giving the grantor direct control.
For married grantors, a spousal lifetime access trust (SLAT) provides a more direct route: It permits actual distributions to a spouse, who might then informally share that benefit with the grantor.
A non-grantor variation, the SLANT, can achieve similar goals, often for state income tax purposes. Because retaining a swap power would convert the trust back to grantor status, SLANT distributions rely more heavily on independent trustee discretion, which calls for more careful drafting.
While legislative discussions periodically evaluate changes to grantor trust rules, these vehicles remain primary pillars for intergenerational wealth transfer when executed with careful legal oversight.
Strategic asset placement across vehicles
Optimizing a complex wealth structure requires matching specific asset classes to the appropriate legal and tax wrappers. Note that these are general frameworks; the right approach for any given family will depend on their specific asset profile, complexity and risk tolerance.
- Traditional IRAs. Often best allocated to steady, yield-generating assets such as private credit or real estate investment trusts (REITs), where ordinary income tax rates match the income profile of the asset.
- Roth IRAs. Highly effective for strong growth equities, provided total household wealth remains within long-term estate tax exemption thresholds.
- Irrevocable grantor trusts. Ideal for high-upside, early-stage positions once family wealth exceeds federal estate tax thresholds, shielding future growth from federal estate tax.
- Taxable portfolios. Well-suited for core appreciated assets intended for transfer at death, leveraging the step-up in basis to eliminate unrealized capital gains. For concentrated, highly appreciated positions held prior to death, structured hedging and derivative strategies can help manage concentration risk, while other diversification tools such as direct indexing can allow for a more gradual transition out of the position.
Preserving generational wealth requires thoughtful vehicle selection, proactive risk management and staying ahead of changing tax frameworks. As balances grow, revisiting where assets sit, and why, can be one of the more overlooked ways to preserve wealth across generations.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.