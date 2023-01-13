5 Investing Alternatives for Conservative Investors
Investors in or near retirement might consider investing alternatives such as cash, high-yield checking or savings accounts, stable value funds and more.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
The year 2022 was a bit of a doozy for both stock and bond investors, with both stocks and bonds experiencing double-digit losses for the year, something that is incredibly rare. While maintaining a diversified portfolio and staying the course is critical for a long-term investor’s success, the following five investing alternatives could help those who are approaching retirement or are in retirement and looking to safeguard their assets in the current market environment:
1. Cash
Cash is an often-overlooked asset in a portfolio. Financial advisers commonly suggest low allocations to cash because it tends to be outperformed by bonds over the long term. Given the unique shape of the yield curve today, however, which is relatively flat and slightly inverted (which means shorter-maturity bonds are actually paying more than longer-maturity bonds), allocating to cash-like investments such as money market funds could be a smart move.
A benefit to allocating to cash is that it is relatively unaffected by changes in interest rates. So, if interest rates go up (again), it wouldn’t negatively impact performance.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
2. High-Yield Checking or Savings Accounts
Interest rates on checking and savings accounts offered by more traditional banks today are often well below the yields available from some banks, especially online banks. For example, I have two checking accounts: The one at a more traditional brick-and-mortar bank has a yield that is effectively zero, while the other, which is an online bank, pays 2.5%. They are offering relatively identical services, yet notably different yields.
3. Stable Value Funds
Stable value funds are a specific type of investment available only in defined-contribution plans such as 401(k)s where the portfolio is protected against a decline in value. It is important to note, though, that stable value funds aren’t available in IRAs, so if you plan on rolling money out of your 401(k) plan, you will no longer have access to the stable value fund.
4. Multiyear Guaranteed Annuities (MYGAs)
MYGAs, often called fixed-rate annuities, provide a stated fixed return over a given period and currently offer relatively competitive yields. These products are structurally similar to CDs, but are offered by insurance companies.
I started writing about MYGAs (opens in new tab) back in 2020 and think they are especially attractive now. One notable benefit of these products is that the interest grows tax-deferred, unlike a bond, where gains are taxed annually at the investor’s marginal tax rate.
5. Delay Claiming Social Security Benefits
While obviously not an investment, Social Security retirement benefits are the only form of guaranteed income available today that is explicitly linked to inflation. Social Security benefits are also tax-advantaged, and there are special spousal benefits that may increase the value.
While I think stocks and bonds definitely belong in investor portfolios long term, recent changes in the market environment, especially the rise in bond yields, have created some opportunities that either weren’t available or just weren’t that attractive at the beginning of the 2022.
In my opinion, conservative investors, especially retirees, who haven’t considered some (or all) of the strategies above should at least look into them.
David Blanchett, PhD, CFA, CFP®, is Managing Director and Head of Retirement Research for PGIM DC Solutions. PGIM is the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. In this role he develops research and innovative solutions to help improve retirement outcomes for investors with a focus on defined contribution plans. Prior to joining PGIM he was the Head of Retirement Research for Morningstar Investment Management. He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Wealth Management at The American College of Financial Services and Research Fellow for the Alliance for Lifetime Income. David has published over 100 papers in a variety of industry and academic journals that have received awards from the CFP Board, the Financial Analysts Journal, the Journal of Financial Planning, and the International Centre for Pension Management. In 2014 InvestmentNews included him in their inaugural 40 under 40 list as a “visionary” for the financial planning industry, and in 2021 ThinkAdvisor included him in the IA25+. When David isn’t working, he’s probably out for a jog, playing with his four kids, or rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats.
-
-
When Can You File Taxes in 2023? (Hint: It's Very Soon)
tax filing If you're an early bird when it comes to filing your tax return, you won't have to wait much longer before the IRS will accept your return.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Inflation Eases
Data from the Labor Department showed consumer prices fell for a sixth straight month in December.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
5 Ways to Level Up Your Charitable Giving in 2023
Philanthropic experts from Foundation Source offer tips on how to set yourself up for an impactful year of giving.
By Hannah Shaw Grove • Published
-
What Can Bosses Do About Workers’ Unhealthy Eating at Work?
Employer reaches out with questions about how much control he can exert over employees he perceives to be eating unhealthily on the job.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
5 Military Benefits That Vets Might Not Know They’ve Earned
Veterans could qualify for military benefits that help with housing, transportation, clothing, education and employment and more.
By Brett Buchanan • Published
-
Are Capital Gains Taxes Keeping You From Selling Property?
A structured installment sale could help defer or reduce long-term capital gains when you sell real estate.
By Lars Larsen, Investment Adviser Representative • Published
-
Funeral Planning Can Prevent Further Grief
Losing a loved one is stressful enough without having to deal with a botched funeral. Preplanning, due diligence and good communication can head off difficult surprises.
By Ryan Sellers, J.D. • Published
-
DSTs Are the Carpool Lane of Investments
Like the car that bypasses traffic in its special lane, Delaware Statutory Trusts, a unique vehicle to invest in direct real estate, take advantage of tools and rules to offer stability amid volatility.
By Jon Hogan, CRCP® • Published
-
Getting an Inheritance? Here Are 4 Things to Consider
Heirs receiving an inheritance can expect the process to take time. Having a plan for the money and consulting with professionals are also things to keep in mind.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® • Published
-
Why a Strong U.S. Dollar Is Bad News for Investors
On top of higher inflation worldwide, corporate profits suffer when goods become more expensive at a time when other countries’ currencies are weaker against the U.S. dollar.
By Josh Sailar, CFP®, CPFA • Published