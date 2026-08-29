Sudden wealth doesn't change who you are. It does reveal how prepared you are.
I recently read a news story in which a lottery winner who received a jackpot worth more than $167 million had reportedly been arrested four times within 14 months of receiving the money.
Such stories often generate headlines because they reinforce the belief that sudden wealth changes people.
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After more than 25 years as a financial planner, I don't believe that's entirely true.
I believe sudden wealth reveals whether someone has developed the habits and discipline necessary to manage it.
While lottery winners capture the headlines, they're among the least common examples of becoming suddenly wealthy.
Sudden wealth typically arrives in four main ways:
- Inheritance
- The sale of a closely held business (liquidity event)
- A significant legal settlement
- On rare occasions, a lottery or other unexpected windfall
Although each situation is unique, they all have one thing in common. Money that was once unavailable suddenly becomes accessible. That transition is both psychological and financial.
People who accumulate wealth over time (commonly decades) become accustomed to seeing money in their accounts and formulating successful financial and emotional discipline.
- They watch retirement accounts fluctuate with the markets without panic
- They realize that consistent contributions, compounding returns and time is what it took to get to a particular level
The goal is to make work optional through having a balance sheet that yields enough to replace your income.
For some, their balance sheets aren't there yet, or maybe they were never working toward financial independence, then one day the inheritance arrives or the settlement comes in. Whatever the source, the money is available, and it is now a spendable currency.
Real-life examples
I've watched families respond to this moment very differently.
Years ago, I worked with a blue-collar worker and father who spent his entire working life doing everything right. He lived modestly, saved consistently and built a meaningful estate because he wanted to leave something for his three children.
After his passing, two of the children requested checks rather than seeking guidance or developing a long-term plan. Within a couple short weeks, their inheritance was spent on a trip to Las Vegas. The third sibling made some responsible decisions, but within a relatively short period, those funds had also been depleted.
It would be easy to conclude they simply made poor choices. I see it differently. They inherited the money. They never had the opportunity to develop the habits that created it.
I've also witnessed the opposite. A client's mother accumulated substantial wealth during her lifetime and explained not only what she hoped her daughter and son-in-law would receive, but what she hoped the wealth would accomplish.
Today, they continue to manage those assets thoughtfully, taking disciplined annual distributions while preserving the portfolio for future generations.
The difference between these two families wasn't as much about the size of the inheritance. It was the mindset, and the steps below can help anyone with mental framing and decision-making related to sudden wealth.
4 steps to staying wealthy after experiencing 'sudden wealth'
1. Do nothing.
When a significant amount of money suddenly appears on your balance sheet, resist the urge to act.
In most situations, I recommend making no major financial decisions for four to six months. Don't purchase a vacation home, quit your job or make large investments simply because the money is available. The assets aren't going anywhere.
What often changes during that time is your perspective.
2. Understand what you have.
Before making any financial commitments, determine the tax consequences and legal obligations associated with your newfound wealth.
Depending on how the assets were received, there might be income taxes, capital gains taxes, inheritance taxes, trust provisions, estate planning implications or other considerations that affect what's truly available.
3. Decide what this wealth is meant to accomplish.
Start with your own household. Does this wealth provide financial independence or greater flexibility?
Once your household is secure, consider whether you want to help family members, support charitable causes or strengthen your community.
Finally, revisit your estate plan so your own legacy reflects your new financial circumstances.
4. Create a sustainable spending plan.
What lump sum amounts are immediately required? Evaluate what impact spending today has on future income.
Risk tolerance and time horizon will influence what amount of annual distribution is sustainable.
Look for articles on strategies and options on calculating a safe withdrawal rate and methodologies of creating a paycheck from your portfolio.
The real measure of success
After more than two decades helping families navigate life's biggest financial transitions, I've come to believe that sudden wealth isn't really about money. It's about stewardship.
Money can be transferred in a single day. The judgment required to preserve it often takes time to develop.
Whether your wealth arrives through an inheritance, the sale of a business, a settlement or an unexpected windfall, the greatest responsibility isn't deciding what to buy. It's properly preparing before starting to deploy your newfound resources.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.