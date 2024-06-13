American Airlines Card Launches $1,000 Limited-Time Offer

Get Admirals Club lounge access and 100,000 bonus miles with the Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard.

Citi has several co-branded cards with American Airlines offering attractive sign-up bonuses for new cardholders. There’s one deal in particular that will appeal especially to frequent travelers and big spenders. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 100,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after spending $10,000 within the first three months of opening the account. According to Bankrate, that equates to an estimated value of $1,000.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®

The card has a solid reward structure for American Airlines loyalists: Earn 4 miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 10x miles for every $1 spent on eligible hotels booked through aa.com/hotels and eligible car rentals booked through aa.com/cars. All other purchases earn one mile for every $1 spent. According to Bankrate, the average airline miles to dollars value for Airlines AAdvantage miles is one cent per mile. 

Sign-up bonus: For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 100,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after spending $10,000 within the first three months of opening the account.

Annual fee: $595. See terms and conditions.

