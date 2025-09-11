US Increasing ESTA Fee to Nearly Double Starting in September

Starting September 30, the cost of entering the U.S. under the Visa Waiver Program is going up, nearly doubling from $21 to $40.

Visitors to the U.S. from some of the nation’s closest allies will soon be required to pay these higher fees, which were outlined in the Trump administration’s "One Big Beautiful Bill." The measure bundles several initiatives into a single piece of legislation, directing a portion of the new Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) revenue toward U.S. travel promotion while also helping to fund the Treasury.

If you’re traveling to the U.S. from one of 40 Visa Waiver countries, here’s what the higher fee means for you, how ESTA works and how to avoid paying more than necessary.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

How ESTA works

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is an online travel screening system that allows citizens from Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without needing a traditional visa.

Eligible travelers must apply through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website and receive approval before boarding their flight. The ESTA authorization is valid for two years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

While ESTA doesn’t guarantee entry into the U.S., it’s a required pre-clearance process for millions of international travelers who prefer a faster, more affordable way to visit the U.S. compared to a formal visa application.

Kiplinger chose the best travel rewards cards for airline, hotel and other perks to help you save money. Explore the top travel card picks. Advertising disclosure. View Offers

Breaking down the new ESTA fee

Here’s a closer look at what’s changing:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fee Category Current (Pre-Sept. 30) New (Starting Sept. 30) Travel Promotion (Brand USA) $17 $17 (Unchanged) Operational Fee (CBP/DHS) $4 $10 (increased) U.S. Treasury General Fund $0 $13 (new charge) Total per Application $21 $40

According to CIBTvisas, the existing $17 travel-promotion fee remains unchanged, but the operational component increases and a new Treasury contribution is introduced.

The impact of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ on your next trip

The fee hike is part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping policy package that covers a wide range of government funding priorities. The bill includes provisions that redirect ESTA revenue to help support U.S. tourism and cover related federal costs.

The bill directs ESTA revenue to:

Support Brand USA, the nation’s tourism marketing arm

Help cover federal costs tied to travel infrastructure and processing

Contribute to the U.S. Treasury’s general fund

This shift means more of the cost of promoting and processing international travel will fall on visitors themselves, particularly those using streamlined programs like ESTA.

Who can use ESTA?

Citizens of countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program are eligible to apply for ESTA instead of a traditional visitor visa.

As of 2025, 40 countries are part of the VWP, including:

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Norway and more

United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Norway and more Asia-Pacific: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand

Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand South America: Chile

Chile Other: Taiwan, Brunei

Travelers must have an e-passport (electronic chip passport) and plan to stay in the U.S. for 90 days or less for tourism, business or transit purposes.

For the full, up-to-date list of countries, visit the U.S. Visa Waiver Program page .

What the fee hike means for travelers

This change will affect millions of travelers who use ESTA each year. The new $40 fee may not seem like much individually, but for families or frequent travelers, the cost adds up, especially considering ESTA is per person.

If you're abroad and planning a trip to the U.S. in the near future, applying before Sept. 30 can save you almost 50% in fees. And since ESTA approvals are valid for two years, applying now locks in the lower rate for multiple trips, assuming your passport remains valid.

Budget-conscious travelers and travel agencies will likely feel the pinch, especially those managing group tours or frequent corporate travel. The new ESTA fee structure reflects broader changes in how the U.S. funds tourism-related initiatives. Though $40 may not be a dealbreaker, it’s a reminder that even visa-free travel comes with rising costs.