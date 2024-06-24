Which Airlines Have the Most Legroom — and Which Have the Least?

Passengers seated on an airplane are cramped in their seats
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Donna LeValley
By
published

Legroom can make or break a flight for me. I'm not the tallest person but I have long legs and don't like being cramped. Whether I'm flying for a few hours or across an ocean, a few extra inches of legroom can make all the difference between feeling cramped or comfortable. 

One way to ensure you get the space you need is to fly with the airlines with the most legroom. You could also monitor the type of plan a prospective flight is scheduled to use. The specific aircraft used on your flight plays a pivotal role in determining the amount of space you will have to stretch your legs. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Swipe to scroll horizontally
AirlineInches of legroom (seat pitch)Aircraft With the Most and Least LegroomSeat Pitch
1. Jetblue Airways32.3 inches1. Embraer 19032.0 inches
2. Southwest Airlines31.8 inches2. Canadair RJ 90031.0 inches
3. (tie) Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Line31.0 inches3. Boeing 78731.0 inches
4. American Airlines30.2 inches4. Boeing 77731.0 inches
5. United Airlines30.1 inches5. Boeing 76731.0 inches
6. Hawaiian Airlines29.0 inches6. Airbus A35031.0 inches
7. (tie) Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines28.0 inches7. Airbus A330-900neo31.0 inches

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8