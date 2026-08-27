The ultra-wealthy don't just have more money than62% of Americans. They have a handful of estate-planning secrets to help protect and pass on their wealth. From revocable trusts and Roth conversions to tax-efficient investments, these high-level tactics are designed to minimize taxes, shield assets, and create a lasting legacy.
Matt Odgers, co-founder of Opelon LLP, says one of the biggest misconceptions is that estate planning is a tax strategy used only by the wealthy. "For most retirees, it has nothing to do with tax. What wealthy families are really buying is control and privacy; it's a clean handoff, and those things cost the same for everyone."
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Here are 8 powerful estate planning secrets the rich actually use that you can realistically "steal."
1. The revocable living trust
The ultra-wealthy rarely let their assets go through probate. Instead, they place most of their major assets, including homes, investment accounts and other property, into a revocable living trust, Odgers says.
“The wealthy aren't leaning on a will. A will does not avoid probate, and probate is generally slow, public, and costly. A revocable living trust does the quiet work instead.”
How you steal it: Place major assets in a revocable living trust to avoid probate and allow a seamless transfer to your heirs. A living trust is flexible and can be set up easily with an attorney for about $400–$4,000. Then, “fund” the trust by transferring your house, bank accounts, and other assets into the trust’s name. Don't worry. The trust can be changed or revoked anytime during your lifetime, giving you full control while also protecting your family from the hassle of court delays and probate (and high fees) later.
2. The gift tax exclusion
The ultra-rich understand that making a gift or leaving their estate to their heirs doesn’t ordinarily affect their federal income tax, according to the IRS(pdf). With a bit of strategic planning, they avoid tax implications by using both the annual gift tax exclusion and the lifetime exemption, while shielding their wealth from future tax increases.
How you steal it: You don’t need to be rich to benefit from the annual gift tax exclusion. In 2026, you can gift up to $19,000 per recipient (child, grandchild or anyone else) completely tax-free. A retired couple can gift $38,000 per person annually. Over 10–15 years, this can move significant money out of your estate while helping your loved ones when they need it most.
3. Spousal Lifetime Access Trusts (SLATs)
A SLAT is an irrevocable trust that one spouse creates for the primary benefit of the other spouse. Ultra-wealthy couples use SLATs to remove assets from their estate while still allowing their spouse to receive income or even principal from the trust if needed during their lifetime.
How you steal it: Create an irrevocable trust for your spouse by transferring assets, such as cash, investments, or property, into the trust. That removes the assets from your taxable estate immediately. Your spouse can serve as a beneficiary and can access the funds if needed during their lifetime. This is particularly useful for retirees who want to shield their assets from the high costs of long-term care or future changes in tax law.
4. Life insurance
Permanent life insurance — either whole or universal life — is a favorite strategy among the wealthy because it passes money to heirs completely income tax-free. To maximize this benefit, high-net-worth families often avoid owning policies directly. Instead, they place them inside an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT). When structured properly, an ILIT keeps the death benefit out of the taxable estate, giving heirs tax-free cash to cover estate duties, debts or living expenses without forcing a fire sale of the family home or core assets.
How to steal it: Use permanent life insurance placed in an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) to leave tax-free money to heirs while keeping it out of your taxable estate. You can often cover the premiums using your annual gift tax exclusion. In the end, you get to leave behind tax-free money for your family while protecting the assets you've worked so hard to build.
5. Family LLCs
By bundling assets — such as real estate or a family business — into a Family Limited Liability Company (Family LLC), the ultra-rich can transfer non-controlling shares to their heirs over time at a discounted valuation. This strategy lowers the gift's taxable value, preserving more of the owner's lifetime exemption and reducing future estate taxes.
How to steal it: Even with more modest assets, you can set up a Family LLC with the help of an estate planning attorney. But the main point is that anyone can benefit from holding assets in entities like trusts or family LLCs. “Heirs can secure access, enjoyment, and management without direct ownership,” says estate planning attorney Kevin Quinn, President at Legacy Counsellors, PC. “This structure shields wealth from creditors, divorces and lawsuits, while ensuring a structured legacy for future heirs.”
How to steal it: Setting up TOD and POD designations on your accounts allows assets to transfer directly to beneficiaries upon your death, bypassing probate. Through your financial institution, you choose your assets, fill out a form and name your intended recipients.
However, because TOD and POD designations supersede instructions in a living trust, they must be carefully coordinated. For the best protection, complex assets like real estate are placed in the trust, while simpler accounts — such as checking, savings or CDs — can name the revocable trust as the TOD or POD beneficiary. This keeps your cash out of probate while ensuring every dollar is distributed according to your estate plan.
7. Roth IRA conversions
It's no surprise that the ultra-wealthy are obsessed with managing future taxes and carefully time their Roth conversions to pay taxes when the rate is lowest, giving their heirs tax-free money down the road.
How to steal it: Ryan Maynard, Managing Partner atVaquero Private Wealth, offers this advice. “Convert traditional retirement money to a Roth during your low-income years — often the stretch after you stop working but before Social Security and required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin. In those years your taxable income can be unusually low, so you convert at a very low ordinary rate and move that money into a Roth, where it grows and comes out tax-free for the rest of your life and for your heirs.” This strategy works especially well for retirees with smaller nest eggs.
8. Long-term capital gains
The ultra-wealthy value long-term capital gains because they are taxed at much lower rates than ordinary income. By holding investments for more than one year, they can pay significantly less tax on their profits. Besides that, they can afford to hold assets for years or even decades because they don't have to rely on selling them to cover daily living expenses.
How to steal it: Try to hang onto your investments for at least a year before you sell them. You’ll often qualify for the lower long-term capital gains rates, which are usually 0%, 15%, or 20%, instead of getting hit with regular income tax rates. You don't need to be ultra-wealthy to take advantage of this. “It is one of the most valuable breaks in the tax code,” Odgers adds, “and it is not based on your estate size.”
Use the best strategies for you
You don't have to copy the ultra-wealthy exactly. Mixing and matching just a couple of these ideas can make a real difference and protect your savings, cut taxes, and leave more for the people you love.
Trent Von Ahsen, CFP®, and Managing Partner at Cedar Point Capital Partners, offers a final word. “There are clearly some differences, but I do think the biggest misconception about estate planning is that it's only for the ultra-wealthy. Affluent families may use some sophistication. But overall, I'd say the same underlying principles are available to basically anybody."
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For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.