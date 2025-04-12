6 Luxury Waterfront Homes for Sale Around the US
From private peninsulas to lakes, bayous and beyond, Kiplinger's "Listed" series brings you another selection of dream homes for sale on the waterfront.
Alexandra Svokos
Picture this: It's the fourth of July and you're on your terrace with family and friends. The sun's just going down over the lake, the barbecue's still glowing and soon fireworks will light up the night sky, while glittering reflections play on the water. There may be a few sore heads tomorrow morning, but a dip in the pool will chase those away.
Waterfront properties like the ones in this week's "Listed" are in a league of their own when it comes to entertaining. They all have amazing outdoor spaces for hosting — one even has a grand total of six guest accommodations. But the great thing about living close to water is the peace and tranquility it affords (when the crowds have departed).
With that in mind, we asked top real estate companies to share some of the best waterfront properties they have for sale around the country now. Here are their top picks close to lakes, bayous and beyond.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. Stunning new construction on Lake Norman, North Carolina
Be the first to own this stylish new build, tucked away in a private 1.45-acre haven on the banks of Lake Norman, 30 minutes north of Charlotte. Floor-to-ceiling windows in every room make the most of the stunning views from inside, while outside you have your own dock and infinity pool (with swim-up bar) for recreation and entertaining.
Address: 2536 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, North Carolina (listed by Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker at Corcoran)
Price: $9,250,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 7 baths; 6,859 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Luxurious primary suite with flex office, plus three guest suites
- Gym and theater with private powder room
- Open floor plan with 10" white oak hardwood flooring throughout
- Chef’s kitchen with an oversized Taj Mahal quartzite island
- Infinity pool and swim-up bar with 100-inch TV
- Dual-gated entrance with garage for three cars
2. Outdoor living in Lake County, California
This lakeside home near Lucerne, California, is perfect for those who love the outdoor life. Its recently refurbished dock includes a boat lift and jet ski lifts. And the house sits within a gated community with its own pickleball court. There are plenty of hiking trails locally — and acres of vineyards, of course. Perfect for stocking up on wine to enjoy on your balcony after a day in the sun.
Address: 8403 Paradise Lagoon Drive, Lucerne, California (listed by Craig Burnett and Stephanie Conner, Corcoran)
Price: $1,375,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 4 baths; 3,180 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Updated kitchen with brand new appliances and a large walk-in pantry
- Open family room with lake views, fireplace and bar
- Three bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom
- Patio and pergola, with lawned area and outside kitchen
- Community facilities include tennis and pickleball courts, a park and a separate boat launch ramp
3. A modern sanctuary, Radnor Lake Nature Preserve, Tennessee
Dip into modern luxury amid the tranquility of the Radnor Lake Nature Preserve. This coolly designed home has a lot to offer, with beauty both inside and outside.
Address: 5308 Lancelot Road, Brentwood, Tennessee (listed with Aaron Joyce of Corcoran Reverie)
Price: $2,850,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 6.5 baths; 8,870 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Smartly designed by architect Michael Goorevich with tons of exquisite details
- Glass walls to open up to the nature outside
- Gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings
- Private elevator and two laundry rooms
4. Southern charm and freshwater views in Florida
This enormous Southern-style home is perched on its very own peninsula, surrounded by freshwater River Pond. Inside there's ample space for entertaining family and friends, and the wrap-around porches on all levels ensure everyone gets to enjoy the private waterside views.
Address: 15702 FL-77, Southport, Florida (listed by Carly Sostheim, Corcoran Reverie)
Price: $2,000,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 7 baths; 7,200 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Private 32-acre estate
- Luxury chef's kitchen plus screened-in summer kitchen and home theater
- Self-contained mother-in-law suite
- Vast basement and heated/cooled storage
- Full-size elevator giving access to all floors
5. An artist's paradise, Louisiana
It's the first time on the market for this artist's home on the edge of Bayou Bonfoucal. Glass walls flood the home with light and afford inspirational views across water and gardens full of magnolia and lilies, while two additional dwellings within the grounds can be used as art studios or guest houses.
Address: 350 Faciane Lane, Slidell, Louisiana (listed by Alice McNeely and Mat S. Berenson, Latter & Blum | Compass)
Price: $2,850,000 | Specs: 2 beds / 3 baths; 2,183 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Tall ceilings and windows maximize views and light
- Main residence has two bedroom suites, living room, kitchen and wet bar
- Two additional dwellings, one with a kitchenette and a loft-style bed and bath
- Stunning terrace with vanishing edge pool
- Mature gardens with native cypress, wild irises, lilies, magnolias and oaks
Bonus: Colorado dream house
And finally, if you've ever dreamed of being lord or lady of the manor, now's your chance. The historic Greystone Estate estate above Upper Bear Creek in the Rockies comprises a manor house, six additional residences and 54 acres of alpine land. It can be yours for a cool $16.75 million.
Address: 222 Greystone Rd, Evergreen, Colorado (listed by Jessica Northrop, Compass)
Price: $16,750,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 8 baths; 12,086 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- 25-room manor house, including a library, wine cellar, bar and gym
- Six other properties on the estate: the Guest House, the Carriage House, the Historic Log Cabin, the Stone Cottage, the Pool House and the Pavilion
- Tennis courts, outdoor pool and spa/hot tub
- Within an hour of Colorado's ski resorts
This is part of Kiplinger's series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.
Get More Listed
- Houses for Sale in Napa, California for Wine Lovers
- Homes for Sale With Basketball Courts
- Listed: Homes to Buy in Hawaii
- Fabulous Homes to Retire in Portugal
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Charlotte comes to Kiplinger with more than two decades of experience in print and online journalism in the UK, with a focus on consumer rights, personal finance and law. She has worked for leading consumer rights organisation Which? and the UK government, and studied modern and medieval languages at the University of Cambridge.
- Alexandra SvokosDigital Managing Editor
-
-
Six Reasons to Disinherit Someone and How to Do It
Whether you're navigating a second marriage, dealing with an estranged relative or leaving your assets to charity, there are reasons to disinherit someone. Here's how.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Should You Still Wait Until 70 to Claim Social Security?
Delaying Social Security until age 70 will increase your benefits. But with shortages ahead, and talk of cuts, is there a case for claiming sooner?
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Six Best Places to Live in Florida
Places to Live Florida offers a range of cities where you’re never far from the sound of lapping waves.
By Drew Limsky Published
-
Retire in Mexico: Get a Lower Cost of Living Near the US
Many older Americans retire in Mexico because of its laid-back lifestyle, beaches, and vibrant culture. Here’s the scoop on living in Mexico full-time.
By Brian O'Connell Published
-
Five Great Places to Live in Wyoming
Whether you prefer the buzzy affluence of Jackson Hole, rodeo towns or mountain towns, Wyoming should be on any nature lover’s list.
By Drew Limsky Published
-
Houses for Sale in Napa, California for Wine Lovers
Three gorgeous houses for sale in Napa, California, detailed as part of Kiplinger's "Listed" series.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
You May Not Want to Downsize in Retirement: Here's Why
Your financial planner may urge you to downsize in retirement. Your kids may even pressure you. But be sure it's right for you before you make a move.
By Maurie Backman Published
-
The True Cost of Owning a Second Home: What to Consider Before You Buy A Vacation Home
What to consider before buying a vacation home, including mortgages, insurance, taxes, and upkeep.
By Dori Zinn Published
-
5 Gorgeous Lake Houses for Sale Around the US
Kiplinger's "Listed" series brings you a collection of beautiful houses for sale on lakes.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
5 Reasons Millionaires are Renting Instead of Buying
Homeownership isn’t for everyone, even millionaires. Discover why wealthy individuals choose to rent instead of buy, from financial flexibility to investment strategies.
By Dori Zinn Published