5 Gorgeous Lake Houses for Sale Around the US
Kiplinger's "Listed" series brings you a collection of beautiful houses for sale on lakes.
Picture this: You wake up in the primary suite as the sun rises over the lake outside. It's looking like another stunning day on your tranquil oasis. Shall you get the kayaks out, rev up the boat or set up the beach chairs? You smile, considering the possibilities and knowing your next step is to sit on the porch with a steaming mug of coffee and let the day play out.
This can be your life if you own a house on a lake. Whether you want it for a primary or vacation home, this is sure to be a place to make lifelong memories.
I asked top real estate companies to show me some of the fabulous lake houses up for sale now around the country. Take a look at what's on the market now.
1. Renovated mid-century with a double-decker dock on Lake Sammamish, Washington
Just east of Seattle, you'll find Lake Sammamish, a freshwater lake ideal for boating and fishing. This 4,000-square-foot house is right on the water and features its own double-decker dock, useable both for getting into the water and for dining outside with your friends and family.
Address: 650 Lake Sammamish Ln NE, Bellevue, Washington (listed by Margo Allan at Compass)
Price: $5,478,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5 baths; 3,997 sq. ft.
A home for sale on Lake Sammamish in Washington state.
Home highlights:
- In addition to the deck, there's a sandy beach and Basta boat lift
- Listing includes a 4-bed/3-bath main residence and a 1-bed/1-bath beach cottage, great for hosting or as an au pair or in-law suite
- Stylish main entrance with architectural details
- Plenty of windows to see the views
- Built-in outdoor grill
2. Cedar Creek Lake estate outside Dallas
Pacific Northwest not your speed? Try the Dallas-Fort Worth area deep in the heart of Texas. This estate sits in the 505 Ranch Club at Cedar Creek Lake, a gated community that offers tons of outdoor activities including fishing and sailing on the water, as well as ATV trails, a skeet range and an equestrian center.
Address: 455 Sun Valley, Mabank, Texas (listed by Suzanne Warner at Compass)
Price: $5,395,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 6 baths; 5,898 sq. ft.
A home for sale in Cedar Creek Lake outside of Dallas, Texas.
Home highlights:
- Wonderfully updated kitchen including a spacious stovetop with griddle
- High ceilings in community-focused rooms
- Plenty of windows to take in the lake views
- Infinity pool overlooking the lake
- Built-in bunk beds for hosting
3. Modernist home in Chapel Hill by University Lake
Five minutes from UNC, find this unique modern home tucked into the woods by University Lake.
Address: 721 Jones Ferry Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina (listed by Peggy Jennings & Shenandoah Nieuwsma at Compass)
Price: $2,500,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 4 baths; 3,413 sq. ft.
A home for sale in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Home highlights:
- Modern home designed by local architect Philip Szostak
- Ribbon windows to be connected to nature outdoors
- Fun quirks like hidden pantries, bookcase doors and secret drawers
- Induction cooktop, wine fridge and tankless water heater
4. Nantucket style in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Since the late 19th century, Lake Geneva has been a popular hideaway for Chicago's finest. Why not partake in tradition with a Newport-style home in the Newport of the West?
Address: N2301 Knollwood Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (listed by Janis Hartley at Compass)
Price: $8,695,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5 baths; 5,358 sq. ft.
A home for sale on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin.
Home highlights:
- Full renovation done in 2017-2019
- Heated screen porch
- Three en suite bedrooms
- Plenty of porches and windows to enjoy the lake view
- Massive double-use bathroom with makeup chair space and a huge walk-in closet
- Outdoor firepit and pergola
5. Hill country living over Lake Austin
Get the best of Texas hill country at this gated estate in Austin, overlooking Lake Austin.
Address: 3601 Cloudy Ridge Road, Austin, Texas (listed by Matt Holm & Crystal Ogle at Compass)
Price: $6,950,000 | Specs: 7 beds / 7 baths; 9,674 sq. ft.
A home for sale overlooking Lake Austin in Texas.
Home highlights:
- Separate 700-square-foot cabana with kitchen and half bath
- High ceilings and comfortable community spaces
- Fully finished garage apartment with full kitchen, bath and two bedrooms
- Freshly renovated, improved and/or installed roof and gutters, pool, painting, garage floor and sprinkler system
- Plenty of windows and doors to get outside and see the lake
- Primary suite includes private deck and steam shower
This is part of Kiplinger's series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.
- Homes for Sale With Basketball Courts
- Listed: Homes to Buy in Hawaii
- Fabulous Homes to Retire in Portugal
Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
