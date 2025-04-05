Houses for Sale in Napa, California for Wine Lovers

Picture this: You drive down the road from your new favorite vineyard, a case of wine that you picked up after gabbing with the owner happily jingling in the backseat. Inside your house, you open the large fridge and see that great cut of meat and fresh vegetables. It's decided, you'll have a barbecue tonight, that wine will pair perfectly, celebrating nothing other than being alive.

Imagine if your time in Napa didn't have to end when vacation did? If you so enjoyed staying in the VRBO, why not buy a house in the famed valley and enjoy your years there?

This could be your life with a house in Napa, California. I sourced some dream listings of houses for sale now from top real estate companies. See where you could be living.

1. Chef's kitchen and vegetable garden in Napa

This home is situated in a neighborhood surrounded by nature and vineyards. It's a classic California-style home complete with a pool and exquisite landscaping, as well as a chef's kitchen and vegetable garden.

Address: 3489 Westminster Way, Napa (listed by Terry Wunderlich and Chris Wunderlich, Corcoran Icon Properties)

Price: $1,679,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 2.5 baths; 2,254 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Corcoran Icon Properties) (Image credit: Corcoran Icon Properties) (Image credit: Corcoran Icon Properties) (Image credit: Corcoran Icon Properties) (Image credit: Corcoran Icon Properties) (Image credit: Corcoran Icon Properties)

Highlights:

Great room with fireplace

Excellently designed patio, pool and organic vegetable garden

Primary suite bathroom includes heated floor, sunken soak tub and double sinks

3-car garage and RV access

2. Glorious Santa Rosa retreat

This Wikiup home in Santa Rosa offers a stately, lush retreat with plenty of character and amenities.

Address: 1447 Wikiup Drive, Santa Rosa ( listed by Heidi Would, Corcoran Icon Properties)

Price: $1,749,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5.5 baths; 5,500 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni) (Image credit: Meredith Gilardoni)

Highlights:

Sweetly landscaped home with a large deck

Gigantic kitchen space with huge countertops and island sitting spaces

Apartment with its own entrance, including a kitchen

3. Newer build in Riebli Valley

This Santa Rosa home was built in 2020 with an eye for lush details and amenities. It includes vaulted ceilings with Douglas Fir beam details and Lutron lightning systems.

Address: 4200 Old Vineyard Lane, Santa Rosa (listed by Lauren Thompson, Corcoran Icon Properties)

Price: $3,300,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3.5 baths; 3,854 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jeffrey Frisk) (Image credit: Jeffrey Frisk) (Image credit: Jeffrey Frisk) (Image credit: Jeffrey Frisk) (Image credit: Jeffrey Frisk)

Highlights:

Wide plank white oak limestone flooring

Main level includes primary ensuite, two guest bedrooms, living room, laundry, kitchen and dining

Lower level could be an in-law unit

Huge backyard with bocce court, fire pit and garden area

3-car garage

This is part of Kiplinger's series " Listed ." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.

