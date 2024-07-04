Who Do High Interest Rates Hurt? College Students
College students will pay more to borrow. Savers will continue to benefit but need to remain vigilant.
Signs that inflation is easing have reignited hopes that the Federal Reserve Board will reduce interest rates as early as this summer. But even if that happens, the rate cut will come too late for thousands of college students and their families.
The interest rate for federal undergraduate student loans disbursed between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, will be 6.53%, the highest rate in 16 years. The rate for federal Parent PLUS loans, which parents can take out to cover the cost of a child’s college attendance, will jump to 9.08%, a 33-year high.
Interest rates for federal student loans are adjusted annually, based on the high yield of the last 10-year Treasury auction in May. The rate is fixed for the life of the loan, even if overall interest rates decline. However, because rates are fixed, outstanding federal student loans won’t be affected. For example, if you took out a federal student loan between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, your rate will remain at 5.5%
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Private student loans
As college costs continue to rise, the rate increase will make it even more difficult for families to pay for college. Although loans from private lenders may offer more-competitive rates, they’re available only to students who have a co-signer with excellent credit, says Mark Kantrowitz, author of How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid. Plus, parents who co-sign are on the hook if the primary borrower defaults, and their credit history could suffer if the borrower misses or makes late payments.
In addition, private student loans typically lack many important features of federal student loans, including deferment, income-based repayment and loan forgiveness, Kantrowitz says.
Limit your debt
A better strategy for both students and their parents is to limit debt as much as possible. Students who stay within the thresholds for federal student loans are unlikely to overborrow, Kantrowitz says. In 2024, the maximum an undergraduate dependent student can borrow in subsidized and unsubsidized federal student loans is $5,500 for the first year, $6,500 for the second year, and $7,500 for the third year and beyond; the total limit on borrowing is $31,000.
If that’s insufficient to cover college costs, parents can take out PLUS loans up to the total cost of a child’s attendance, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea — especially at current interest rates. Kantrowitz recommends that parents limit total borrowing for all of their children’s college education to the amount of their annual income. If you plan to retire in 10 years or less, you should borrow proportionately less — half of your annual income if you plan to retire in five years, for example, he says.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Block joined Kiplinger in June 2012 from USA Today, where she was a reporter and personal finance columnist for more than 15 years. Prior to that, she worked for the Akron Beacon-Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. In 1993, she was a Knight-Bagehot fellow in economics and business journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She has a BA in communications from Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va.
-
-
8 Great Places for Snowbirds to Land
These affordable warm-weather cities for snowbirds offer plenty of housing options, abundant activities for retirees and access to good health care.
By Sandra Block Published
-
6 Bellwether Stocks to Watch
These bellwether stocks are like weathervanes for their industries or the economy and are worth watching as indicators.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Widows Share Their Financial Strategies
Widows discuss what helped - and would have helped - with finances and documents after their spouses' deaths.
By Janet Bodnar Published
-
10 Things You Should Know About Reverse Mortgages
A look at what to know about reverse mortgages, and why caution around them is warranted.
By David Rodeck Published
-
5 Models That Show Hybrid Cars Might Be Right For You
A Kiplinger guide to hybrid cars with five models that could be right for you.
By David Muhlbaum Published
-
5 FAQs About Student Loans, Answered
How new government policies might benefit federal student loan holders.
By Sarah Brady Published
-
What is Private Mortgage Insurance and How Does It Impact Buying a Home?
An explanation of private mortgage insurance, which has become more relevant with rising home prices and higher mortgage rates.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Finding the Right Home Health Care For You
Kiplinger reviews how to find the right home health care for yourself and your situation.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
How 4 Ordinary People Invested To Reach Financial Goals
Patience helped these four investors make their portfolios work for them.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Can Buy Now, Pay Later Plans Help You Build Credit?
"Buy now, pay later" is a popular way to buy everything — and some loans are starting to show up on credit reports.
By Ashlyn Brooks Published