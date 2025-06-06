Alaska Airlines Charts First Non-Stop Transatlantic Route: Seattle to Rome

Alaska Airlines is finally going global, and it’s making a dramatic entrance. The Seattle-based carrier just announced its first-ever non-stop transatlantic route: a new flight from Seattle to Rome, launching on May 23, 2026.

This historic move is part of the airline’s strategic international expansion and will solidify Seattle as a major global travel hub.

With this launch, Alaska Airlines becomes the only U.S. airline offering Seattle to Rome nonstop flight service, according to their official announcement.

A flight that feels like la dolce vita

The new route will operate four times per week during the summer season next year. Flights will depart Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and land in Rome–Fiumicino International Airport (FCO), Italy’s busiest international gateway.

Travel time is expected to clock in at around 10 to 11 hours each way , and Alaska has promised a “premium experience” on board. That includes upgraded food, wine and amenity kits curated with Italian flair.

While specific aircraft details haven’t been confirmed, travelers can expect partner-operated long-haul jets, likely through Alaska’s Oneworld Alliance connections. Though, Alaska Airlines will be selling the tickets and branding the flight.

Why Rome and why now?

According to Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer for Alaska Airlines, Rome wasn’t just a random pick. It was carefully selected for its blend of history, culture and appeal to West Coast travelers. “We’ve heard from guests how much they’d love to fly with us to Europe,” Harrison said with KOIN News. “Rome is the perfect place to start.”

It’s a smart move. Rome remains one of the top international destinations for Americans, especially in the post-pandemic travel surge. And for Pacific Northwest flyers who’ve been relying on layovers in New York, L.A., or international partners to get to Italy, this direct route is a game-changer.

The launch also signals Alaska’s growing ambitions in the global aviation market, following its entry into the Oneworld Alliance and international partnerships with carriers like British Airways, Iberia, and Finnair.

Previously, the Alaska Airlines international expansion routes focused on Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. With this flight, the airline is dipping its toes into the highly competitive transatlantic market. Rome could be just the beginning if demand soars.

Big perks for mileage plan members

If you're a Mileage Plan member, this Rome route comes with good news: you can earn and redeem miles directly on this flight.

And yes, elite status perks like free checked bags and preferred boarding apply. Plus, introductory fares and early booking offers are expected to roll out in early 2026.

Flying with Alaska

Alaska Airlines has built a strong reputation for customer service, on-time performance, and Mileage Plan loyalty perks that frequent flyers swear by. Whether you're flying in the main cabin or upgrading to Premium Class or First, travelers enjoy free texting, generous legroom, locally sourced snacks and West Coast wines.

And if you're a frequent flyer with status, expect priority boarding, complimentary upgrades and access to Alaska’s growing network of airport lounges. It’s a travel experience that feels thoughtful instead of just transactional.

Alaska’s new Seattle-to-Rome route marks its first transatlantic flight, but the airline has steadily built a robust international portfolio in recent years.

In addition to its extensive U.S. network, Alaska also flies to Canada, Mexico, Belize, and Costa Rica, plenty of options. Popular international destinations already on the map include Cancún, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Vancouver and Costa Rica.

Even though the Alaska Airlines Seattle to Rome flight is set to take off in May 2026, travelers can start planning now. Whether it’s your first trip to Italy or your tenth, there’s something pretty special about flying there with your favorite U.S. carrier.

Rome wasn’t built in a day. But with Alaska Airlines, you can get there in just one.