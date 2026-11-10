Are Your Frugal Habits Hurting You?

In the quest to be frugal, some habits hurt more than they help. Take this quiz to find out if you have any harmful frugal habits.

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When it comes to getting the best value for your money, many frugal habits are worth keeping. A healthy frugal mindset is about avoiding wasteful spending so that you have the funds to spend where it counts.

But in searching for the lowest price possible, it's easy to fall down a rabbit hole of penny pinching that actually ends up costing you more than you realize. Not only do some "cheaper" options end up costing more money in the long run, they can also take up more of your time and decrease your quality of life.

Take this quiz to find out if there are any seemingly frugal habits you need to ditch.

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Rachael Green
Rachael Green
Personal finance eCommerce writer

Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.