Listed: Luxury Ski Town Homes in Colorado

Ski in style from a modern log-cabin-style house or new private residences.

Images of a home for sale in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: GTR Photo / Compass)
Alexandra Svokos
By
published
in Features

Picture this: After a pristine morning on the slopes, you get back to the comfort of home in minutes and peel off steaming jackets without worrying about space to store them, because there's plenty of room for everything. You breath in oxygenated air in the comfort of home. No fights over who showers first because there are enough bathrooms for everyone, no cold bathroom floors because they're heated, and when everyone's cleaned up, you relax a living room with views of nature, cozy and warm from the snow. You all easily recharge for another day of skiing tomorrow — and ask the private chef what's for dinner. This is your life in a luxury ski town home.

I sourced two fantastic housing options from top real estate companies in the ski destinations of Steamboat Springs and Telluride in Colorado, where "luxury" is no exaggeration. These fantasy listings will let you get to the pow in style and extreme comfort.

This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

1. Modern log cabin-style home for the whole extended family

If you're going to invest in a ski town home, why not live it up? This mountain home boasts 5,525 square feet of modern amenities for vacations and memories with all the cousins and grandkids.

Address: 2850 Inverness Way, Steamboat Springs (listed by Cheryl Foote of Compass)

Price: $5,750,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 6 baths

Image 1 of 10
Images of a home for sale in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: GTR Photo / Compass)

Highlights:

  • Classic log cabin look with updated amenities, including gourmet kitchen
  • Vaulted wood-beam ceilings, fireplaces, plenty of space to sit with family
  • Three-car garage and a heated driveway
  • Built-in bunk room for the kids; wine cellar and wet bar for the adults
  • Surrounded by trees and privacy, with plenty of windows to see the views
  • Overlooking the Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club, five-minute drive to town and the ski resort

2. New private residences in Telluride

Four Seasons in Telluride is building over two dozen luxury private units as part of its project in the majestic ski town. You'll have to wait for this one, though: The project won't be completed till 2028, says listing agent Bill Fandel of Compass, but the residences are for sale now and about a quarter are under agreement.

Address: 680 Mountain Village Boulevard, Mountain Village, Colorado

Price & Specs: Vary. Sizes rang from 1-bedroom residences just under 1,000 square feet to 5+ bedroom penthouses up to 7,500 square feet. Of the residences under contract already, three are over $20 million.

Image 1 of 8
Renderings of a Four Seasons project in Telluride, Colorado.
Renderings of the Four Seasons private residences project in Telluride. Colorado.(Image credit: Four Seasons)

Highlights:

  • Completely new residences
  • Surrounded by mountains with floor-to-ceiling winds
  • "In-residence oxygenation" — in other words, don't worry about altitude when you're inside
  • Bathrooms with steam showers and heated floors
  • Service of the Four Seasons: concierge, doorman and bellman; exterior window and balcony cleanings; underground parking; ski valet and much more
  • Amenities of the Four Seasons: ski-in/ski-out access; fitness studio with indoor lap pool; wellness studio with cryotherapy, light and hyperbaric oxygen therapy; spa with steam room, cold plunge and treatment rooms and so on

Related content

TOPICS
Alexandra Svokos
Alexandra Svokos
Digital Managing Editor

Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.

Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8