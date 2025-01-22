Listed: Two Dream Houses to Retire in Puerto Rico

Picture this: You're relaxing in a lounge chair outside your sun-filled historic home, so calm you're dozing off with a book in your hand to the sound of beach waves lapping the shore. Sounds nice, right? That could be your life, if you choose to retire in Puerto Rico — and one of these homes, which are currently on the market, could be yours.



I sourced these dreamy homes from top real estate companies, looking at two ideal locations picked out by Kiplinger contributor Brian O'Connell, who lives in Puerto Rico for most of the year.

This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

1. 1930s Spanish Revival-style San Juan villa by the beach

"Big city living. Gorgeous beaches. Lower costs than in the states. And a rainforest only minutes away. What’s not to like about San Juan?" O'Connell wrote.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Address: 1758 McLeary Avenue, San Juan (listed by Caroline Johnson of Corcoran Puerto Rico)

Price: $5,590,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 3.5 baths; two buildings

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR)

Highlights:

Built in 1930s by architect Pedro Adolfo de Castro

One block from the Playa del Pueblo beach

Gorgeous details throughout the interior

Designed garden with water feature and covered sitting area

Gated, with three-car garage

Wine cave

Automatic generator and 600-gallon water cistern

Not your scene? Try 2 Rambla Del Almirante, a $3.9M 5-bed/5.5-bath townhouse with modern amenities on the beach.

2. New construction in Palmas Del Mar

Palmas del Mar, O'Connell says, is "one of the most beautiful resort communities in the entire Caribbean."

Address: 40 Los Lagos Drive, Palmas Del Mar (listed by Vin Forbes of Corcoran Puerto Rico)

Price: $1,585,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3.5 baths

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR) (Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR)

Highlights:

To-be-built home within Palmas del Mar, in gated community of Los Lagos

Views of golf course, lakes

Los Lagos community has a pool, pickleball and paddleball courts, a spa facility, fitness center and 24-hour security

Modern amenities and sizable bedrooms

Not your scene? Try 500 Ocean Drive #532, a $1.649M 3-bed/3-bath oceanfront condo at the Marbella Club.

Want more guidance on retirement savings? Sign up for Kiplinger's six-week series, Invest for Retirement.

Related Content