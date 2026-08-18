Estate planning for married couples presents unique challenges, especially when it comes to ensuring that both spouses' wishes are honored and assets are protected for future generations.
One advanced strategy that addresses these concerns is the inter-vivos QTIP trust.
In this article, I'll explore what an inter-vivos QTIP trust is, its key benefits and design considerations, and why it can be particularly well suited to married couples with modest estates (below the current $15 million unified gift and estate tax exemption limits) who are seeking effective, flexible estate planning with lawsuit protection.
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What is an inter-vivos QTIP trust?
A qualified terminable interest property (QTIP) trust allows a spouse (the settlor) to provide for their surviving spouse while maintaining control over how the trust's assets are ultimately distributed after both spouses have passed away.
The term "inter-vivos" means the trust is created and funded during the lifetime of the settlor, as opposed to being established at death through a will (testamentary trust).
The inter-vivos QTIP trust is established while both spouses are alive, and it is designed to qualify for the marital deduction for gift tax purposes, i.e. it won't be considered a taxable gift to the donee spouse, provided it meets certain requirements.
The trust must pay all income to the beneficiary spouse for life, and no one else can receive distributions from the trust during that spouse's lifetime.
Why use an inter-vivos QTIP trust?
The primary motivation for using an inter-vivos QTIP trust is to "lock in" estate planning decisions and protect assets from risks that can arise after the first spouse's death. Common threats include undue influence from new partners, children from previous relationships or even diminished capacity of the surviving spouse.
By placing assets in an irrevocable trust, both spouses can ensure their joint wishes are respected and that assets ultimately benefit their mutual descendants.
Key benefits
Asset protection. The inter-vivos QTIP trust provides robust asset protection for both spouses during their lifetimes. Assets in the trust are generally shielded from creditors and outside claims, especially when combined with structures such as LLCs.
Stepped-up basis. The trust can allow for a step-up in cost basis for trust assets at each spouse's death, potentially reducing capital gains taxes for heirs. However, planners must be mindful of the one-year limitation under Internal Revenue Code Section 1014(e).
Irrevocable planning. By making the trust irrevocable, couples prevent either spouse from unilaterally changing the estate plan after the first death, which is a common risk in traditional planning.
Tax flexibility. The trust can be designed as an incomplete gift, meaning the settlor retains certain powers (such as a limited power of appointment), which can defer gift tax consequences while still qualifying for the marital deduction.
Divorce and remarriage protection. Provisions can be included to address the possibility of divorce, ensuring that trust assets remain protected and are not diverted to unintended beneficiaries.
Administrative efficiency. Using LLCs in conjunction with the QTIP trust can streamline investment management and reporting, consolidate accounts and simplify administration for the family.
Design considerations
All-income mandate. The trust must pay all income to the beneficiary spouse for life to qualify for the QTIP election.
No other beneficiaries. No one other than the beneficiary spouse can receive distributions during their lifetime, with limited exceptions for the settlor spouse in certain jurisdictions.
State law protections. Some states, such as Nevada, provide statutory protection for the settlor's retained interest in the trust, enhancing asset protection.
Powers of appointment. Retaining a limited power of appointment can allow the trust to be treated as an incomplete gift, offering additional tax planning flexibility.
Conclusion
The inter-vivos QTIP trust is a versatile and powerful tool for married couples who want to secure their estate plan, protect assets and optimize tax outcomes.
While it requires careful drafting and consideration of both federal tax law and state creditor protection statutes, its benefits make it an excellent option for most couples — especially those who want to avoid the pitfalls of more complex or less protective planning strategies.
By working with experienced estate planning professionals, couples can tailor an inter-vivos QTIP trust to meet their unique needs and ensure their legacy is preserved for future generations.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.