5 Historic Philadelphia Homes for Sale Now
Philadelphia is a goldmine of historic properties that rival the best in New York, London and Paris for charm and opulence. Here are five gems you can own.
Alexandra Svokos
Picture this: You're sitting at your desk, with an intricately patterned window looking out onto the streets of Philadelphia. As you think of the next line to write in your novel, you're inspired thinking of all the luminaries who passed by and may have even come in for tea.
A life imbued with history and charm could be yours in a historic home. Philadelphia is renowned for its history, and these homes hold it proudly in their bones, which have withstood generations and demonstrate cleverness in their architecture. Over the years, they've had renovations, too, making them ideal for a modern life built on the shoulders of giants.
For this week's "Listed," I sourced these breathtaking historic homes from top real estate companies. There are some real gems in here, including a jaw-dropping home on Rittenhouse Square, each featuring exquisite details and charming features pointing to its past.
1. Lavish renovation, Delancey Street
Who wants the hassle of renovating a historic home? All the work has been done for you in this vast 1863 residence on one of the best blocks in the city — and no expense has been spared. That means exquisite interiors, bespoke finishes and ingenious touches throughout, such as a glazed butler's pantry, a secret office and motorized drapery.
Address: 2041 Delancey St, Philadelphia (listed by Lavinia Smerconish, Compass)
Price: $8,400,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 6 baths; 7,500 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Featured on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places
- State-of-the-art kitchen appliances including a La Cornue range cooker
- Huge primary bedroom suite with dressing room and spa bathroom
- Modern practicalities including laundry room, mudroom and elevator
- Fenced courtyard and off-street parking for one vehicle
2. The Cadwalader Mansion, Spruce Street
For a home steeped in local history, it's hard to beat this five-story mansion built as a wedding gift for a prominent Philadelphia family. Every inch of the house has been respectfully preserved, from its unique limestone front façade to the original moldings, Tiffany chandeliers and marble fireplaces. As you'd expect from the price, it's also been fitted with 21st-century luxuries.
Address: 2102 Spruce St, Philadelphia (listed by Mary Genovese Colvin and Margaux Pelegrin, Compass)
Price: $4,325,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 8 baths; 5,752 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Unique historic features, including marble entryway, original safe and elevator
- Five bedrooms, each with an en suite
- Modern living space on fourth floor with a kitchen and media room
- Multiple laundry rooms, wine cellar, catering kitchen and bar
- Landscaped garden, sundeck and a two-car garage
3. Industrial architecture, Longshore Avenue, Tacony
To find a more affordable property, head to the Tacony Disston District. This epic red-brick building once housed the Tacony Saving Fund And Trust Company. It's now a cool loft-style home, with plenty of cosy nooks inside the vast living spaces across three floors, not to mention a full recording studio and musician's quarters.
Address: 4900 Longshore Avenue, Philadelphia (listed by Kristin McFeely, Compass)
Price: $1,070,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 3 baths; 9,300 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Loft-like open spaces with turn-of-the-century industrial features
- Patinaed hardwood floors, tin ceilings, original vault and freight elevator
- Statement arched windows
- Side garden and on-street parking
4. Luxury meets functionality, Delancey Place
Back on Philadelphia's most coveted block, this townhouse has been sympathetically restored after an earlier renovation stripped out its original features. Aside from the elegant interiors, that means new kitchens and bathrooms, multi-zone heating and cooling, dimmable lighting, integrated speakers, an elevator and a three-car garage.
Address: 1808 Delancey Place, Philadelphia (listed by Mary Genovese Colvin and Margaux Pelegrin, Compass)
Price: $4,180,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 6 baths; 5,034 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Historically accurate renovation with all mod-cons
- Custom cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms
- Family room with surround sound system and motorized shades
- Self-contained guest suite with kitchenette on fourth floor
- Two decks, panoramic views of Philadelphia’s skyline
5. The best address in Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Square
And finally, your chance to own an iconic home on Rittenhouse Square itself. This palatial property covers the entire third floor of a magnificent beaux-arts building and can be separated into two separate units. It has to be seen to be believed, but highlights include floor-to-ceiling arched windows, park views, a former ballroom, and a walk-in closet even Carrie Bradshaw would move to Philadelphia for.
Address: Unit 3AB, 1830 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia (listed by Alon Seltzer, Compass)
Price: $6,780,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 5 baths; 5,650 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Full-service luxury condominium
- Two-bed main residence, with a den, library and great room
- Juliet balconies overlooking Rittenhouse Square
- Boutique-inspired closet, with doors crafted from antique windows
- Two-bed, two-bath back residence
- Private foyer and internal hallway that can combine the two units
This is part of Kiplinger's series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.
Alexandra SvokosDigital Managing Editor
