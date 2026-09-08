With a challenging economy and rising business failures and bankruptcies, the need for thoughtful asset protection planning is greater than ever.
Asset protection is a layered strategy — a financial fortress built one wall at a time — and the right combination of tools depends on your needs, your risk profile and your circumstances.
Understanding what asset protection is — and is not — is essential: Done properly, it is not about hiding assets or evading legitimate debts, but it is entirely lawful and transparent.
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The goal is to structure your affairs so that reaching your assets becomes difficult, slow and expensive for a creditor — changing the economics of a dispute so a claimant is motivated to settle for a fraction of the claim, if anything at all.
While the objective is not mere concealment, legitimate steps such as holding real property in an anonymous LLC can keep your ownership out of public view, since title to real property is a matter of public record.
Protection layer No. 1: The right business entity
The foundation of most plans is to operate any active trade or business through a properly formed and maintained entity, most commonly a C corporation, an S corporation or an LLC.
The purpose is liability containment: A shareholder or member is generally not personally liable for the entity's debts, so long as corporate formalities — separate bank accounts, adequate capitalization, documented governance and arm's-length dealings — are respected. However, the extent of the protection depends on the nature of the claim, the creditor and all the circumstances.
For example, a corporation or LLC is formed for liability protection, but the business owner fails to pay the employees' share of payroll taxes. Most states and the IRS provide for personal liability of not only the corporate or company officers but anyone with control over the business accounts.
The benefits of the limited liability entity were lost for failure to pay the employees' share of the payroll tax liability.
Ignoring those formalities invites veil-piercing or alter-ego claims that reach the owner personally. The choice among entities is driven mainly by taxation:
- A C corporation is a separate taxpayer subject to double taxation
- An S corporation is a pass-through but is limited to 100 eligible shareholders and a single class of stock
- An LLC is the most flexible, offering pass-through taxation by default with the option to elect other treatment
Protection layer No. 2: Foundational estate planning
Before layering on advanced tools, everyone should have a foundational estate plan, because incapacity or death can itself expose assets and because the advanced structures are built on these documents.
The core documents are:
- A revocable living trust, to avoid probate and manage assets on incapacity
- A pour-over will, to name an executor and guardians and catch assets left outside the trust
- Durable powers of attorney for financial and healthcare decisions
- An advance healthcare directive
- A HIPAA authorization
Key considerations include properly funding the trust, coordinating beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and life insurance and using discretionary and spendthrift provisions so that what you leave to children is shielded from their future creditors and divorcing spouses.
A revocable trust avoids probate, but, because you retain control, it does not protect your assets from your own creditors during life; a blind trust — which can even be a revocable trust whose name does not identify you — can hold title to real property without revealing your name in public filings.
Protection layer No. 3: Statutory exemptions
State and federal law already shield specified assets without any special structuring, so careful planning means identifying and maximizing the exemptions available where you live.
The homestead exemption protects equity in a primary residence, but the amount varies enormously by state — from a few thousand dollars to a capped figure (California ties its exemption to countywide median home prices), to the effectively unlimited exemptions in Florida and Texas.
Retirement assets receive some of the strongest protection: ERISA-governed plans such as 401(k)s enjoy a federal anti-alienation shield, and IRAs are protected in bankruptcy up to an inflation-adjusted cap.
Most states also exempt some combination of life insurance cash value and annuities, a motor vehicle up to a set value, household goods, tools of the trade, a portion of wages, public benefits such as Social Security and workers' compensation, college savings accounts and a "wildcard" amount — and some protect property held as tenancy by the entirety from the creditors of only one spouse.
A well-known illustration is the O.J. Simpson matter: After a roughly $33.5 million wrongful death judgment for the Goldman and Brown families, little was collected, in part because his NFL pension and other retirement assets were beyond creditors' reach, and he'd moved to Florida, where the homestead exemption is essentially unlimited in value.
Protection layer No. 4: Limited liability entities
Holding investment assets and real estate in limited liability entities such as LLCs and limited partnerships adds a layer of separation and changes the remedies available to a creditor.
Their signature feature is the charging order, which in many states limits a creditor to a lien on distributions rather than the entity's assets — and where the charging order is the exclusive remedy, the creditor cannot foreclose on the interest or force a distribution, improving settlement posture.
The strength of this protection varies by state: Nevada makes the charging order the exclusive remedy even for single-member LLCs, one of the strongest positions in the country, while single-member LLCs are weaker elsewhere (Florida's Olmstead decision is the well-known example, since addressed by statute).
Holding real property in an anonymous LLC also keeps ownership off the public record, though this is privacy, not concealment, and transfers into an entity remain subject to fraudulent transfer law.
Protection layer No. 5: Marital planning
For married couples, careful planning can shift lower-risk assets to the spouse less exposed to liability. The mechanics depend on the marital property regime:
- In community property states, community property is generally reachable for the debts of either spouse, so planning may involve a written transmutation or partition agreement converting it to the separate property of the lower-risk spouse
- In common-law states, titling — and, where available, tenancy by the entirety — controls ownership.
Premarital (prenuptial) and postmarital (postnuptial) agreements are central tools, characterizing assets as one spouse's separate property and defining how future earnings are owned — generally enforceable only with full financial disclosure, independent counsel for each spouse and the absence of duress.
This planning must be proactive: A transfer to a spouse made after a claim arises can be unwound as a fraudulent transfer, and it carries divorce-related risk that should be weighed separately.
Protection layer No. 6: Domestic asset protection trusts
A domestic asset protection trust (DAPT) is a self-settled spendthrift trust that, contrary to the traditional rule, lets you remain a discretionary beneficiary while shielding trust assets from many creditors after a seasoning period.
DAPTs are authorized or permitted in 20 states, which include Alaska, Delaware, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming. Nevada is often favored for its lack of a state income tax, short two-year seasoning period and absence of statutory exception creditors.
A DAPT can also enhance privacy, since assets titled in the trust's name are not held in your own name.
Residents of states hostile to self-settled trusts — California, in particular — should plan carefully, often using a third-party trust (for the benefit of a spouse, child or parent) rather than a self-settled DAPT.
Protection layer No. 7: Foreign and hybrid trusts
A fully foreign trust is often considered the highest level of protection because it places assets beyond the easy reach of U.S. courts, but it carries the heaviest U.S. tax compliance from the outset, including foreign trust and foreign account reporting (Forms 3520 and 3520-A and FBAR filings).
The hybrid trust captures the benefit while deferring that cost: It begins as a DAPT and stays domestic until a defined threat arises, at which point the U.S. trustee resigns, and a predesignated foreign trustee takes over.
Because a trust is generally governed by the law of the jurisdiction where the trustee sits, that change shifts the trust into an offshore regime such as the Cook Islands, Nevis or the Cayman Islands — where U.S. judgments are not recognized, registries are private, and, in the Cook Islands, a creditor must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt with no contingency fees allowed.
Even greater protection comes from also moving the underlying assets offshore, and the heavier reporting is triggered only if the trust actually goes foreign.
One important caution: If you remain within reach of the U.S. courts while your assets sit offshore, a court can order you to repatriate them and hold you in civil contempt — even jailing you until you comply, as happened in FTC v. Affordable Media, LLC and in Re Lawrence.
In both cases, though, the debtor retained control or acted in bad faith; a trust settled in calm weather is harder for a court to reach, but the personal risk of contempt is real.
Critical limitations
The most important rule is timing: Planning must be completed before the events that give rise to the liability.
Every state has a fraudulent transfer statute — the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act or its successor, the Uniform Voidable Transactions Act — allowing a creditor to unwind two kinds of transfers:
- Actual fraud, made with intent to hinder, delay or defraud, inferred from "badges of fraud" such as transfers to insiders or after being sued
- Constructive fraud, made without reasonably equivalent value while insolvent, regardless of intent
A voidable transfer can be set aside and clawed back from the transferee.
In asset protection, once a claim is on the horizon, the most effective tools are largely off the table, so implement any plan well in advance and with experienced counsel.
The same principle applies to exemptions, which are powerful but not absolute: In bankruptcy, the homestead exemption is reduced to the extent its value derives from property disposed of within the prior 10 years with intent to defraud a creditor, so last-minute conversions of nonexempt assets into exempt ones can be challenged.
In conclusion
Asset protection works best when it is proactive, layered and tailored to your circumstances.
Beginning with the right operating entity and a sound foundational estate plan, then adding statutory exemptions, limited liability entities, marital planning and — where appropriate — domestic, hybrid or foreign trusts, you can build a financial fortress that stands up to future challenges.
Because the rules vary significantly by state, interact with federal tax and bankruptcy law and turn heavily on timing, this planning should always be done well before any claim arises and with the guidance of qualified counsel.
This article is provided for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. Consult a qualified attorney regarding your specific circumstances.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.