Retirement Planning for Couples: How to Plan to Be So Happy Together

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, and when you’re doing it as a couple, it’s even more important to be on the same page. But retirement isn’t just about hitting a financial milestone — it’s about creating a shared vision for your future together.

Whether you’ve been partners for decades or are a new couple, building a retirement plan as a team takes open communication, thoughtful planning and a solid financial strategy.

Here’s how to prepare for this exciting next chapter of life — together.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Align your visions for retirement

Before diving into the numbers, take some time to dream together. What does an ideal retirement look like for each of you?

Consider:

Where you’ll live. Will you stay put, downsize or relocate to a dream destination?

Will you stay put, downsize or relocate to a dream destination? How you’ll spend your time. Do you see yourselves traveling, picking up new hobbies or focusing on family?

Do you see yourselves traveling, picking up new hobbies or focusing on family? Work in retirement. Will one or both of you work part time, start a passion project or fully retire?

It’s normal for couples to have different visions, so use this conversation as a way to find common ground and compromise where needed.

2. Understand your combined finances

A solid retirement plan starts with a clear picture of your financial standing as a couple. Together, review:

Income sources. Social Security, pensions, 401(k)s, IRAs, investment income or rental properties

Social Security, pensions, 401(k)s, IRAs, investment income or rental properties Debt. Mortgages, credit cards, student loans. What needs to be paid off before retirement?

Mortgages, credit cards, student loans. What needs to be paid off before retirement? Savings and investments. Take stock of all accounts, including brokerage accounts and health savings accounts (HSAs)

Knowing where you stand financially will help you create a realistic road map for retirement.

3. Set a joint retirement budget

Your spending habits will likely change in retirement. Together, outline a budget that covers:

Daily expenses. Housing, groceries, utilities

Housing, groceries, utilities Health care costs. Insurance premiums, medical bills, prescriptions

Insurance premiums, medical bills, prescriptions Fun and leisure. Travel, hobbies, dining out, entertainment

Travel, hobbies, dining out, entertainment Emergency cushion. Unexpected expenses happen, so build in a buffer

A well-planned budget helps ensure your retirement lifestyle is both enjoyable and sustainable.

4. Maximize Social Security benefits

Social Security will be a key income source, and as a couple, you can strategize to maximize your benefits:

Timing matters. Delaying benefits past your full retirement age can increase monthly payouts

Delaying benefits past your full retirement age can increase monthly payouts Spousal benefits. If one partner earned significantly more, the other may qualify for higher benefits based on their spouse’s earnings

A financial adviser can help determine the best Social Security claiming strategy for your situation.

5. Coordinate retirement account withdrawals

If you’ve both been saving in separate retirement accounts, have a plan for how and when to withdraw funds. Consider:

Required minimum distributions. Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s require RMD withdrawals starting at a certain age

Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s require RMD withdrawals starting at a certain age Tax efficiency. Timing withdrawals strategically can minimize taxes

Timing withdrawals strategically can minimize taxes Investment growth. Keeping funds invested longer in certain accounts can maximize growth

A smart withdrawal strategy helps stretch your retirement savings further.

6. Plan for health care and long-term care

Health care can be one of the biggest expenses in retirement, so planning ahead is essential:

Medicare. Know what’s covered and consider supplemental insurance

Know what’s covered and consider supplemental insurance Long-term care insurance. Explore coverage for potential nursing home or in-home care needs

Explore coverage for potential nursing home or in-home care needs HSAs. If you’re still working (and your insurance plan qualifies), contribute to an HSA for tax-advantaged medical savings

Being proactive about health care planning can help prevent financial stress later.

7. Talk about estate planning

Estate planning ensures that your wishes are carried out and your assets are passed down efficiently. As a couple, make sure you have:

Wills and trusts. Clearly outline how your assets will be distributed

Clearly outline how your assets will be distributed Updated beneficiary designations. Ensure retirement accounts and life insurance policies reflect your current wishes

Ensure retirement accounts and life insurance policies reflect your current wishes Powers of attorney. Assign someone to make financial and health care decisions if either of you becomes incapacitated

Having a solid estate plan brings peace of mind for both of you.

8. Check in regularly

Retirement planning isn’t a one-time conversation. Schedule regular check-ins to revisit your financial plan and make adjustments as needed. Life circumstances change, and staying flexible ensures you’re always on track.

9. Work with a financial adviser

Retirement planning as a couple can be complex, but you don’t have to figure it out alone. A financial adviser can provide personalized guidance, help you spot potential blind spots and ensure your retirement plan aligns with your goals.

Final thoughts

Retirement is a new and exciting chapter in your relationship — one filled with opportunities to grow together and create the life you’ve dreamed of. By planning as a team, you can step into retirement with confidence, clarity and excitement for the years ahead.

So start the conversation today and take the first step toward a fulfilling retirement — together.

Diversified is a registered investment adviser, and the registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC.

A copy of Diversified’s current written disclosure brochure which discusses, among other things, the firm’s business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC’s website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Diversified, LLC does not provide tax advice and should not be relied upon for purposes of filing taxes, estimating tax liabilities or avoiding any tax or penalty imposed by law. The information provided by Diversified, LLC should not be a substitute for consulting a qualified tax advisor, accountant, or other professional concerning the application of tax law or an individual tax situation.

Nothing provided in this article constitutes tax advice. Individuals should seek the advice of their own tax advisor for specific information regarding tax consequences of investments. Investments in securities entail risk and are not suitable for all investors. This site is not a recommendation nor an offer to sell (or solicitation of an offer to buy) securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

Related Content