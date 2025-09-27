I'm a Financial Adviser: Don't Believe These Five Myths About Annuities

In the world of personal finance and retirement planning, few topics stir as much debate and misunderstanding as annuities.

Often shrouded in mystery and misconceptions, annuities can actually play a pivotal role in a sound retirement strategy. As a financial adviser with a pragmatic, conservative outlook, I've encountered numerous myths about annuities.

Let's debunk five common misconceptions and shed some light on the truth behind annuities and the benefits they offer.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

Myth No. 1: Annuities are too complicated

The reality: Sure, the wide array of annuity products available in the market can seem overwhelming at first glance. However, with a bit of guidance and simplification, the concept of annuities is straightforward.

At their core, annuities are contracts with an insurance company. You pay them a sum of money (either as a lump sum or over time), and in return, they promise to pay you a regular income for a period of time — often for the rest of your life.

Understanding the basic types of annuities (fixed, variable and indexed) and their respective benefits can demystify them, making them a valuable tool in your financial arsenal.

Myth No. 2: Annuities are bad investments

The reality: Viewing annuities as "investments" in the first place is to misunderstand what annuities are. Seeing them as an asset comparable to stocks and bonds is to miss their purpose in your retirement strategy.

Annuities are, first and foremost, insurance products designed to provide guaranteed income. Comparing them to stocks or mutual funds is like comparing apples to oranges. They serve different purposes.

Annuities offer a unique blend of regularity and potential returns that is hard to find in traditional investment products, making them an excellent choice for conservative investors looking to protect their principal while enjoying a steady income.

Myth No. 3: You'll lose all access to your money

The reality: While it's true that annuities are designed to provide income over time, and that your principal investment is often illiquid, some annuity products do offer a certain degree of liquidity.

Features such as withdrawal benefits, death benefits and options for early access in certain circumstances (like medical emergencies) provide a measure of flexibility for some annuity holders.

It's important to carefully review the terms of your annuity contract and understand the conditions under which you can access your funds.

Study up on possible surrender charges for withdrawals, and be aware that withdrawals before age 59½ could trigger taxes and potentially a 10% federal income tax penalty.

With proper planning — including ensuring you have enough liquid funds held outside of your annuity — annuities can be a part of a balanced and accessible financial strategy.

Myth No. 4: Annuities are only for the wealthy

The reality: This couldn't be further from the truth. Annuities are incredibly versatile financial instruments that can benefit investors at various income levels.

They're designed to provide a steady income stream, making them an excellent choice for individuals looking to secure their financial future, regardless of their wealth status.

By allocating a portion of your savings into an annuity, you're essentially buying confidence in your financial stability for your retirement years.

Myth No. 5: Annuities don't make sense in today's economy

The reality: In an era of uncertainty, the guaranteed income offered by annuities is more valuable than ever. They can help protect against the effects of market downturns because they are not a market investment, and they are often able to provide an antidote to the risk of outliving your savings — a significant concern for many retirees.

Furthermore, certain types of annuities, such as indexed annuities, offer the potential for growth tied to market performance, with the added security of a guaranteed minimum return.

What annuities can mean for your retirement

As we navigate the complexities of planning for retirement, the priority shifts toward ensuring a stable and secure financial future.

One of the key benefits of annuities is that, with certain customizations, they can help you address the risk of outliving your savings by guaranteeing an income for life, regardless of how long that is.

This feature is invaluable, as it addresses one of the most significant concerns for retirees—the fear of outliving their savings.

Essentially, annuities can be viewed as a form of longevity insurance. By allocating a portion of your retirement savings into an annuity, you're securing a predictable income, much like a paycheck.

In some cases, that annuity can provide income regardless of how long you live or how the markets perform.

This consistent income can cover essential living expenses, allowing your other investments to grow or to be reserved for discretionary spending.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

Moreover, annuities can complement other retirement income sources, such as Social Security and pension plans, filling the gaps to ensure that your financial needs are met later in life.

They can be tailored to begin payments immediately or deferred to a future date, providing flexibility to align with your retirement timeline and income needs.

The confidence that comes from knowing you have a guaranteed income can free you to enjoy your retirement years more fully.

You can plan with greater certainty, embark on those long-postponed travel dreams, invest in hobbies or simply enjoy the day-to-day without the looming worry of financial instability.

Some caveats to consider

While some annuities come with no fees, others may have surrender charges, mortality and expense risk fees, sales and commissions and administration fees.

In addition, potentially pricey income riders can add to the expenses, diluting your investment.

The conservative investor's perspective

From a conservative standpoint, financial security and stability are paramount. Annuities can play a crucial role in a well-rounded retirement plan by offering guaranteed income, protection against market volatility and a safeguard against the risk of outliving one's assets.

They embody the conservative financial principles of risk management and preservation of capital, making them an attractive option for those seeking financial confidence in their retirement years.

Annuities are often misunderstood, but when properly integrated into your financial plan, they can offer the type of financial benefits many seek for their retirement.

By debunking these common myths, I hope to shed some light on how they can be used in a retirement strategy that prioritizes financial stability.

Like any financial decision, considering annuities should involve careful investigation and consultation with a fiduciary financial adviser to ensure they align with your overall retirement strategy.

In the end, the goal is to achieve financial security and a comfortable retirement, and annuities can be a valuable tool in reaching that objective.

In the realm of your retirement, where stability and security are prized above all, annuities stand out as a beacon of financial assurance. So, let's cast aside the myths and embrace the pragmatic, beneficial role these tools can play in securing our financial futures.

This material is intended for educational purposes only and is not intended to serve as the basis for any purchasing decision. Fixed Index Annuities are designed to meet long-term needs for retirement income, and they provide guarantees against the loss of principal and credited interest, and offer the reassurance of a death benefit for your beneficiaries. While no product fee is assessed on index options, limits are imposed on the upside performance through the use of caps, trigger rates, and/or participation rates. These limits can impose implicit costs.

Related Content

Disclaimer This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.