Listed: Three Fabulous Homes to Retire in Portugal
Experiences the natural and historical beauty of Portugal in a relaxed, but enriching, retirement lifestyle.
Picture this: After spending the morning walking the nearby beach, you decide to take a dip in your pool at home. You lounge in the temperate European sun until your partner comes outside and asks if you want a bifana sandwich, and you smile imagining the crunch of the bread from the tasca. You thank your partner and discuss your plans to meet your friends tonight at a historic site you haven't visited yet, and you marvel again at this little paradise life you've built by retiring in Portugal.
Retiring in Portugal is attainable through the D-7 visa program, as Brian O'Connell wrote for Kiplinger, and there you can find "a warm and arid climate, a low crime rate, more bang for one’s retirement buck [and] beautiful beach vistas along the Atlantic Ocean."
It can all happen in one of these homes: Real listings, currently on the market. I sourced these listings from top real estate companies, looking for options at different price points to fit your lifestyle.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
1. Duplex in a prestigious gated community
Poet Lord Byron called Sintra, a mountainous area west of Portugal, a "glorious Eden," owing to its majestic greenery and cliffs cascading into the ocean. Experience that for yourself in this duplex in the Lugares de Byron gated community.
Address: Quinta de Beloura, Sintra (listed by Sotheby's International Realty)
Price: €960,000 (about $998,544) | Specs: 3 beds / 3 baths; 1,162 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- Gated community with security, swimming pool and garden
- Nearby golf course, tennis academy, equestrian center and more, all right outside the dreamy Sintra-Cascais Natural Park and about a 40-minute drive to central Lisbon
- Pleasant architectural design with an interior balcony, bringing plenty of natural light in, as well as recessed lighting
- Balcony overlooking the pool
- Office space and dressing room in top floor, along with full bathroom
- Comes with two parking spaces and storage room
2. Sustainable living in Algarve
"Many ex-pats prefer the warmth of the southern Algarve area," one American who retired in Portugal told Kiplinger. Experience the nature and community in this home, part of a sustainable homes project by Arcaya Homes.
Address: Vilamoura, Loule, Algarve (listed by Sotheby's International Realty)
Price: starting at €2,850,000 (about $2,964,427) | Specs: up to 4 beds / 4 baths; 2,583 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- Part of a sustainable real estate project "with a focus on eco-friendly constrution and practices"
- "Terracotta" finish with terraces and pergolas blending indoors and outdoors
- Community amenities with concierge, security, supermarket and electric bikes
- Private pool and gardens
3. Luxury 'Infinite House' near Lisbon
Architect Marco Martinez designed this "Infinite House" in Quinta da Marinha Sul, and it's sure to impress, with no lack of space for visiting grandkids.
Address: Quinta da Marinha, Cascais (listed by Sotheby's International Realty)
Price: upon request | Specs: up to 5 beds / 9 baths; 5,478 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- The opportunity to live in an incredible, unique piece of architecture: Home is in the form of two interconnected oval structures, like an infinity symbol, and the facades are made of 3D-printed concrete
- Dining room for 12 people and chef's kitchen, along with support kitchen
- Don't worry about falls: There is an elevator
- Four bedrooms on first floor that all have en-suite bathrooms
- Did I mention there's also a gym, sauna, pool, waterfall and a four-car garage?
- Half an hour from Lisbon Airport
Not your style? How about this glamorous 12-bed/13-bath 18th-century estate in Sintra?
Want more guidance on retirement savings? Sign up for Kiplinger's six-week series, Invest for Retirement.
Related Content
- Where to Retire: Living in Portugal as a US Retiree
- Listed: Two Dream Houses to Retire in Puerto Rico
- Things For Retirees To Know About Buying A Second Home
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
-
-
These Two Issues Are Critical to Efficient Retirement Planning
You're saving hard for retirement, but if you're not thinking ahead about taxes and the cost of health care, your savings — and your legacy — could be at risk.
By Cliff Ambrose, FRC℠, CAS® Published
-
How to Use Good Debt (While Identifying and Avoiding Bad Debt)
Not all debt is bad, but knowing the difference between good debt and bad debt and how to use them can help you get ahead financially and stay ahead.
By Mike Decker, NSSA® Published
-
These Two Issues Are Critical to Efficient Retirement Planning
You're saving hard for retirement, but if you're not thinking ahead about taxes and the cost of health care, your savings — and your legacy — could be at risk.
By Cliff Ambrose, FRC℠, CAS® Published
-
How to Use Good Debt (While Identifying and Avoiding Bad Debt)
Not all debt is bad, but knowing the difference between good debt and bad debt and how to use them can help you get ahead financially and stay ahead.
By Mike Decker, NSSA® Published
-
Four Potential Tax Changes to Keep Your Eye On
Many taxpayers may be surprised by a larger tax bill if the TCJA isn't extended. Check out these proactive strategies to help mitigate some of the impacts.
By Adam Frank Published
-
These 6 Things Retirees Grew Up With Are Going Away or Are Gone
President Trump wants to cancel the penny, but that's not the only item going away.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Even Rock Stars Get Catfished: How to Avoid a Romance Scam
Scammers are getting sophisticated at catfishing older adults. One former Fleetwood Mac singer tells her story. Here's how to stay safe.
By Donna Fuscaldo Last updated
-
How to Find a Financial Adviser for Retirement Planning
Finding the right financial adviser for retirement planning can save you time and money in the long run.
By Adam Shell Published
-
Six Risks of Delaware Statutory Trusts in 1031 Exchanges
Here's how proper preparation can help you successfully navigate these DST risks, from market uncertainties to structural limitations.
By Daniel Goodwin Published
-
Five Ways to Ease Caregiver Stress
Caregiver stress is real. Here are five techniques to protect your health and happiness while caring for a loved one.
By MP Dunleavey Published