Our semiquincentennial celebrations are over. We have seen the fireworks and eaten enough hot dogs to last until next year. This is a perfect moment to reflect on what some of our founding fathers may have really taught us.
What were they trying to build? What were some of their thoughts about their Great Experiment? Since money issues are my lane, I'm on it.
When we think about America's founding fathers, we probably picture powdered wigs, heated debates and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. We don't usually think about budgets, debt, inflation or investment strategies.
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But perhaps we should.
The founders weren't just creating a country — they were building an economy from scratch. Many were entrepreneurs, landowners, merchants, inventors and investors. Some became wealthy. Others died deeply in debt.
Their successes — and mistakes — still offer remarkably relevant financial lessons for families today.
Here are six timeless money lessons worth borrowing.
1. Live below your means
Benjamin Franklin may be America's first financial educator. His famous advice, "Beware of little expenses; a small leak will sink a great ship," could have been written for today's subscription economy … and streaming services, food-delivery apps, impulse Amazon purchases and buy now, pay later plans.
These are today's "small leaks." The lesson isn't to eliminate every luxury. It's to recognize that financial freedom usually disappears one small purchase at a time — not with one catastrophic decision.
Today's tip: Audit recurring expenses every six months. Small savings can compound into significant wealth over time.
2. Debt can build — or destroy
Alexander Hamilton understood that debt wasn't automatically bad. As the nation's first Treasury secretary, he believed responsible debt could build infrastructure, create opportunity and establish America's creditworthiness.
The founders also witnessed how crushing personal debt could destroy families and businesses. Thomas Jefferson, the major craftsman of the Declaration of Independence, was deeply in debt when he died after years of overspending, declining tobacco income and borrowing against his plantation. Much of his estate had to be sold to pay creditors.
Today, debt and overspending matter more than ever. Mortgage debt that builds equity is very different from paying 24% interest on a credit card debt.
Student loans that lead to a higher-paying career may be worthwhile. Financing vacations or dinners out rarely is.
Today's tip: Before borrowing, ask yourself one question: Will this debt make my future stronger or simply make today more enjoyable?
3. Diversification isn't new
George Washington's secret to investing? Diversify. He constantly experimented at his Mount Vernon home in Virginia, shifting from tobacco — which depleted soil and produced inconsistent profits — to wheat, corn, barley, milling, fishing, whiskey production and other ventures. He even introduced crop rotation.
He literally understood something investors still preach today: Don't put all of your eggs in one basket. Don't rely on one source of income. The result was a more stable income and a farm that was better prepared for changing markets and unpredictable harvests.
Today's equivalent? Not depending solely on one paycheck or investments in one type of investment portfolio. A portfolio concentrated in one stock, in one industry or on one investment strategy may produce spectacular gains — for a while. But when markets shift, that concentration can quickly become a liability.
Economic surprises happen. Income and investment diversification provides resilience.
Today's tip: Develop additional income streams through a mix of investments, rental income, dividends or even a side hustle.
4. Inflation is nobody's friend
The founders experienced inflation firsthand during the Revolutionary War. To finance the war, the Continental Congress printed large amounts of paper money known as Continentals. Without enough gold or silver to back the currency — and with Britain flooding the colonies with counterfeits — the money rapidly lost value.
Prices soared, savings evaporated and merchants often refused to accept the currency. The crisis gave rise to the expression "not worth a Continental."
By 1781, America was broke, and the troops were demanding payment. Washington knew he had to do something. He turned to Haym Salomon, who'd migrated from Poland, loved his new country and could raise funds fast.
Salomon raised the money to fund the Battle of Yorktown, and we won the war.
Unfortunately, Washington's debt to Salomon went unpaid and left his family bankrupt at the time of his death.
The lesson of inflation remains painfully familiar today. Inflation quietly erodes purchasing power, creates uncertainty and can undermine confidence in an economy.
Whether in 1779 or 2026, protecting the value of money remains one of the foundations of long-term financial stability. Many retirees discover this the hard way. A comfortable retirement income today may buy significantly less 20 years from now.
Today's tip: Families should regularly review whether their savings and investments are keeping pace with inflation — not just preserving dollars, but preserving purchasing power.
5. Invest in knowledge before you invest money
Jefferson believed education was one of society's greatest investments. Financial literacy works the same way.
Before buying cryptocurrency, options, private investments or the latest "can't miss" opportunity, understand exactly what you're buying. Too many investors confuse excitement with education. Knowledge remains the highest-return investment most people will ever make.
Today's tip: Families who talk openly about finances raise children who make better financial decisions as adults.
6. Build wealth that outlives you
The founders weren't simply building fortunes. They were trying to build a nation that would endure for generations. Families should think the same way. Your greatest financial legacy isn't the size of your estate. It's the financial confidence, values and decision-making skills you pass to your children and grandchildren.
I've spent my career teaching families that money conversations should begin long before estate planning documents are signed.
Today's tip: Teach children how to earn, save, spend wisely, give generously and invest thoughtfully. Inheritance without education often disappears within a generation. Financial wisdom can last forever.
The bottom line
The founding fathers disagreed about politics. They argued over the size of government, taxation and the role of the federal government. But they largely agreed on principles that still matter today:
- Personal responsibility
- Planning ahead
- Education
- Preparing future generations to succeed
More than 250 years later, those lessons haven't become outdated. They've become even more valuable. Technology changes. Markets change. Tax laws change.
Human behavior doesn't.
That's why the best financial advice often isn't the newest.
Sometimes it's the oldest.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.