Fired Up By the Masters and RBC Heritage? See These Homes for Sale By Golf Courses
These five homes for sale are right by golf courses, so the beautiful game never has to end.
Charlotte Gorbold
Your jaw dropped in shocked silence when Rory McIlroy's putt slithered past the hole, sending him into a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. You stood, too nervy to stay seated, as the men played it out, dripping in tension. And then: The elated release as McIlroy did what he came to Augusta to do and took home the green jacket. As he cried into the green in joy, you at last let out that shout you were holding in.
Now, what if you could step outside your house and see that beautiful game any day of the week?
As part of Kiplinger's "Listed" series, I gathered several gorgeous homes for sale now that are all right by a golf course. Just imagine watching the Heritage Classic from your backyard pool knowing you can walk over and get in a round any time you want.
1. Austin home by Falconhead Golf Club
This imposing five-bed home backs onto the rolling greens of Falconhead Golf Club, in Texas Hill Country. Although the course is public, the house sits within a private gated area. That means plenty of quiet outside of tee times. It also has its own putting green in the backyard.
Address: 4008 Sugarloaf Drive, Austin, Texas (listed by Sarah McAloon, Compass)
Price: $1,625,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 4 baths; 5,149 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Impressive outdoor space with multi-level pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and grilling area
- Study with its own exterior entrance — ideal for a home office
- Games room and a media room with wet bar
- Three-car garage
2. Boulder Country Club home in Colorado
There's nothing quaint about this ranch-style home backing onto the exclusive Boulder Country Club and its 18-hole championship golf course. Inside is all clean minimalism and luxury finishes. Tall windows and doors let in huge amounts of natural light and make the most of views across the green to Colorado's Front Range.
Address: 7323 Old Post Road, Boulder, Colorado (listed by Kristin Kalush, Compass)
Price: $3,395,000 | Specs: 3 beds / 4 baths; 3,143 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Plank oak floors and custom cabinetry throughout
- Primary bedroom with walk-in closet and marble spa bathroom
- Top-of-the range kitchen with Thermador wine cooler
- Additional outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill, sink and bar fridge
- Central courtyard with lounging spaces and mature Japanese maple tree
3. Trophy of a home in the Dallas area
Back in Texas for a golf enthusiast's dream house. The outdoor space, overlooking the championship Whitworth Course at Trophy Club, has its own custom putting green. And when you're done practicing, you can fire up the outdoor grill and green egg barbecue, or relax in the spa and the self-cleaning pool.
Address: 425 Ramsey Trail, Trophy Club, Texas (listed by Tommy Pistana, Compass)
Price: $1,560,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 6 baths; 4,978 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Heated patio with electric sliding screens
- A large primary suite and four other bedrooms each with an en-suite
- An upstairs games room and media room/gym
- A new Generac generator for the entire home
4. Live like royalty in Houston
You'd be forgiven for mistaking this lavish home for a hotel, thanks to its chandeliers, marble and sweeping staircases. It's also designed to make the most of its position on the signature (16th) hole of the Royal Oaks golf course — there are sensational views from every angle, including the vast primary suite on the first floor and the wrap-around balcony upstairs.
Address: 11907 Louvre Court, Houston, Texas (listed by Laura Sweeney, Compass)
Price: $2,200,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 7 baths; 6,168 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Stained-glass entryway with high ceilings
- Open concept living/dining room and kitchen on first floor
- Four bedrooms and bathrooms on the second floor
- A theatre/media room (with a hidden room behind a bookshelf), plus a wet bar
- A pool/hot tub, and a three-car garage
Bonus: California estate for sale by golf course
And finally, if you'd like to unleash your competitive spirit, you should snap up the Bella Diablo Vista gated estate in California. This extraordinary, Tuscan-inspired villa has indoor and outdoor kitchens, olive and fruit trees, a vineyard — and state-of-the-art security systems. Meanwhile, a spouse with time on their hands will appreciate the nearby Blackhawk Country Club and its two 18-hole golf courses.
Address: 940 Eagle Ridge Drive, Danville, California (listed by Joujou Chawla, Compass)
Price: $12,300,000 | Specs: 6 beds / 8 baths; 10,521 sq. ft.
Home highlights:
- Custom craftsmanship throughout, including Venetian plaster walls, quarried travertine floors, coffered ceilings and ironwork
- State-of-the-art movie theater and an executive office
- Climate controlled 1200-bottle wine room, dog-washing room
- Detached guesthouse in the grounds, plus infinity-edged pool and spa
- Two staircases, an elevator and a five-car garage
This is part of Kiplinger's series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
Is there a particular home feature or location you want to see listings for? Email the author at alexandra.svokos@futurenet.com.
Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger.
