Are Your Frugal Habits Hurting You?
In the quest to be frugal, some habits hurt more than they help. Take this quiz to find out if you have any harmful frugal habits.
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In the quest to be frugal, some habits hurt more than they help. Take this quiz to find out if you have any harmful frugal habits.