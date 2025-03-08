Listed: Three Homes to Buy in Hawaii
Stop daydreaming about living in Hawaii and make it reality.
Picture this: You bought a house in Hawaii. Pristine beaches, island lifestyle, perfect weather all-year-round. Fresh poke and loco moco are waiting for you. Need I say more?
I sourced these dreamy homes, which are currently for sale from top real estate companies, looking at different locations and price points to fit your needs.
This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
1. Under $1M: Condo living in Honolulu
A downside of tropic living is the maintenance needed on a home. You can make your life easier, then, by living in a well-managed building, like this one just blocks from the water in Honolulu.
Address: 750 Kaheka Street, Unit 505, Honolulu (listed by Compass)
Price: $485,000 | Specs: 2 beds / 1.5 bath; 803 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- 20-minute walk to Ala Moana Beach
- Right by shopping center and Walmart
- Spacious living room with open-concept kitchen
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Views out to the water
- Apartment has a pool, resident manager and security guard
Not your style? Try this $995,500 2-bed/2-bath home on Kauai.
2. $1-2M: Beach living in northern Oahu
This house is right on the beach in Oahu. If city living isn't your thing, this could fit your needs.
Address: 59-171 Ke Nui Road, Unit D, Haleiwa (listed by Compass)
Price: $1,500,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 2 baths; 1,358 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- Did I mention it's literally on the beach? (With a seawall)
- Backyard covered patio facing the water
- Outdoor shower and plenty of greenery for privacy
Not your style? Try this 3-bed/2-bath condo in Honolulu for $1,650,000.
3. $2M+: Modern luxury in Maui
A stunning piece of modern architecture with plenty of space to make your own.
Address: 454 Hoolawa Road, Haiku (listed by Compass)
Price: $5,900,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 2 baths; 2,118 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- 2-acre lot overlooking Maui's North Shore
- 38-foot glass walls to see the views
- Locally custom-crafted woodwork
- Solar power system, catchment water and reverse-osmosis UV filtration, as well as a dehumidification system
- Japanese zen garden living roof
- Coffee nook and stylized, modern kitchen
- Sliding shoji doors for your choice of privacy or open spaces
- Lava rock outdoor shower
Not your style? How about a more traditional $3.25M 3-bed/3.5-bath home in northern Kauai?
Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
