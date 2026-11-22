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For the 30 or 40 years or more of our working lives, the instructions are straightforward: Save. Invest. Max out what you can. Don't touch the retirement accounts. Watch the balances grow.
Then retirement arrives and the instructions suddenly reverse: Now start spending the money.
For disciplined savers, that shift can be harder than it sounds. Watching a balance decline can feel like failure, even when spending that money is exactly what your financial plan says you can afford to do. Spending is exactly what you've been saving for.
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A successful retirement plan gives you the financial strategy to build your retirement savings and the confidence to spend that money so you can enjoy this chapter of your life. Your nest egg may be ready, but your mindset might need to catch up. Here's how to get in the right retirement spending headspace.
1. Start with your life, not your number
If someone told me, "I have $1 million saved, so I'm ready to retire," my response would be, "Tell me about your life, not just your account balances."
A number is just a number. What you really need to know is what you want your money to do for you. Money is a tool.
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Do you want to travel? Eat out regularly? Spend summers or winters somewhere else? Join a golf club? Help children or grandchildren? Give to causes you care about? Renovate your home so you can age there? Pay for help that makes life easier as you get older?
These aren't questions to address after the "real" financial planning is done. They are financial planning.
2. Build a retirement budget for the life you actually want
Don't create a bare-bones budget that bears no resemblance to how you actually want to live or the reality of what you need to live. You don't get extra credit for denying yourself things you can comfortably afford.
If you plan to travel, put travel in your plan. If you want to spoil the grandchildren, account for that and do it. If restaurants, golf, theater or other activities make you happy, don't pretend you're suddenly going to become someone who never leaves your house.
One of my favorite exercises to recommend to clients is that they audition their retirement before it's actually time to retire. Here's how you do it: Spend 12 months living on what you expect to spend and earn in retirement. It can bring clarity and confidence in retirement — or give you time to adjust your plan or your expectations accordingly.
But don't use the exercise only to determine if you're spending too much. It can also reveal whether you're spending too little. If your financial plan says you can comfortably spend $10,000 a month but you force yourself to live on $6,000 because spending more makes you nervous, that's useful information. The obstacle may no longer be financial. It's your mindset.
This exercise can help you move beyond a scarcity mindset and get more comfortable spending what you can afford.
3. Stress-test the plan — so you can stop stress-testing yourself
Before giving yourself permission to spend, account for the potential scenarios that deserve caution.
What if you live to 95? What if your healthcare costs more than expected? What if you eventually need significant care? What if the market takes a prolonged downturn? What if inflation remains higher than expected for longer than expected?
Stress-testing isn't to scare yourself into spending less forever. It's to determine what you can reasonably spend despite uncertainties or worst-case scenarios.
Here's how to think about it: Be conservative when you're creating your financial plan. But once you've built in a cushion and the plan says you can afford something that's important to you, listen to the plan and trust it.
4. Learn to replace your paycheck with your own money
For your entire working life, money arrives in your checking account on a regular basis. Meanwhile, your retirement accounts have essentially been marked: Do not touch.
Then you retire. The paycheck stops and suddenly you're expected to voluntarily take money out of accounts you've spent decades training yourself not to touch.
You need to create your own paycheck. Here's what to do: Map out Social Security, pensions, required distributions and planned withdrawals from retirement and taxable accounts. I recommend my retired clients have a spreadsheet that tracks all of this. There's comfort in that tracking; it's almost like the comfort of a paycheck.
Another idea: Consider whether regular transfers into checking could help retirement income feel more like the paycheck you've been accustomed to seeing deposited in your checking account.
5. Remember: You've been saving for future you. Future you is here
We're constantly told to sacrifice today for our future selves. That's good advice during the accumulation years. But eventually you become the future person you've been saving for. You have arrived.
There's a point at which continuing to postpone everything creates its own risk. You may have the money to take the big trip at 68 and assume you'll do it at 78 instead. Financially, that might work. But you can't know what your health, mobility or circumstances will be a decade from now. Those cobblestone streets in Europe don't get easier to navigate.
Remember, money isn't the only finite resource. Time and health are, too.
6. Spending doesn't have to mean buying more stuff
"Spend your money" doesn't have to mean consume more. Ask yourself: What matters to me?
Maybe it means hiring someone to do work you no longer enjoy. Maybe it's making your home safer and easier to live in. Maybe it's taking your entire family on vacation.
And maybe it's giving.
If leaving the largest possible estate isn't your primary goal, perhaps you want to help children or grandchildren while you're alive — with education, a first home or another important milestone. Perhaps you want to give more generously to causes that matter to you. There can be real joy in being there to see what your money makes possible.
7. Give yourself permission to rent
Homeownership can become another retirement rule people are reluctant to question. You may have spent decades believing that owning a home is always the financially responsible choice and renting is "throwing money away."
It's OK to rent in retirement. I tell clients this all the time, because it's counterintuitive for many.
One way or another, you're going to spend money to live somewhere. If you own your home, you still have property taxes, insurance, maintenance, repairs and potentially significant expenses as the house ages. If you rent, your monthly payment may buy you something else of real value: Convenience, amenities and freedom.
Renting can mean no roof to replace, no yard to maintain and no major repair bill arriving unexpectedly. It can also give you the flexibility to move more easily, live in different places or choose a home that better fits your life as your needs change. For example, following the kids and grandkids can be easier when you rent.
Here's the question to ask yourself: What am I getting for the money I'm spending, and which option best supports the retirement I want?
8. Decide what 'enough left over' means to you
If leaving money to children, grandchildren or charities matters to you, make that part of the plan.
But distinguish between: "I want to leave $X." and "I'm afraid to spend $X." Those aren't the same thing.
If legacy is important, try to define what that means to you. Then your financial plan can account for both goals: Protecting your future and using some of the wealth you've built to enjoy your life and make a difference now.
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9. Your retirement account balance is not your retirement score
During the accumulation years, rising retirement account balances provide constant positive reinforcement. But retirement requires a different scorecard.
Maybe success means being able to live independently. Maybe it's taking your grandchildren somewhere they'll always remember. Maybe it's giving generously. Maybe it's being able to pay for long-term care without panicking. Maybe it's simply ordering what you want at dinner without thinking about the bill.
Remember: You didn't save for retirement just so you could admire the number on your statement. You saved to give yourself choices later in life.
Be thoughtful. Build in a cushion. Plan for a long life and the possibility that you'll need care. But once you've done those things, remember that money is a tool. A good retirement plan shouldn't just tell you that you'll be OK someday. It should help future you enjoy your life.
Content in this material is for general information only and not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
All investing involves risk including loss of principal. No strategy assures success or protects against loss. Asset allocation does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.
This article is intended to assist in educating you about insurance generally and not to provide personal service. If you need more information or would like personal advice you should consult an insurance professional. You may also visit your state's insurance department for more information.
Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor.
Member FINRA & SIPC.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Senior Wealth Adviser and Managing Partner, Carnegie Private Wealth
Mary Ware is an experienced senior wealth adviser and managing partner of Carnegie Private Wealth in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's her dream job because she gets to help individuals and families pursue their financial dreams. After 20 years in the business, she's enjoying seeing some of those long-term visions — graduations, once-in-a-lifetime vacations and retirements — become reality. Mary sees her role as helping her clients discover what's important to them, creating a plan for pursuing their goals and walking beside them as they do the work. She's upbeat and positive. She believes it's never too late to get started working toward financial goals.