5 Gorgeous Lake Houses for Sale Around the US

Picture this: You wake up in the primary suite as the sun rises over the lake outside. It's looking like another stunning day on your tranquil oasis. Shall you get the kayaks out, rev up the boat or set up the beach chairs? You smile, considering the possibilities and knowing your next step is to sit on the porch with a steaming mug of coffee and let the day play out.

This can be your life if you own a house on a lake. Whether you want it for a primary or vacation home, this is sure to be a place to make lifelong memories.

I asked top real estate companies to show me some of the fabulous lake houses up for sale now around the country. Take a look at what's on the market now.

1. Renovated mid-century with a double-decker dock on Lake Sammamish, Washington

Just east of Seattle, you'll find Lake Sammamish, a freshwater lake ideal for boating and fishing. This 4,000-square-foot house is right on the water and features its own double-decker dock, useable both for getting into the water and for dining outside with your friends and family.

Address: 650 Lake Sammamish Ln NE, Bellevue, Washington (listed by Margo Allan at Compass)

Price: $5,478,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5 baths; 3,997 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

In addition to the deck, there's a sandy beach and Basta boat lift

Listing includes a 4-bed/3-bath main residence and a 1-bed/1-bath beach cottage, great for hosting or as an au pair or in-law suite

Stylish main entrance with architectural details

Plenty of windows to see the views

Built-in outdoor grill

2. Cedar Creek Lake estate outside Dallas

Pacific Northwest not your speed? Try the Dallas-Fort Worth area deep in the heart of Texas. This estate sits in the 505 Ranch Club at Cedar Creek Lake, a gated community that offers tons of outdoor activities including fishing and sailing on the water, as well as ATV trails, a skeet range and an equestrian center.

Address: 455 Sun Valley, Mabank, Texas (listed by Suzanne Warner at Compass)

Price: $5,395,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 6 baths; 5,898 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Wonderfully updated kitchen including a spacious stovetop with griddle

High ceilings in community-focused rooms

Plenty of windows to take in the lake views

Infinity pool overlooking the lake

Built-in bunk beds for hosting

3. Modernist home in Chapel Hill by University Lake

Five minutes from UNC, find this unique modern home tucked into the woods by University Lake.

Address: 721 Jones Ferry Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina (listed by Peggy Jennings & Shenandoah Nieuwsma at Compass)

Price: $2,500,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 4 baths; 3,413 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Modern home designed by local architect Philip Szostak

Ribbon windows to be connected to nature outdoors

Fun quirks like hidden pantries, bookcase doors and secret drawers

Induction cooktop, wine fridge and tankless water heater

4. Nantucket style in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Since the late 19th century, Lake Geneva has been a popular hideaway for Chicago's finest. Why not partake in tradition with a Newport-style home in the Newport of the West?

Address: N2301 Knollwood Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (listed by Janis Hartley at Compass)

Price: $8,695,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5 baths; 5,358 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Full renovation done in 2017-2019

Heated screen porch

Three en suite bedrooms

Plenty of porches and windows to enjoy the lake view

Massive double-use bathroom with makeup chair space and a huge walk-in closet

Outdoor firepit and pergola

5. Hill country living over Lake Austin

Get the best of Texas hill country at this gated estate in Austin, overlooking Lake Austin.

Address: 3601 Cloudy Ridge Road, Austin, Texas (listed by Matt Holm & Crystal Ogle at Compass)

Price: $6,950,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 7 baths; 9,674 sq. ft.

Home highlights:

Separate 700-square-foot cabana with kitchen and half bath

High ceilings and comfortable community spaces

Fully finished garage apartment with full kitchen, bath and two bedrooms

Freshly renovated, improved and/or installed roof and gutters, pool, painting, garage floor and sprinkler system

Plenty of windows and doors to get outside and see the lake

Primary suite includes private deck and steam shower

This is part of Kiplinger's series " Listed ." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.

