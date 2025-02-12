Listed: Three Fabulous Homes to Retire in Portugal

Picture this: After spending the morning walking the nearby beach, you decide to take a dip in your pool at home. You lounge in the temperate European sun until your partner comes outside and asks if you want a bifana sandwich, and you smile imagining the crunch of the bread from the tasca. You thank your partner and discuss your plans to meet your friends tonight at a historic site you haven't visited yet, and you marvel again at this little paradise life you've built by retiring in Portugal.

Retiring in Portugal is attainable through the D-7 visa program, as Brian O'Connell wrote for Kiplinger, and there you can find "a warm and arid climate, a low crime rate, more bang for one’s retirement buck [and] beautiful beach vistas along the Atlantic Ocean."

It can all happen in one of these homes: Real listings, currently on the market. I sourced these listings from top real estate companies, looking for options at different price points to fit your lifestyle.

This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

1. Duplex in a prestigious gated community

Poet Lord Byron called Sintra, a mountainous area west of Portugal, a "glorious Eden," owing to its majestic greenery and cliffs cascading into the ocean. Experience that for yourself in this duplex in the Lugares de Byron gated community.

Address: Quinta de Beloura, Sintra (listed by Sotheby's International Realty)

Price: €960,000 (about $998,544) | Specs: 3 beds / 3 baths; 1,162 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 5 A real estate listing of a duplex in Sintra, Portugal. (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty )

Highlights:

Gated community with security, swimming pool and garden

Nearby golf course, tennis academy, equestrian center and more, all right outside the dreamy Sintra-Cascais Natural Park and about a 40-minute drive to central Lisbon

Pleasant architectural design with an interior balcony, bringing plenty of natural light in, as well as recessed lighting

Balcony overlooking the pool

Office space and dressing room in top floor, along with full bathroom

Comes with two parking spaces and storage room

2. Sustainable living in Algarve

"Many ex-pats prefer the warmth of the southern Algarve area," one American who retired in Portugal told Kiplinger. Experience the nature and community in this home, part of a sustainable homes project by Arcaya Homes.

Address: Vilamoura, Loule, Algarve (listed by Sotheby's International Realty)

Price: starting at €2,850,000 (about $2,964,427) | Specs: up to 4 beds / 4 baths; 2,583 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 8 Images of a home for sale in Loule, Algarve Portugal. (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty ) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty )

Highlights:

Part of a sustainable real estate project "with a focus on eco-friendly constrution and practices"

"Terracotta" finish with terraces and pergolas blending indoors and outdoors

Community amenities with concierge, security, supermarket and electric bikes

Private pool and gardens

3. Luxury 'Infinite House' near Lisbon

Architect Marco Martinez designed this "Infinite House" in Quinta da Marinha Sul, and it's sure to impress, with no lack of space for visiting grandkids.

Address: Quinta da Marinha, Cascais (listed by Sotheby's International Realty)

Price: upon request | Specs: up to 5 beds / 9 baths; 5,478 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby's International Realty) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby's International Realty) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby's International Realty) (Image credit: Portugal Sotheby's International Realty)

Highlights:

The opportunity to live in an incredible, unique piece of architecture: Home is in the form of two interconnected oval structures, like an infinity symbol, and the facades are made of 3D-printed concrete

Dining room for 12 people and chef's kitchen, along with support kitchen

Don't worry about falls: There is an elevator

Four bedrooms on first floor that all have en-suite bathrooms

Did I mention there's also a gym, sauna, pool, waterfall and a four-car garage?

Half an hour from Lisbon Airport

Not your style? How about this glamorous 12-bed/13-bath 18th-century estate in Sintra?

