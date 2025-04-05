Houses for Sale in Napa, California for Wine Lovers
Napa living doesn't have to end when the vacation does. See these homes for sale, as part of Kiplinger's "Listed" series.
Picture this: You drive down the road from your new favorite vineyard, a case of wine that you picked up after gabbing with the owner happily jingling in the backseat. Inside your house, you open the large fridge and see that great cut of meat and fresh vegetables. It's decided, you'll have a barbecue tonight, that wine will pair perfectly, celebrating nothing other than being alive.
Imagine if your time in Napa didn't have to end when vacation did? If you so enjoyed staying in the VRBO, why not buy a house in the famed valley and enjoy your years there?
This could be your life with a house in Napa, California. I sourced some dream listings of houses for sale now from top real estate companies. See where you could be living.
1. Chef's kitchen and vegetable garden in Napa
This home is situated in a neighborhood surrounded by nature and vineyards. It's a classic California-style home complete with a pool and exquisite landscaping, as well as a chef's kitchen and vegetable garden.
Address: 3489 Westminster Way, Napa (listed by Terry Wunderlich and Chris Wunderlich, Corcoran Icon Properties)
Price: $1,679,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 2.5 baths; 2,254 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- Great room with fireplace
- Excellently designed patio, pool and organic vegetable garden
- Primary suite bathroom includes heated floor, sunken soak tub and double sinks
- 3-car garage and RV access
2. Glorious Santa Rosa retreat
This Wikiup home in Santa Rosa offers a stately, lush retreat with plenty of character and amenities.
Address: 1447 Wikiup Drive, Santa Rosa (listed by Heidi Would, Corcoran Icon Properties)
Price: $1,749,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5.5 baths; 5,500 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- Sweetly landscaped home with a large deck
- Gigantic kitchen space with huge countertops and island sitting spaces
- Apartment with its own entrance, including a kitchen
3. Newer build in Riebli Valley
This Santa Rosa home was built in 2020 with an eye for lush details and amenities. It includes vaulted ceilings with Douglas Fir beam details and Lutron lightning systems.
Address: 4200 Old Vineyard Lane, Santa Rosa (listed by Lauren Thompson, Corcoran Icon Properties)
Price: $3,300,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3.5 baths; 3,854 sq. ft.
Highlights:
- Wide plank white oak limestone flooring
- Main level includes primary ensuite, two guest bedrooms, living room, laundry, kitchen and dining
- Lower level could be an in-law unit
- Huge backyard with bocce court, fire pit and garden area
- 3-car garage
This is part of Kiplinger's series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.
Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
