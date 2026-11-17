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You're no longer primarily accumulating money. You're trying to make it last. You're navigating Social Security, Medicare, taxes, required minimum distributions (RMDs), inflation, adult children, grandchildren and a seemingly endless parade of people who would be delighted to separate you from your savings.
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Welcome to the new economy for older people. And here's the problem: So many financial pundits spend decades teaching people how to save for retirement and remarkably little time teaching them how to manage money once they're actually retired. As a financial literacy expert, that is my focus for this article.
Here are some rules to keep in mind for your transition from the accumulation phase to the spending phase of retirement.
Rule No. 1: Stop thinking of your nest egg as a pile of money
A million dollars sounds like a fortune … until it has to pay you a salary for 25 or 30 years. That's the mental shift retirees need to make. Your IRA isn't a jackpot. It's your personal pension fund.
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The question is no longer, "How much do I have?" It's, "How much dependable income can this money safely produce for the rest of my life?"
That's a very different question.
Rule No. 2: Inflation doesn't retire when you do
Social Security benefits increased 2.8% in 2026. In 2027, they'll increase 3.6%. That sounds lovely until you remember why the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) exists in the first place: Things cost more.
So, if your Social Security check is $2,000 a month, and you get a 2.8% increase, or $56, your new gross benefit is $2,056. But if your Medicare premium and Part B deductible both go up, you might not see anincrease in your bank account because your premium and deductible ate up your COLA.
Plus, older people often spend disproportionately on precisely the things that can hurt your bottom line the most — housing, insurance, health care, home maintenance and caregiving help.
A $5 increase in lunch isn't going to destroy your retirement. But years of seemingly insignificant increases can. So don't build a retirement budget for your 65-year-old self and assume your 85-year-old self will be able to live on it.
Rule No. 3: Your children are not an asset class
This is where my opinions get unpopular. I was the one who created the topic of teaching kids to be financially independent. But I understand wanting to help your children. I understand helping with a grandchild's tuition, a down payment on a home, a divorce, a job loss or an emergency.
But you cannot borrow for retirement.
Your 42-year-old son can recover financially. Your 78-year-old self may not have enough runway. Before writing a large check to an adult child, ask one question: Can I afford this gift if I live to be 95?
If the answer is no, the answer to the gift may also need to be no. Love them. Feed them. Leave them the china they don't want.
But don't bankrupt yourself trying to make their lives easier. You may actually become a burden for them to cope with.
Rule No. 4: Assume anyone creating financial panic is trying to steal from you
They can sound like your bank. They can pretend to be the government. With the help of artificial intelligence, they may even sound like your child or grandchild.
So, create one family rule: Money never moves because of an unexpected phone call, text or email. Period.
If "your bank" calls, hang up and contact the bank yourself, using a number you know is legitimate. If someone who says he's your grandson calls from a Mexican jail needing $8,000 immediately, call your grandson.
And establish a family safe word that only family members know.
At some point, most of us will need help managing our financial lives.
Yet many people reach their 70s and 80s with four investment accounts, three banks, two credit cards they forgot about, insurance policies in drawers and a password system apparently designed by the CIA.
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Simplify. Create a financial map showing what you own, where it is, who to contact and where critical documents can be found. Make sure a trusted person knows that map exists.
This isn't surrendering independence. It's protecting it.
Rule No. 6: Spend some of the damn money
I have spent much of my career telling people to save. Now I'm going to commit financial heresy.
If you've done the planning, have adequate resources and know your essential needs are covered, use some of your money while you're healthy enough to enjoy it.
Take your granddaughter to Paris. Rent the beach house. Buy the absurdly expensive theater tickets. Give some money away while you're alive and can watch what it does.
Money has three basic jobs: It can provide security, create choices and bring joy. Saving every available dollar until you're dead accomplishes only one of them.
The real goal isn't dying rich
For decades, retirement planning focused on reaching "the number."
I think we need a better goal. The objective isn't to die with the biggest account balance.
It's to maintain your independence, avoid becoming financially vulnerable, help the people you love without jeopardizing yourself — and use the money you've accumulated to live the life you spent decades working for.
At this stage, money isn't the score. It's the tool.
And if you're lucky enough to have it, for heaven's sake, use it wisely — and, occasionally, joyfully.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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President & CEO, Children's Financial Network Inc.
Neale Godfrey is a New York Times No. 1 bestselling author of 27 books that empower families (and their kids and grandkids) to take charge of their financial lives. Godfrey started her journey with The Chase Manhattan Bank, joining as one of the first female executives, and later became president of The First Women's Bank and founder of The First Children's Bank. Neale pioneered the topic of "kids and money," which took off after her 13 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show.