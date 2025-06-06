Alaska Airlines Charts First Non-Stop Transatlantic Route: Seattle to Rome
Alaska Airlines announces its inaugural nonstop flight to Europe, connecting Seattle to Rome starting May 2026, marking a significant milestone in the airline's international expansion.
Alaska Airlines is finally going global, and it’s making a dramatic entrance. The Seattle-based carrier just announced its first-ever non-stop transatlantic route: a new flight from Seattle to Rome, launching on May 23, 2026.
This historic move is part of the airline’s strategic international expansion and will solidify Seattle as a major global travel hub.
With this launch, Alaska Airlines becomes the only U.S. airline offering Seattle to Rome nonstop flight service, according to their official announcement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
A flight that feels like la dolce vita
The new route will operate four times per week during the summer season next year. Flights will depart Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and land in Rome–Fiumicino International Airport (FCO), Italy’s busiest international gateway.
Travel time is expected to clock in at around 10 to 11 hours each way, and Alaska has promised a “premium experience” on board. That includes upgraded food, wine and amenity kits curated with Italian flair.
While specific aircraft details haven’t been confirmed, travelers can expect partner-operated long-haul jets, likely through Alaska’s Oneworld Alliance connections. Though, Alaska Airlines will be selling the tickets and branding the flight.
Why Rome and why now?
According to Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer for Alaska Airlines, Rome wasn’t just a random pick. It was carefully selected for its blend of history, culture and appeal to West Coast travelers. “We’ve heard from guests how much they’d love to fly with us to Europe,” Harrison said with KOIN News. “Rome is the perfect place to start.”
It’s a smart move. Rome remains one of the top international destinations for Americans, especially in the post-pandemic travel surge. And for Pacific Northwest flyers who’ve been relying on layovers in New York, L.A., or international partners to get to Italy, this direct route is a game-changer.
The launch also signals Alaska’s growing ambitions in the global aviation market, following its entry into the Oneworld Alliance and international partnerships with carriers like British Airways, Iberia, and Finnair.
Previously, the Alaska Airlines international expansion routes focused on Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. With this flight, the airline is dipping its toes into the highly competitive transatlantic market. Rome could be just the beginning if demand soars.
Big perks for mileage plan members
If you're a Mileage Plan member, this Rome route comes with good news: you can earn and redeem miles directly on this flight.
And yes, elite status perks like free checked bags and preferred boarding apply. Plus, introductory fares and early booking offers are expected to roll out in early 2026.
Pack your bags and earn rewards. Kiplinger chose the best travel rewards cards for airline, hotel and other perks to help you save money. Explore the top travel card picks, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.
Flying with Alaska
Alaska Airlines has built a strong reputation for customer service, on-time performance, and Mileage Plan loyalty perks that frequent flyers swear by. Whether you're flying in the main cabin or upgrading to Premium Class or First, travelers enjoy free texting, generous legroom, locally sourced snacks and West Coast wines.
And if you're a frequent flyer with status, expect priority boarding, complimentary upgrades and access to Alaska’s growing network of airport lounges. It’s a travel experience that feels thoughtful instead of just transactional.
Alaska’s new Seattle-to-Rome route marks its first transatlantic flight, but the airline has steadily built a robust international portfolio in recent years.
In addition to its extensive U.S. network, Alaska also flies to Canada, Mexico, Belize, and Costa Rica, plenty of options. Popular international destinations already on the map include Cancún, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Vancouver and Costa Rica.
Even though the Alaska Airlines Seattle to Rome flight is set to take off in May 2026, travelers can start planning now. Whether it’s your first trip to Italy or your tenth, there’s something pretty special about flying there with your favorite U.S. carrier.
Rome wasn’t built in a day. But with Alaska Airlines, you can get there in just one.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.
-
-
Mint Mobile Is Offering $440 Off Samsung and Google Phones Plus Half Off Unlimited Plans for Two Years
Ready to upgrade your phone? If you switch to Mint Mobile, you can get $440 off that upgrade and lock in two years of ultra low prices on your phone plan.
-
Should You Ditch Your Medicare Advantage Plan? Most People Do
If you want to switch your Medicare Advantage plan or enroll in original Medicare, you're not alone. Here's when it's a good idea and how to go about it.
-
7 Rules Frequent Flyers Swear By
From dodging long lines to avoiding bad coffee, these clever travel rules can help you save time, stay healthy and reduce stress every time you fly.
-
Capital One Venture X Lounge Access Rules Are Changing – What Cardholders Should Do Now
Your Capital One Venture X lounge access perks won’t be quite as generous as they used to be. Here’s what’s changing.
-
Don’t Get Caught Off Guard by Southwest’s New Portable Battery Policy
Flying with a power bank? Southwest’s new policy might change how you use it onboard.
-
The United and JetBlue Partnership: Everything We Know About Blue Sky So Far
Blue Sky, the United and JetBlue partnership just announced, will give frequent fliers more ways to earn and use miles. Here's what you need to know.
-
Four Airlines Are Upgrading and Expanding First Class This Year – Here’s What Travelers Can Expect
Luxury travel is getting more luxurious as major U.S. airlines compete for travelers willing to pay more for first class comfort and amenities.
-
Does Cruise Insurance Cover Pirates and Other Unexpected Risks?
How cruise lines handle onboard crime, risky situations at sea and what your travel insurance actually covers.
-
The Five Best (and Worst) US Airports for Flight Delays
Hate getting delayed at the airport? Here are five airports where that’s least likely to happen and five with the worst track record for flight delays.
-
Why Canadian Snowbirds Are Ditching Their US Homes
From rising costs to political tensions, here’s why foreign homeowners are selling and what it could mean for the American economy.