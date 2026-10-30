5 Patrick Stewart Quotes Retirees Can Live By

Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Sir Patrick Stewart, the Shakespearean actor best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek" and Professor Charles Xavier in "X-Men," not only captured the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide but also inspired countless others through the reflections he shared over the decades.
Stewart was candid about his life, from growing up in a poor, working-class household in Yorkshire, to becoming a world-renowned stage and screen legend, and all the hard-won triumphs and setbacks in between. While Stewart is no longer with us, having passed away at 86, these quotes offer retirees a map to live by.
Five Life Lessons from Sir Patrick Stewart
1. "I am not averse to risk-taking and I don't judge myself. I used to do that so much. That gets in the way of spontaneity. So I'm braver now than I was when I was much younger." NPR's Fresh Air interview, July 2, 2020
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
Maybe you planned to save $2 million for retirement but only have $500,000. Or maybe you planned to age in place but have no choice but to sell your home. Just because things didn't go the way you expected doesn't mean you have to beat yourself up or stop living. You can still take risks in retirement. That's what Sir Patrick is conveying with these reflections.
For example, instead of lamenting the house you had to leave behind, you might take a chance on downsizing to an active community where you can make new friends.
Are you thinking of moving to a new city in retirement, or have you always dreamed of starting a new business for your second act? If you have big dreams and the only thing stopping you is fear of failure, then don't let it.
That doesn't mean you should take out a loan against your retirement savings to go back to college or launch a startup, but if you have money set aside, you shouldn't let fear of failure stop you from pursuing your dream. At last check, more than half the businesses in America are owned by people 55 and older.
You may think it's too late to go on that trip, pursue that degree or pick up that hobby, but as Sir Patrick shows us, you are never too old to live.
If Sir Patrick could learn to ski at 69, you can pursue your passion in retirement whether you are 60 or 80. Many retirees get stuck in a trap of thinking they are too old to try new things like skiing, but if you are healthy, you should get out there.
5. "I have been inclined to be solitary in huge chunks of my life. I don't think that's a good thing anymore. I think the interaction of being with people, especially people you like, is very important for keeping you sharp, alert, active, and connected." AARP interview, March 18, 2014
One of the hardest adjustments in retirement is losing the social connections you had at work. For many people, work provides their second families, their best friends, and when they retire, it's gone.
Replacing those social connections is crucial. Without the interactions of people you care about, it could lead to loneliness and depression. So take a page from Sir Patrick and spend some time with friends and family or find ways to stay connected.
Get out there and live
Whether Sir Patrick was reflecting on taking risks or feeling grateful, one thing is sure: this icon lived life to the fullest and made a profound impact on his grieving fans worldwide.
If there’s one lesson to take away from his remarkable journey, it’s that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself. Whatever that means to you, make sure to get out there and live.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.