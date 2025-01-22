Listed: Two Dream Houses to Retire in Puerto Rico
Island paradise: No visa required.
Picture this: You're relaxing in a lounge chair outside your sun-filled historic home, so calm you're dozing off with a book in your hand to the sound of beach waves lapping the shore. Sounds nice, right? That could be your life, if you choose to retire in Puerto Rico — and one of these homes, which are currently on the market, could be yours.
I sourced these dreamy homes from top real estate companies, looking at two ideal locations picked out by Kiplinger contributor Brian O'Connell, who lives in Puerto Rico for most of the year.
This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
1. 1930s Spanish Revival-style San Juan villa by the beach
"Big city living. Gorgeous beaches. Lower costs than in the states. And a rainforest only minutes away. What’s not to like about San Juan?" O'Connell wrote.
Address: 1758 McLeary Avenue, San Juan (listed by Caroline Johnson of Corcoran Puerto Rico)
Price: $5,590,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 3.5 baths; two buildings
Highlights:
- Built in 1930s by architect Pedro Adolfo de Castro
- One block from the Playa del Pueblo beach
- Gorgeous details throughout the interior
- Designed garden with water feature and covered sitting area
- Gated, with three-car garage
- Wine cave
- Automatic generator and 600-gallon water cistern
Not your scene? Try 2 Rambla Del Almirante, a $3.9M 5-bed/5.5-bath townhouse with modern amenities on the beach.
2. New construction in Palmas Del Mar
Palmas del Mar, O'Connell says, is "one of the most beautiful resort communities in the entire Caribbean."
Address: 40 Los Lagos Drive, Palmas Del Mar (listed by Vin Forbes of Corcoran Puerto Rico)
Price: $1,585,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3.5 baths
Highlights:
- To-be-built home within Palmas del Mar, in gated community of Los Lagos
- Views of golf course, lakes
- Los Lagos community has a pool, pickleball and paddleball courts, a spa facility, fitness center and 24-hour security
- Modern amenities and sizable bedrooms
Not your scene? Try 500 Ocean Drive #532, a $1.649M 3-bed/3-bath oceanfront condo at the Marbella Club.
