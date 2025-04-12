6 Luxury Waterfront Homes for Sale Around the US

Picture this: It's the fourth of July and you're on your terrace with family and friends. The sun's just going down over the lake, the barbecue's still glowing and soon fireworks will light up the night sky, while glittering reflections play on the water. There may be a few sore heads tomorrow morning, but a dip in the pool will chase those away.

Waterfront properties like the ones in this week's "Listed" are in a league of their own when it comes to entertaining. They all have amazing outdoor spaces for hosting — one even has a grand total of six guest accommodations. But the great thing about living close to water is the peace and tranquility it affords (when the crowds have departed).

With that in mind, we asked top real estate companies to share some of the best waterfront properties they have for sale around the country now. Here are their top picks close to lakes, bayous and beyond.

1. Stunning new construction on Lake Norman, North Carolina

Be the first to own this stylish new build, tucked away in a private 1.45-acre haven on the banks of Lake Norman, 30 minutes north of Charlotte. Floor-to-ceiling windows in every room make the most of the stunning views from inside, while outside you have your own dock and infinity pool (with swim-up bar) for recreation and entertaining.

Address: 2536 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, North Carolina (listed by Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker at Corcoran)

Price: $9,250,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 7 baths; 6,859 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Luxurious primary suite with flex office, plus three guest suites

Gym and theater with private powder room

Open floor plan with 10" white oak hardwood flooring throughout

Chef’s kitchen with an oversized Taj Mahal quartzite island

Infinity pool and swim-up bar with 100-inch TV

Dual-gated entrance with garage for three cars

2. Outdoor living in Lake County, California

This lakeside home near Lucerne, California, is perfect for those who love the outdoor life. Its recently refurbished dock includes a boat lift and jet ski lifts. And the house sits within a gated community with its own pickleball court. There are plenty of hiking trails locally — and acres of vineyards, of course. Perfect for stocking up on wine to enjoy on your balcony after a day in the sun.

Address: 8403 Paradise Lagoon Drive, Lucerne, California (listed by Craig Burnett and Stephanie Conner, Corcoran)

Price: $1,375,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 4 baths; 3,180 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Updated kitchen with brand new appliances and a large walk-in pantry

Open family room with lake views, fireplace and bar

Three bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom

Patio and pergola, with lawned area and outside kitchen

Community facilities include tennis and pickleball courts, a park and a separate boat launch ramp

3. A modern sanctuary, Radnor Lake Nature Preserve, Tennessee

Dip into modern luxury amid the tranquility of the Radnor Lake Nature Preserve. This coolly designed home has a lot to offer, with beauty both inside and outside.

Address: 5308 Lancelot Road, Brentwood, Tennessee (listed with Aaron Joyce of Corcoran Reverie)

Price: $2,850,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 6.5 baths; 8,870 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Smartly designed by architect Michael Goorevich with tons of exquisite details

Glass walls to open up to the nature outside

Gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings

Private elevator and two laundry rooms

4. Southern charm and freshwater views in Florida

This enormous Southern-style home is perched on its very own peninsula, surrounded by freshwater River Pond. Inside there's ample space for entertaining family and friends, and the wrap-around porches on all levels ensure everyone gets to enjoy the private waterside views.

Address: 15702 FL-77, Southport, Florida (listed by Carly Sostheim, Corcoran Reverie)

Price: $2,000,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 7 baths; 7,200 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Private 32-acre estate

Luxury chef's kitchen plus screened-in summer kitchen and home theater

Self-contained mother-in-law suite

Vast basement and heated/cooled storage

Full-size elevator giving access to all floors

5. An artist's paradise, Louisiana

It's the first time on the market for this artist's home on the edge of Bayou Bonfoucal. Glass walls flood the home with light and afford inspirational views across water and gardens full of magnolia and lilies, while two additional dwellings within the grounds can be used as art studios or guest houses.

Address: 350 Faciane Lane, Slidell, Louisiana (listed by Alice McNeely and Mat S. Berenson, Latter & Blum | Compass)

Price: $2,850,000 | Specs: 2 beds / 3 baths; 2,183 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Tall ceilings and windows maximize views and light

Main residence has two bedroom suites, living room, kitchen and wet bar

Two additional dwellings, one with a kitchenette and a loft-style bed and bath

Stunning terrace with vanishing edge pool

Mature gardens with native cypress, wild irises, lilies, magnolias and oaks

Bonus: Colorado dream house

And finally, if you've ever dreamed of being lord or lady of the manor, now's your chance. The historic Greystone Estate estate above Upper Bear Creek in the Rockies comprises a manor house, six additional residences and 54 acres of alpine land. It can be yours for a cool $16.75 million.

Address: 222 Greystone Rd, Evergreen, Colorado (listed by Jessica Northrop, Compass)

Price: $16,750,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 8 baths; 12,086 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

25-room manor house, including a library, wine cellar, bar and gym

Six other properties on the estate: the Guest House, the Carriage House, the Historic Log Cabin, the Stone Cottage, the Pool House and the Pavilion

Tennis courts, outdoor pool and spa/hot tub

Within an hour of Colorado's ski resorts

This is part of Kiplinger's series " Listed ." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.

