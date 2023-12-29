Is a New Golden Age of Passenger Rail Dawning? The Kiplinger Letter
An increased focus on rail travel has ushered in several major new projects.
To help you understand what is going on in the transportation and infrastructure sector and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Is a golden age of passenger rail dawning in the U.S.?
It’s possible, as an increased focus on rail travel has ushered in several major new projects. Part of the push comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law giving $66 billion to rail, with half of it already allocated, but there are some high-profile private projects, too.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
In 2018, Brightline, a Florida-based company, opened the only privately owned and operated intercity U.S. railroad, with service from Miami to West Palm Beach. It recently expanded with a new $6 billion line to Orlando. And soon the company will break ground on the first dedicated high-speed passenger rail line in the U.S. — Brightline West — connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas.
The feds are considering a high-speed line for the Portland-Seattle-Vancouver corridor. It could be a public-private project. Amtrak is proposing a Dallas-to-Houston route with trains going 205 miles per hour.
Still, challenges can be daunting for new rail lines. California has struggled with cost overruns and delays for its state-funded Los Angeles-to-San Francisco line.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related stories
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
These New TIPS ETFs Make It Easier To Build A Bond Ladder
Blackrock recently launched ETFs that make it easier to invest in TIPS and build a bond ladder.
By Kim Clark Published
-
How Retirees Can Downsize In Today's Housing Market
Rising prices, higher interest rates and a tight supply of smaller homes present challenges. But retirees have an edge.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Tesla's Cybertruck Unlikely to Win Over Traditional Buyers: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Despite the buzz over Tesla's foray into the electric truck market, its Cybertruck suffers from shortcomings that will put off many buyers.
By Jim Patterson Published
-
As Mortgage Rates Rise, Renting Is Now Cheaper Than Buying for Many: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter A jump in mortgage rates has caused housing affordability to slump and priced many first-time home buyers out of the market.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Sector Faces Financial and Regulatory Challenges: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter BNPL companies are facing the challenges of high costs, tightening financial conditions and regulatory scrutiny.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
More Signs of Belt-Tightening and a Slowing Economy: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Although fewer banks are tightening lending standards, more businesses and households are feeling the squeeze.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Passport Processing Times Speed Up: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The State Department credits an increase in staff and new technology with shrinking processing times.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Five Tax Breaks for Paying Your Student Loan
Tax Letter After a three-year pause, student loan payments have resumed, putting a dent in people's wallets. But there are some tax breaks that can help.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
White House Aims to Limit Access to Short-Term Health Plans: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The Biden administration's draft rule would restore several Obama-era regulations.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Some Good News for Consumers on Heating Costs: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Most (but not all) heating costs should be cheaper this year compared to 2022.
By Jim Patterson Published