Can You Outsmart a Scammer? Take the Quiz.
Scams are getting more elaborate and more advanced every day. Can you spot the red flags and figure out the smartest approach in each of these scenarios?
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Scams are getting more elaborate and more advanced every day. Can you spot the red flags and figure out the smartest approach in each of these scenarios?