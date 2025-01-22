Listed: Two Dream Houses to Retire in Puerto Rico

Island paradise: No visa required.

Images of a home for sale in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
(Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR)
Alexandra Svokos
By
published
in Features

Picture this: You're relaxing in a lounge chair outside your sun-filled historic home, so calm you're dozing off with a book in your hand to the sound of beach waves lapping the shore. Sounds nice, right? That could be your life, if you choose to retire in Puerto Rico — and one of these homes, which are currently on the market, could be yours.

I sourced these dreamy homes from top real estate companies, looking at two ideal locations picked out by Kiplinger contributor Brian O'Connell, who lives in Puerto Rico for most of the year.

This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

1. 1930s Spanish Revival-style San Juan villa by the beach

"Big city living. Gorgeous beaches. Lower costs than in the states. And a rainforest only minutes away. What’s not to like about San Juan?" O'Connell wrote.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Address: 1758 McLeary Avenue, San Juan (listed by Caroline Johnson of Corcoran Puerto Rico)

Price: $5,590,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 3.5 baths; two buildings

Image 1 of 8
Images of a home for sale in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
(Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR)

Highlights:

  • Built in 1930s by architect Pedro Adolfo de Castro
  • One block from the Playa del Pueblo beach
  • Gorgeous details throughout the interior
  • Designed garden with water feature and covered sitting area
  • Gated, with three-car garage
  • Wine cave
  • Automatic generator and 600-gallon water cistern

Not your scene? Try 2 Rambla Del Almirante, a $3.9M 5-bed/5.5-bath townhouse with modern amenities on the beach.

2. New construction in Palmas Del Mar

Palmas del Mar, O'Connell says, is "one of the most beautiful resort communities in the entire Caribbean."

Address: 40 Los Lagos Drive, Palmas Del Mar (listed by Vin Forbes of Corcoran Puerto Rico)

Price: $1,585,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3.5 baths

Image 1 of 4
Rendering images of a home for sale in Palmas Del Mar, Puerto Rico.
(Image credit: Eduardo Almodóvar, Focuzz PR)

Highlights:

  • To-be-built home within Palmas del Mar, in gated community of Los Lagos
  • Views of golf course, lakes
  • Los Lagos community has a pool, pickleball and paddleball courts, a spa facility, fitness center and 24-hour security
  • Modern amenities and sizable bedrooms

Not your scene? Try 500 Ocean Drive #532, a $1.649M 3-bed/3-bath oceanfront condo at the Marbella Club.

Want more guidance on retirement savings? Sign up for Kiplinger's six-week series, Invest for Retirement.

Related Content

TOPICS
Alexandra Svokos
Alexandra Svokos
Digital Managing Editor

Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.

Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8