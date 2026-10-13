As someone planning for the future, protecting your health and savings is likely at the top of your list.
The cost of healthcare, especially long-term care, can quickly erode even a substantial nest egg. While Medicare provides vital health coverage, it has limits — particularly when it comes to long-term custodial care such as nursing homes.
That's why many people are turning to a tool called a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust (MAPT) to shield their assets while maintaining access to Medicare and Medicaid benefits.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What is a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust?
An MAPT is a specialized legal arrangement designed to protect your assets and help you qualify for government healthcare programs.
Unlike a straightforward will or a general trust, an MAPT is specifically crafted to help people navigate the complex rules surrounding Medicare and Medicaid eligibility.
At its core, the MAPT moves selected assets out of your personal ownership and places them into a trust.
This legal shift can reduce your countable assets when government agencies evaluate your eligibility for Medicaid's long-term care benefits, while still allowing you — or someone you trust — to manage and use the assets for your benefit.
Why is this important?
Medicare offers excellent coverage for hospital stays and certain medical services but provides limited support for long-term custodial care, the kind of ongoing help many people need as they age.
Medicaid, on the other hand, covers long-term care costs but comes with strict eligibility rules — especially regarding your assets.
Many retired people face a harsh choice: spend down their savings to qualify for Medicaid or pay out-of-pocket for costly long-term care. An MAPT offers a third, smarter option. Here's why:
Preserve your savings. The MAPT can protect your life savings, your home, investments or other assets from being fully spent on nursing home or in-home care. This gives you peace of mind knowing your financial legacy is secure.
Ensure eligibility for Medicaid benefits. By placing assets in the trust, you reduce your personal resources in the eyes of Medicaid without losing control or access to those assets. This helps you meet Medicaid's asset limits more easily and quickly, ensuring you get the care you need.
Maintain control of your finances. Contrary to popular belief, creating an MAPT doesn't mean you lose all control. Depending on how the trust is set up, you can still access funds for your care and daily expenses or appoint a trusted family member to manage the trust in your best interest.
Avoid probate and promote privacy. Assets held in a trust often bypass the lengthy probate process, allowing your heirs to avoid court delays and maintain confidentiality about your estate.
Plan ahead to avoid a crisis. Establishing an MAPT before a health crisis strikes is crucial. Medicaid has a "look-back" period (usually five years), scrutinizing any asset transfers made before applying for benefits. Proper planning can help navigate these rules and prevent costly penalties.
Until you provide every receipt, distribution and bank statement for all transfers predating the application for Medicaid benefits for the prior five-year period, you are responsible for paying the costs of care.
Who should consider an MAPT?
If you have assets such as a family home, savings or investments, and you anticipate needing long-term care, an MAPT might be a valuable part of your estate planning.
It's particularly beneficial if you want to protect your wealth for children or other heirs while ensuring access to government healthcare assistance.
Consult an experienced elder law attorney
Navigating Medicare and Medicaid rules can be complicated and varies by state. An elder law or estate planning attorney familiar with local regulations can guide you in creating an MAPT tailored to your situation, ensuring compliance and maximizing your benefits.
An MAPT offers people a strategic way to protect assets, maintain access to Medicaid long-term care benefits and plan without exhausting their savings.
It's a safeguard that balances financial security and healthcare needs, helping you maintain control, dignity and peace of mind as you age.
If protecting your assets while qualifying for government healthcare assistance is a concern, now is the time to explore whether a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust fits your retirement plan.
Related Content
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.