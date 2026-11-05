Life Insurance Can Protect Your Family — A Life Insurance Trust Adds Extra Insulation

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When structured properly, a life insurance trust can provide significant estate planning, asset protection and wealth transfer benefits.
What is a life insurance trust?
A life insurance trust is a legal entity created to own a life insurance policy on the insured's life. Rather than owning the policy personally, the trust becomes the owner and beneficiary of the policy.
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Upon the insured's death, the life insurance proceeds are paid into the trust, and the trustee distributes or manages those assets according to the instructions contained in the trust document.
The estate tax advantage
One of the primary reasons affluent families use life insurance trusts is estate tax planning.
When an individual owns a life insurance policy personally, the death benefit is generally included in that person's taxable estate. For larger estates, this can increase federal and state estate tax exposure.
If an ILIT owns the policy, the death benefit may be excluded from the insured's taxable estate, potentially preserving a greater portion of the proceeds for heirs.
This can be especially valuable when life insurance death benefits reach several million dollars.
Example: Consider an insured with a $20 million estate that includes ownership of a $5 million life insurance policy. Under current estate tax law ($15 million exclusion in 2026), an estate tax may be assessed at death.
If, however, an ILIT owns the policy, the death benefit may be excluded from the estate, potentially reducing estate taxes and increasing the amount the beneficiaries ultimately receive.
Maintaining control over the distribution of assets
A life insurance trust allows the grantor to establish rules regarding when beneficiaries receive funds, how funds may be used, whether distributions are made outright or in stages, protection against spendthrift behavior and long-term management for future generations.
For example, a trust may provide one third of assets at age 30, one third at age 35 and the remainder at age 40. Alternatively, the trustee may retain discretion to distribute funds for health, education, maintenance and support.
Protecting beneficiaries
Depending on applicable law, life insurance trusts can help protect inherited assets from various risks, including creditor claims from:
Lawsuits
Divorce settlements
Financial mismanagement
Rather than distributing a large inheritance outright, trust assets can remain under the supervision of a trustee who manages distributions according to the trust's terms.
Even when estate taxes aren't a concern, many estates face liquidity challenges.
Assets such as real estate, businesses, investment partnerships and family vacation properties may be valuable but difficult to sell quickly.
Life insurance proceeds held in a trust can help provide liquidity to help pay estate settlement costs, cover taxes, equalize inheritances among children, preserve a family business and prevent the forced sale of family assets.
Planning for blended families
Life insurance trusts can also serve an important role in blended family situations.
For example, an individual may want to:
Provide income for a current spouse
Preserve assets for children from a prior marriage
A trust can establish clear instructions regarding how and when proceeds are distributed, reducing the potential for disputes and helping to ensure the insured's wishes are carried out.
Important considerations
While life insurance trusts offer significant benefits, they aren't appropriate for everyone.
Some considerations include:
Irrevocability. An ILIT is intended to be irrevocable. The policy owner gives up direct ownership and control of the policy.
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Administrative requirements. Trusts require ongoing administration, including trustee oversight, annual notices to beneficiaries (commonly known as Crummey notices) and proper documentation and recordkeeping.
Professional guidance. Because trust design, tax rules and estate planning objectives can be complex, it is important to work with qualified legal, tax, and financial professionals when evaluating whether an ILIT makes sense.
The bottom line
Purchasing life insurance is an important step in protecting your family's future. However, for many individuals, especially those with significant assets, the ownership structure of the policy can be just as important as the policy itself.
A properly designed life insurance trust may help:
Reduce estate taxes
Protect beneficiaries
Control distributions
Preserve family wealth
Provide liquidity at death
Support multigenerational planning goals
For families seeking to maximize the impact of their life insurance strategy, a life insurance trust can be a powerful planning solution that extends well beyond the death benefit itself.
This material is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, insurance, or estate-planning advice. The benefits, risks, and tax treatment of an ILIT depend on individual circumstances, trust design, policy structure, and applicable law. Individuals should consult qualified legal, tax, insurance, and financial professionals before implementing any trust or estate-planning strategy.
Lenox Advisors, Inc. (Lenox) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NFP, an Aon company, a financial services holding company, New York, NY. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. 90 Park Ave, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10016, 212.536.8700. Lenox and NFP are not subsidiaries or affiliates of MMLIS, or its affiliated companies.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Jonathan is a Partner for Lenox Advisors. Jonathan joined Lenox Advisors in 2005 after spending 10 years with Cowan Financial Group, where he specialized in providing clients with a broad range of wealth planning services, including estate, insurance and asset management planning. Jonathan holds a B.A. from the University of Arizona, CFP® designate, FINRA Series 7 registration and is a member of the College for Financial Planning.