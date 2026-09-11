Can You Outsmart a Scammer? Take the Quiz.

Scams are getting more elaborate and more advanced every day. Can you spot the red flags and figure out the smartest approach in each of these scenarios?

Rachael Green&#039;s avatar
By Edited by
Published In How Tos
Two rolled-up one-hundred-dollar bills under a red light, with one caught on a fishing hook to indicate a scam.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While fraud is illegal, it gets harder and harder to prevent as technology advances to make scams harder to detect. That means it falls on you as an individual to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to scams.

Even if you think you know all the red flags to watch for, scams can look surprisingly close to the real deal — and include details mined from social media or intercepted emails to make it feel even more convincing.

So it's important to refresh your knowledge regularly on everything you should know about scams and make sure you know the best practices for avoiding them.

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To start, see if you know the right way to handle the following eight scenarios.

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Rachael Green
Rachael Green
Personal finance eCommerce writer

Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.