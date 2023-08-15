Construction Sector Sees Backlogs and Year-Over-Year Declines: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Commercial and industrial projects are affected by red tape delays and a skilled labor shortage.
To help you understand what is going on as the economy rebounds and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
Construction forecast. One way to measure the impact of the recent federal infrastructure bill: construction backlogs. In June, they held steady at 8.9 months, the same as in May. This refers to projects contractors have booked but haven’t yet started. In June, the backlog of infrastructure projects increased for the third straight month. It’s at its highest level in two years, due partly to a big rise in clean-energy projects.
Meanwhile, the other major construction categories, commercial and heavy industrial, are seeing both monthly and year-over-year declines as the economy gradually slows. Reasons for the logjam: government red tape, such as required permits and federal approvals, and an industrywide shortage of skilled construction labor.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Regulatory changes. Regulators are clarifying personal protective equipment requirements for the construction industry, after years of lobbying by labor groups and by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) internal advisory committees. Changes will focus primarily on ensuring that PPE fits workers properly.
OSHA currently requires construction employers to provide workers with PPE that is high-quality. But the agency does not require the PPE to fit properly, which can make it ineffective or make loose-fitting vests snag, among other risks. The rule change will affect around 10% of the construction workforce. There are costs to transition, but PPE cost differences based on size are minimal.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
- 13 Best Infrastructure Stocks for America's Big Building Spend
- 3 Infrastructure ETFs to Harness the Spending Boom
- Kiplinger Inflation Outlook: Easing, but Core Inflation Stubbornly High
- Biden Administration Considering Raft of Changes to Labor Rules: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
- Shortage of electrical engineers to power labor market growth: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
-
-
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying (and 8 He's Selling)
Warren Buffett Warren Buffett made bets on the housing market, cut back on GM and ultimately sold more stocks than he bought in Q2.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
More Funding Going Toward Nursing Workforce
Department of Health and Human Services is investing $100 million in nursing workforce.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
EU Split On Fiscal Policy After Over-Borrowing in Pandemic: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts As inflation remains stagnant and the ECB mulls another rate hike, EU members are split on a policy requiring smaller budget deficits.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Global Freight Costs Settle as Lumber Prices Rise: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Freight shipping costs for air cargo are lowering to pre-pandemic levels as lumber prices jump due to Canadian wildfires and new home builds.
By David Payne Published
-
Labor Unions Not Backing Down as Strikes Loom: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Labor unions like the Teamsters and United Auto Workers are using leverage and strike threats in negotiations with employers for better pay and benefits.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Strict AI Regulations Could Hinder Federal Agencies: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) has potential to help government agencies, but sweeping regulations could present an issue.
By John Miley Published
-
The Aerospace Recovery Is Still Going Strong: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The aerospace industry is recovering as orders for Airbus and Boeing aircrafts boom, but supply chain issues have slowed production.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Consumers Still Spending but Looking For Deals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumers are shopping more during major online sales, but while total sales are up, the average purchase cost dipped.
By David Payne Published
-
Bond Basics: Zero-Coupon Bonds
investing These investments are attractive only to a select few. Find out if they're right for you.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Bond Basics: How to Reduce the Risks
investing Bonds have risks you won't find in other types of investments. Find out how to spot risky bonds and how to avoid them.
By the editors of Kiplinger's Personal Finance Published