Picture this: After watching a March Madness quarterfinal upset — that you accurately predicted in your bracket — you're pumped up and want to shoot some hoops yourself. Why not get your friends together for a pick-up basketball game like you used to? You send a message to the group chat with a proposal: Those with losing brackets take on those with winning brackets in a redemption game.

"Game on," a friend replies. "But where are we going to find a court?"



"My house," you reply, "and I'll supply the Advil, too."

The fun could all be yours in a luxurious house with your own basketball court. Whether indoor or outdoor, you can get in some training or take on some friendly competition.



I sourced several homes for sale from top real estate companies around the country, looking for houses with basketball courts to live out your dream.

1. A Houston manor with a fitness center and guest house

Everything's bigger in Texas, including this super-size manor with nearly 10,000 square feet of living space. A half-court sits outside the four-car garage, with plenty of lawn space nearby to get sprints in. The home built for champions includes room for a full fitness center and tall ceilings so your center never has to duck.

Address: 601 Lindenwood Drive, Houston, Texas (listed by Compass)

Price: $8,200,000 | Specs: 6 beds / 12 baths; 7,562 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images) (Image credit: TK Images)

Home highlights:

Two structures: A 6-bedroom main house and 2-bedroom guest house

Downstairs parlor bar

Swimming pool and fire pit, as well as outdoor grill and kitchen

Decorative amenities including smart built-ins, pantry and brick work

A total six garage spaces, including four in the guest house and two in the main house

2. A Chicago-area refuge with indoor basketball court

Barrington Hills sits about 40 miles outside Chicago, and this marvelous home comfortably nestles into its 22 acres of nature. With plenty of room and multiuse spaces to host friends and family, the home features and indoor basketball court.

Address: 207 Woodhaven Lane, Barrington Hills, Illinois (listed by Compass)

Price: $5,950,000 | Specs: 6 beds / 9 baths; 22,232 sq. ft.

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

Highlights:

22 acres in an equestrian-friendly neighborhood

30-foot cathedral ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows

Private deck and hut tub for primary wing

Three ensuite bedrooms and two kitchens

Billiards room, wine corridor, theater, media room

4-car heated garage with Tesla charging station

Smartly built home to make use of private lot and feel connected to surrounding nature

3. An Austin stunner with pool and mixed-use court

The men's March Madness Final Four is taking place in San Antonio, so I was on the lookout for more homes in Texas. This residence in the Bella Lago neighborhood of Austin offers all you need for family fun with a pool, theater and outdoor court you can use for basketball, volleyball or pickleball, along with a five-hole putting green.

Address: 2209 Deleon Court, Austin, Texas (listed by Compass)

Price: $2,993,000 | Specs: 6 beds / 5 baths; 5,850 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography) (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography) (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography) (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography) (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography) (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography) (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography) (Image credit: Summer Maulden Photography)

Highlights:

Sumptuous chef's kitchen

Wine room, theater room, billiards room with full bar

Outdoor kitchen area and wood-burning fireplace

Front door is 10-foot custom made of metal

4. A Pinecrest estate with resort-like amenities

It's not just Miami: It's Pinecrest.



There's a reason so many people have been moving to South Florida, and it's not the affordable housing. Enjoy endless summers in this home with a private pool and outdoor court set up for basketball and pickleball — no more fighting for a court at the town park. It's a home fit for a champion — or at least a player for the Heat.

Address: 6080 Southwest 104th Street, Pinecrest, Florida (listed by Compass)

Price: $9,999,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 9 baths; 8,551 sq. ft.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: 1 Oak) (Image credit: 1 Oak) (Image credit: 1 Oak) (Image credit: 1 Oak) (Image credit: 1 Oak) (Image credit: 1 Oak) (Image credit: 1 Oak)

Highlights:

Saltwater pool, jacuzzi and cold plunge

3-car garage and summer kitchen

Sauna and gym

Expansive open living areas and renovated kitchen

This is part of Kiplinger's series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

