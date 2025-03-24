Road Toll Scam Texts are Still Going Around. Here's What to Look Out For

A text-based scam claiming to be about driving tolls has been going from state to state and shows no sign of slowing. For over a year, people have been receiving texts claiming they have an outstanding balance for road tolls, often a small amount.

The texts look like they come from E-ZPass and include a link to pay the outstanding balance. If you click on the link, you can quickly become victim to a scam and potentially face hefty losses, including monetary and related to identity theft.

In fact, the FBI has been warning about this scam since last spring. The warning says this is a "smishing" scam, a term that combines "SMS" (another term for text messages) and "phishing" — when scammers use fake messages to trick people.

What does the road toll scam text look like?

These phishing texts look like any other text you might get. They're from a phone number likely not saved as a contact in your phone, and the number is not always the same from person to person.

According to the FBI alert, the text says something like: "(State Toll Service Name): We've noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.51 on your record. To avoid a late fee of $50.00, visit https://myturnpiketollservices.com to settle your balance."

The link is made to look like it comes from your state's toll service name.

What should you do if you think you got an E-ZPass scam text?

If you received a text that seems to be a scam, the FBI suggests you file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) including the phone number you received the text from and the website URL used in the text.

The FBI further suggests you do the following:

If you have an account with a road toll company, check your account — going directly to their website. Call that toll service's customer service phone number. Delete the texts.

If you clicked on the link, the FBI recommends securing personal information and financial accounts and disputing any unfamiliar charges.

At this point, warnings have come out about these texts from all over the country. You should check with your state's service center for any suggestions specific to them. For example, the Virginia E-ZPass recommends forwarding the text to a federal spam service, while the New York State Thruway Authority suggests you can call customer service with any questions.

What can scammers get in the road toll phishing attack, and how can you counter it?

The easiest way to stop a scammer is to not click on any link from any unfamiliar phone number or email address. If you click on a smishing link and provide your personal information, scammers now have access to a host of options.

They can, for example, use the information provided to try to hack into your bank account with a username and password. They can also use your information to, say, apply for a credit card in your name, and then use that credit card as they see fit.

Scammers can also use your information to target other people in your life. For example, they can impersonate you in texts and emails to your family members, implicating them in new scams where they hand over money thinking it's for you.

Still, there are some basic safety measures you can take.

For example, you should immediately change the passwords on sensitive accounts like for your bank or brokerage. When you change a password, make sure it follows smart methods (rather than, say, a password someone with your basic information could easily guess) and use a different password for each account. A password manager like NordPass or 1Password can help both safely store your passwords and set passwords that are hard to hack.

Another safety measure is to freeze your credit, something Kiplinger has recommended many times before. That means that if someone tries to open a credit card in your name, for example, they'll meet a barrier. You can leave a freeze up permanently and only unfreeze it when you're applying for credit, and that will keep you safer from unexpected attacks.

In order to freeze your credit, you need to go through Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

The advice for avoiding scams remains the same: If you get an unusual call, text or email, stop, breathe and think about it. Don't click links or hand over personal information. If a text claims to be from a specific service or person, pick up the phone and call that company's customer service line or that person's number to see if it's really them before you hand over any information that could end up damaging you.