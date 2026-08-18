Worried Your Estate Plan Will Unravel When One of You Passes Away? Why a QTIP Trust Can Give Married Couples Peace of Mind

How can married couples ensure non-taxable estates pass as intended and are protected from unwanted claims down the line? A QTIP trust can provide the answer.

Jeffrey M. Verdon, Esq.&#039;s avatar
By Reviewed by
Published In Features
A couple look at paperwork shown to them by an adviser.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Estate planning for married couples presents unique challenges, especially when it comes to ensuring that both spouses' wishes are honored and assets are protected for future generations.

One advanced strategy that addresses these concerns is the inter-vivos QTIP trust.

In this article, I'll explore what an inter-vivos QTIP trust is, its key benefits and design considerations, and why it can be particularly well suited to married couples with modest estates (below the current $15 million unified gift and estate tax exemption limits) who are seeking effective, flexible estate planning with lawsuit protection.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/y99mlvgqmn1763972420.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

What is an inter-vivos QTIP trust?

A qualified terminable interest property (QTIP) trust allows a spouse (the settlor) to provide for their surviving spouse while maintaining control over how the trust's assets are ultimately distributed after both spouses have passed away.

The term "inter-vivos" means the trust is created and funded during the lifetime of the settlor, as opposed to being established at death through a will (testamentary trust).

About Adviser Intel

The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

The inter-vivos QTIP trust is established while both spouses are alive, and it is designed to qualify for the marital deduction for gift tax purposes, i.e. it won't be considered a taxable gift to the donee spouse, provided it meets certain requirements.

The trust must pay all income to the beneficiary spouse for life, and no one else can receive distributions from the trust during that spouse's lifetime.

Why use an inter-vivos QTIP trust?

The primary motivation for using an inter-vivos QTIP trust is to "lock in" estate planning decisions and protect assets from risks that can arise after the first spouse's death. Common threats include undue influence from new partners, children from previous relationships or even diminished capacity of the surviving spouse.

By placing assets in an irrevocable trust, both spouses can ensure their joint wishes are respected and that assets ultimately benefit their mutual descendants.

Key benefits

Asset protection. The inter-vivos QTIP trust provides robust asset protection for both spouses during their lifetimes. Assets in the trust are generally shielded from creditors and outside claims, especially when combined with structures such as LLCs.

Stepped-up basis. The trust can allow for a step-up in cost basis for trust assets at each spouse's death, potentially reducing capital gains taxes for heirs. However, planners must be mindful of the one-year limitation under Internal Revenue Code Section 1014(e).

Irrevocable planning. By making the trust irrevocable, couples prevent either spouse from unilaterally changing the estate plan after the first death, which is a common risk in traditional planning.

Tax flexibility. The trust can be designed as an incomplete gift, meaning the settlor retains certain powers (such as a limited power of appointment), which can defer gift tax consequences while still qualifying for the marital deduction.

Divorce and remarriage protection. Provisions can be included to address the possibility of divorce, ensuring that trust assets remain protected and are not diverted to unintended beneficiaries.

Administrative efficiency. Using LLCs in conjunction with the QTIP trust can streamline investment management and reporting, consolidate accounts and simplify administration for the family.

Design considerations

All-income mandate. The trust must pay all income to the beneficiary spouse for life to qualify for the QTIP election.

No other beneficiaries. No one other than the beneficiary spouse can receive distributions during their lifetime, with limited exceptions for the settlor spouse in certain jurisdictions.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

State law protections. Some states, such as Nevada, provide statutory protection for the settlor's retained interest in the trust, enhancing asset protection.

Powers of appointment. Retaining a limited power of appointment can allow the trust to be treated as an incomplete gift, offering additional tax planning flexibility.

Conclusion

The inter-vivos QTIP trust is a versatile and powerful tool for married couples who want to secure their estate plan, protect assets and optimize tax outcomes.

While it requires careful drafting and consideration of both federal tax law and state creditor protection statutes, its benefits make it an excellent option for most couples — especially those who want to avoid the pitfalls of more complex or less protective planning strategies.

By working with experienced estate planning professionals, couples can tailor an inter-vivos QTIP trust to meet their unique needs and ensure their legacy is preserved for future generations.

Related Content

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Jeffrey M. Verdon, Esq.
Jeffrey M. Verdon, Esq.
Lead Asset Protection and Integrated Estate Planning Partner, Verdon Law Group, LLP Falcon Rappaport & Berkman

Jeffrey M. Verdon, Esq., is one of the nation's leading authorities on integrating advanced estate tax planning and risk mitigation strategies for affluent families and successful business owners. With more than 40 years of experience in designing and implementing integrated estate planning and asset protection structures, Mr. Verdon serves his clients in solving their most complex and vexing estate tax, income tax and legacy planning goals and objectives. Over the past four years, he has contributed over 30 articles to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel online platform.