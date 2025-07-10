Amtrak Joins Prime Day With Deals on Fares — But You’ll Have to Act Fast

Amazon Prime Day is known for its great deals on electronics, household goods and other essentials, but Amazon has changed things up this year with the inclusion of travel deals.

With the Amtrak Prime Day deal, you can get 20% off certain Amtrak fares. This deal is perfectly timed given the summer travel season, and if you frequently travel or are planning a trip, you can take advantage of these savings, but you have to act fast.

What to know about the Amtrak Prime Day deal

With the Amtrak Prime Day deal, you can get train travel discounts if you book by July 11. Amtrak is offering 20% off regular coach class fares on trips between August 5 and November 13. The promotion applies only to midweek fares occurring on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

These train travel discounts are part of Amazon’s first-ever Prime Day Travel deals. Other deals include up to $800 off of Royal Caribbean cruises, up to $1,200 off per room on Carnival cruisesand up to 20% off San Diego hotels.

How to book your discounted Amtrak trip

You can save with the Amtrak Prime Day deal by booking your train trip through the Prime Day page. You’ll need to be a Prime member, and you’ll need to book by July 11th, when Amazon Prime Day ends. The savings will be automatically displayed in your cart after you select your trip.

You can also get the train travel discounts while using the Amtrak app. App users will need to use the discount code C708 to get the discount.

Amtrak offers more than 30 train routes throughout the United States, as well as some in Canada. The railway travels to over 500 destinations in 46 states, so you can book a trip to head to a big city, see a small town and explore parts of the country that you’ve never seen before.

Additional ways to save on rail travel

Rail travel can be a fantastic way to take a vacation, and it’s more affordable than air travel. With these smart booking strategies, you can save on rail travel:

Shop for discounts: Before you book, do some research and look for available discounts. Amtrak offers discounts, including flash sales, that can help you save on your vacation.

Check social media and newsletters: Follow the social media accounts and sign up for the newsletters from the railways that you’re planning to use. Some railways, like Via Rail, share contests that you can enter to win free rail travel. Railways may also share details about discounts or specials through their newsletters.

Comparison shop: Rates can vary depending on railways and the dates you plan to travel. Booking sites like Kayak make it easy to see available booking options and prices. Experiment with different railways and travel dates to get the best deal on your travel.

Book early: Just like when booking a flight, you’ll often get the best deals on rail travel when you book early. Last-minute bookings tend to cost more, so try to buy your tickets at least a few weeks ahead of your trip.

Join rewards programs: Many railways offer rewards programs that can help you save when you frequently travel. The Amtrak Guest Rewards program is free to join, and you can earn points to redeem for travel, upgrades, gift cards and more.

Travel during non-peak times: When you plan your vacation, try to schedule your rail travel for non-peak times, such as during the middle of the week. Prices tend to be lower during these times, and trains are usually less crowded.

Come prepared: While you can buy snacks and meals on the train, their prices are inflated. Save money by packing food and water to reduce expenses during your trip.

A good time to try train travel

The Amtrak Prime Day deal is a great way to get discounts on your rail travel if you already know the dates of your trip. If you’re still working out those details or want to save even more, these smart booking strategies can help you find the best rail travel deals possible.

Rail travel can be a relaxing alternative to plane travel, giving you and your family a unique view of the country during your vacation.