How Federal Retirees Can Make SSFA Repeals Work for Them
From higher Social Security benefits to increased spousal and survivor benefits, federal employees have much to gain from the Social Security Fairness Act.
Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part series about making the most of the changes in Social Security benefits for federal employees brought about by the new Social Security Fairness Act (SSFA). Part one is Five Wins for Federal Employees in the Social Security Fairness Act. Part two is Social Security Fairness Act Adds to Pressure on Safety Net.
Understanding how to strategically leverage the opportunities created by the repeal of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO) by the new Social Security Fairness Act (SSFA) is essential. The changes open the door for retirees to take full advantage of Social Security benefits while refining their income strategies for optimal long-term financial health.
The first step in this new landscape is assessing how the additional Social Security income can fit into your overall retirement plan. If you’re receiving a government pension, the removal of the WEP and GPO means your Social Security benefits will no longer be reduced. This added income can help lessen the reliance on your pension distributions, freeing up those funds to be used in more strategic ways. For example, by reducing pension withdrawals, you can allow those assets to continue growing, creating a larger reserve for future needs or for leaving a financial legacy.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For retirees with a spouse, the repeal of the GPO presents an exciting opportunity to enhance spousal and survivor benefits. Spouses can now receive their full Social Security benefits without offsets, which strengthens income security for families. This is particularly significant for surviving spouses who may have previously been left with reduced benefits. By integrating this additional income into your financial strategy, you can create a more stable and predictable financial foundation for your loved ones.
Planning with other retirement income streams
One of the most impactful ways to maximize this opportunity is by carefully coordinating your Social Security benefits with other income streams, such as pension payments, investment distributions and annuities. With the added income from Social Security, you can evaluate whether a lump-sum payout from your pension might make more sense than a traditional annuity option. The flexibility of having both sources of income allows you to explore strategies that prioritize growth and control over your assets.
For those nearing retirement, this is also an ideal time to reconsider the timing of your Social Security benefits. The removal of the WEP and GPO means your benefits will be higher than previously projected, which may influence the decision of when to start claiming them. Delaying benefits, if possible, can further enhance your monthly income, creating an even greater long-term advantage. Combining this strategy with a well-planned approach to your pension and investment distributions can ensure you’re getting the most out of every dollar.
Will there be a tax impact?
Another critical consideration is the tax impact of this additional income. While the repeal increases your Social Security payments, it’s important to recognize how this might affect your taxable income. For retirees who’ve been managing their income to stay within lower tax brackets, the new benefits might push them into higher thresholds. By proactively working with a financial professional, you can develop strategies to offset these impacts. This might involve shifting withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts to tax-free vehicles, such as Roth IRAs, or employing tools like our Build Banking™ system to create a more tax-efficient income stream.
The added income from Social Security also creates an opportunity to build a more comprehensive legacy plan. With the extra funds, you might consider redirecting some resources toward life insurance or other financial products that can provide for your heirs. Additionally, the increased cash flow can support charitable giving or other initiatives that align with your values and long-term goals.
For retirees who retired in the past 12 months, the retroactive lump-sum payments from the Social Security Administration (SSA) offer a unique chance to boost your financial position. Whether you choose to use these funds to pay down debt, invest in growth opportunities or enhance your emergency fund, this one-time payment can be a powerful tool to strengthen your financial plan. It’s essential to approach these funds strategically, ensuring they align with your overall objectives.
What the changes mean for couples
For couples, the repeal of the GPO makes it easier to explore ways to maximize spousal benefits. One effective strategy is for the higher-earning spouse to delay claiming Social Security, allowing those benefits to grow while the lower-earning spouse claims earlier. With the GPO no longer in play, the surviving spouse can now count on the full benefit amount, creating a more robust safety net for the later stages of retirement.
Finally, these changes make this an opportune moment to revisit your estate plan. With the enhanced income from Social Security, you might consider adjusting how your assets are allocated to ensure they’re working as effectively as possible for your family. Whether that involves updating beneficiary designations, creating trusts or reevaluating how your assets are titled, this is the time to ensure your plan reflects your new financial reality.
The repeal of the WEP and GPO is a game-changer for retirees and future retirees alike. By taking a strategic approach to these changes, you can optimize your benefits, protect your loved ones and create a financial plan that offers stability and growth for years to come. The key is to take a proactive approach, working with a trusted financial professional to align these new opportunities with your personal goals.
For information on pension maximization and navigating future decisions, visit brianskrobonja.com to learn more.
Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC. (MAS), Member FINRA &SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Skrobonja Wealth Management (SWM), a registered investment advisor. Tax services offered only through Skrobonja Tax Consulting. MAS does not offer Build Banking or tax advice. Skrobonja Financial Group, LLC, Skrobonja Wealth Management, LLC, Skrobonja Insurance Services, LLC, Skrobonja Tax Consulting, and Build Banking are not affiliated with MAS.
Skrobonja Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Skrobonja Wealth Management, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.
The firm is a registered investment adviser with the state of Missouri, and may only transact business with residents of those states, or residents of other states where otherwise legally permitted subject to exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. Registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities authority does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Brian Skrobonja is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®), as well as an author, blogger, podcaster and speaker. He is the founder and president of a St. Louis, Mo.-based wealth management firm. His goal is to help his audience discover the root of their beliefs about money and challenge them to think differently to reach their goals. Brian is the author of three books, and his Common Sense podcast was named one of the Top 10 podcasts by Forbes. In 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, Brian was awarded Best Wealth Manager. In 2021, he received Best in Business and the Future 50 in 2018 from St. Louis Small Business.
-
-
Seven Ways to Reduce Taxes on Social Security Benefits in 2025
Social Security Minimizing taxes on Social Security is an essential consideration for many retirees.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Sherwin-Williams Is a Sleeper of the 100,000% Return Club
Sherwin-Williams has quietly carved out a massive return for shareholders over the years.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Sherwin-Williams Is a Sleeper of the 100,000% Return Club
Sherwin-Williams has quietly carved out a massive return for shareholders over the years.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Investing in Art: 10 Things You Should Know
Savvy collectors know that investing in art blends an eye for aesthetics with a head for business.
By Simon Constable Published
-
Five Retirement Myths vs the Reality
Believing these myths about retirement could set you down the wrong path. Separating fact from fiction can help you approach your retirement with confidence.
By Tony Drake, CFP®, Investment Advisor Representative Published
-
Want an Encore Career in Retirement? Consider These Seven Steps
Burnout, a need for a change and/or a desire to stay engaged often propel people to start a new professional chapter. This is how you can do it.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
M&A Is Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Is in of the 100,000% Return Club
UnitedHealth has given a master class in mergers and acquisitions over the years.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
How GLP-1 Drugs Could Revolutionize Retirement
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are already changing the way we age and manage chronic conditions.
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
How to Invest in the Nuclear Revolution
According to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, "The long-awaited American nuclear renaissance must launch during President Trump's administration."
By David Dittman Published
-
How to Avoid These Five Costly Tax Mistakes That Many Retirees Make
Making incorrect assumptions about tax brackets, tax-loss harvesting, charitable giving, estate taxes and more can cost you big-time in retirement.
By Gaby C. Mechem Published