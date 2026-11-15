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What I Learned About Retirement After 9 Years of Living It (and Editing Kiplinger Personal Finance)
The best retirement advice I heard from sources I interviewed, readers, retired friends and family members, and my own experience during the nine years since I stepped down as editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance.
As the author of this column, I'm sometimes asked for advice by people on the brink of retirement who are nervous about how their lives will unfold once they are out of their work routine. With the caveat that each individual has to chart his or her own course, I'm happy to share the wisdom I've gleaned from sources I've interviewed, readers I've heard from, retired friends and family members, and my own experience during the nine years since I stepped down as editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance.
One key point has been hammered home to me more times than I can count: Remember that you are not just retiring from something; you are retiring to something.
That may be easy for those of you who have a long-standing hobby or interest that you'd like to pursue, or something new you'd like to try. One of my friends, a retired nurse with a passion for gardening, took the opportunity to become certified as a master gardener. And I have musically inclined friends who are taking lessons on the guitar, violin, piano, bassoon and drums. When I took my first river cruise, I discovered there is an entire world of what I've dubbed "serial voyagers" — travelers who have taken dozens of cruises, sometimes several in a single year. One woman I know wears a T-shirt emblazoned with "Eat, Sleep, Travel, Repeat."
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If those kinds of activities don't appeal to you and you really miss work, look for ways to incorporate it into your retirement. I know accountants who work pro bono for income-tax services sponsored by AARP or Catholic Charities, and a former banker who's a teacher's aide. One of my friends, a thoracic surgeon, has cut back on time in the operating room but still sees patients every Wednesday. And I'm still writing this column after nine years.
Take your time
Whatever you do, there's no need to rush. I was told it could take a year to adjust to the rhythms of your new routine — possibly even longer to settle on the activities that suit you — and I found that to be true when I retired.
Volunteering is high on retiree to-do lists, but be wary of rushing into something that can turn into a full-time job when you'd prefer to stay flexible. One of my volunteer activities involves visiting new moms who need assistance, something I can schedule at a time that's convenient for them and me.
Flexibility is a godsend if you're fortunate enough to have grandchildren. You may want to help with child care or just be free to watch their soccer or baseball games, attend their school activities, or take a long weekend to visit if they live out of town.
Make time to stay physically and socially active. It's been said that if there's a silver bullet to health and well-being in retirement, it would be exercise, and that muscle strengthening is the longevity superpower.
Research also shows that social relationships are the most powerful predictors of longevity. That doesn't mean you have to be a social butterfly. I especially like the idea of what's called micro connections: Strike up a conversation with the folks in your exercise class, smile and chat with the clerk in the supermarket checkout line, or phone a faraway friend. One of my friends lives by this mantra: When someone asks you to go somewhere or do something, always say yes.
And don't forget to take time to savor life's little pleasures, whether that means sleeping in a little later, ignoring the morning traffic reports, or lingering over your morning coffee. I still enjoy the freedom to run errands at noon on a Tuesday, with little traffic, lots of parking and oldies on the radio.
Got some advice to share with newbie retirees? Please let me know.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here. You can reach Janet at Janet.Bodnar@futurenet.com.
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Janet Bodnar is editor-at-large of Kiplinger's Personal Finance, a position she assumed after retiring as editor of the magazine after eight years at the helm. She is a nationally recognized expert on the subjects of women and money, children's and family finances, and financial literacy. She is the author of two books, Money Smart Women and Raising Money Smart Kids. As editor-at-large, she writes two popular columns for Kiplinger, "Money Smart Women" and "Living in Retirement." Bodnar is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and is a member of its Board of Trustees. She received her master's degree from Columbia University, where she was also a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Business and Economics Journalism.