Listed: Luxury Ski Town Homes in Colorado

Picture this: After a pristine morning on the slopes, you get back to the comfort of home in minutes and peel off steaming jackets without worrying about space to store them, because there's plenty of room for everything. You breath in oxygenated air in the comfort of home. No fights over who showers first because there are enough bathrooms for everyone, no cold bathroom floors because they're heated, and when everyone's cleaned up, you relax a living room with views of nature, cozy and warm from the snow. You all easily recharge for another day of skiing tomorrow — and ask the private chef what's for dinner. This is your life in a luxury ski town home.

I sourced two fantastic housing options from top real estate companies in the ski destinations of Steamboat Springs and Telluride in Colorado, where "luxury" is no exaggeration. These fantasy listings will let you get to the pow in style and extreme comfort.

This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

1. Modern log cabin-style home for the whole extended family

If you're going to invest in a ski town home, why not live it up? This mountain home boasts 5,525 square feet of modern amenities for vacations and memories with all the cousins and grandkids.

Address: 2850 Inverness Way, Steamboat Springs (listed by Cheryl Foote of Compass)

Price: $5,750,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 6 baths

Highlights:

Classic log cabin look with updated amenities, including gourmet kitchen

Vaulted wood-beam ceilings, fireplaces, plenty of space to sit with family

Three-car garage and a heated driveway

Built-in bunk room for the kids; wine cellar and wet bar for the adults

Surrounded by trees and privacy, with plenty of windows to see the views

Overlooking the Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club, five-minute drive to town and the ski resort

2. New private residences in Telluride

Four Seasons in Telluride is building over two dozen luxury private units as part of its project in the majestic ski town. You'll have to wait for this one, though: The project won't be completed till 2028, says listing agent Bill Fandel of Compass, but the residences are for sale now and about a quarter are under agreement.

Address: 680 Mountain Village Boulevard, Mountain Village, Colorado

Price & Specs: Vary. Sizes rang from 1-bedroom residences just under 1,000 square feet to 5+ bedroom penthouses up to 7,500 square feet. Of the residences under contract already, three are over $20 million.

Highlights:

Completely new residences

Surrounded by mountains with floor-to-ceiling winds

"In-residence oxygenation" — in other words, don't worry about altitude when you're inside

Bathrooms with steam showers and heated floors

Service of the Four Seasons: concierge, doorman and bellman; exterior window and balcony cleanings; underground parking; ski valet and much more

Amenities of the Four Seasons: ski-in/ski-out access; fitness studio with indoor lap pool; wellness studio with cryotherapy, light and hyperbaric oxygen therapy; spa with steam room, cold plunge and treatment rooms and so on

