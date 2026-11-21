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Receiving an unexpected amount of money can feel like the solution to all of life's financial challenges. Whether sudden wealth comes from an inheritance, a legal settlement, a work bonus or the lottery, there will be plenty of ways to use it.
According to Empower, 65% of Americans say they'd save or invest a financial windfall and 52% say they'd use it to pay off debt. But however it's used, a sudden influx of money can be an emotional experience. Making decisions too quickly can impact your lifestyle and ongoing expenses, family relationships and boundaries, financial vulnerability and long-term financial security.
Before making a major purchase, donation or investment, pause to consider how the windfall fits into your financial plan.
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After a financial windfall, the first step might be to do nothing at all. Unless there's a financial emergency, major decisions don't need to be made right away.
In the meantime, the money can be temporarily placed somewhere safe, such as a money market account, to allow time to evaluate the situation. This can be especially helpful with an inheritance, which might come while you're processing or grieving.
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The emotions that accompany a financial windfall can make it easier to rush into decisions that have long-term consequences.
Before you put the money to any use, it's important to take stock of existing financial needs, such as paying off debt, building savings or contributing to retirement accounts, and identify whether any portion of the funds are taxable.
Evaluate the options and establish boundaries
Once feelings settle, consider how the money could impact your spending habits. A sudden increase in cash can create a false sense of security, making purchases that once seemed unaffordable finally feel within reach.
However, being able to afford a purchase now doesn't mean the associated costs will stay affordable over time. Before making a large purchase or increasing spending, consider whether the expense can be maintained after the windfall is gone.
The same applies to paying off debt. Paying off high-interest debt might be beneficial, but if excessive debt is the result of long-term spending habits, using the windfall to wipe out the balance without addressing the behavior could lead to the same problem in future.
Receiving a significant amount of money can also bring pressure from outside sources. Family members or friends might start asking for loans, gifts or help with paying expenses. Others could offer investment or business opportunities.
Establishing boundaries before those requests come up can prevent an emotional or immediate response. Consider developing a standard response that explains no financial decisions will be made until a broader plan is in place. This gives you time to determine whether helping someone, or taking on a new venture, aligns with long-term goals without immediately committing to it.
Extra caution might also be appropriate when considering unfamiliar investments or business opportunities, as newfound wealth can make you vulnerable to financial scams and schemes.
In these situations, taking time to evaluate the opportunity and discuss it with an appropriate professional can help prevent a windfall from becoming an easy target for a scam or a poor financial decision.
Split the money among your priorities
Once the situation is fully evaluated, a financial windfall can be split according to different priorities. Start by establishing long-term security by building an emergency fund, paying necessary expenses or reducing debt. From there, money can be put toward retirement, investments or future healthcare.
Depending on the amount you've received, you may also be able to consider legacy planning or charitable giving. An estate planning attorney can help you decide how much to allocate to each priority based on your situation.
Taking care of financial responsibilities and planning for the future doesn't mean any of the money can't be enjoyed, however. Designating a predetermined amount for travel, a milestone purchase or a meaningful experience can provide immediate enjoyment without disrupting your overall financial plan. The key is planning how much will be spent ahead of time.
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The bottom line
A financial windfall can be a great opportunity to strengthen financial security, prepare for the future and even elevate life a little today. But those decisions don't have to be made immediately.
Taking time to understand the financial implications of a windfall, establish priorities and develop a plan can prevent short-term emotions or external pressures from influencing decisions that have long-term consequences.
Whether a windfall is received through an inheritance, a bonus, a settlement or pure luck, the goal is to make decisions that support current needs and future stability.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Ronald “Skip” Skolnik has spent over 22 years working in the senior and financial services industry. After working with many firms that cater to the unique needs and demands of our aging society, he dedicated his career to helping older adults successfully and confidently transition into their golden years. Skip has been published in MarketWatch, AARP, CBS News and other publications. Skip is dedicated to developing lasting relationships with all of his clients. He believes education is the key to helping each person become confident in assessing his or her financial goals and participating in the financial management process.