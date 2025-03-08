Listed: Three Homes to Buy in Hawaii

Picture this: You bought a house in Hawaii. Pristine beaches, island lifestyle, perfect weather all-year-round. Fresh poke and loco moco are waiting for you. Need I say more?

I sourced these dreamy homes, which are currently for sale from top real estate companies, looking at different locations and price points to fit your needs.

This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Under $1M: Condo living in Honolulu

A downside of tropic living is the maintenance needed on a home. You can make your life easier, then, by living in a well-managed building, like this one just blocks from the water in Honolulu.

Address: 750 Kaheka Street, Unit 505, Honolulu (listed by Compass)

Price: $485,000 | Specs: 2 beds / 1.5 bath; 803 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Hommati) (Image credit: Hommati) (Image credit: Hommati) (Image credit: Hommati) (Image credit: Hommati) (Image credit: Hommati) (Image credit: Hommati) (Image credit: Hommati)

Highlights:

20-minute walk to Ala Moana Beach

Right by shopping center and Walmart

Spacious living room with open-concept kitchen

In-unit washer and dryer

Views out to the water

Apartment has a pool, resident manager and security guard

Not your style? Try this $995,500 2-bed/2-bath home on Kauai.

2. $1-2M: Beach living in northern Oahu

This house is right on the beach in Oahu. If city living isn't your thing, this could fit your needs.

Address: 59-171 Ke Nui Road, Unit D, Haleiwa (listed by Compass)

Price: $1,500,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 2 baths; 1,358 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii) (Image credit: Soare Hawaii)

Highlights:

Did I mention it's literally on the beach? (With a seawall)

Backyard covered patio facing the water

Outdoor shower and plenty of greenery for privacy

Not your style? Try this 3-bed/2-bath condo in Honolulu for $1,650,000.

3. $2M+: Modern luxury in Maui

A stunning piece of modern architecture with plenty of space to make your own.

Address: 454 Hoolawa Road, Haiku (listed by Compass)

Price: $5,900,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 2 baths; 2,118 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography) (Image credit: Andrew Keith Photography)

Highlights:

2-acre lot overlooking Maui's North Shore

38-foot glass walls to see the views

Locally custom-crafted woodwork

Solar power system, catchment water and reverse-osmosis UV filtration, as well as a dehumidification system

Japanese zen garden living roof

Coffee nook and stylized, modern kitchen

Sliding shoji doors for your choice of privacy or open spaces

Lava rock outdoor shower

Not your style? How about a more traditional $3.25M 3-bed/3.5-bath home in northern Kauai?

Related Content