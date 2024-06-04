Yes, JetBlue Has Transatlantic Flights — and They're Often a Good Deal

JetBlue is now operating several itineraries from the East Coast to Europe.

An airplane at sunrise flying over the clouds, away from the camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexandra Svokos
By
published

I just had one flight left to book on a multi-city trip to Europe when I got stumped: I couldn't figure out how to get home. All I needed was to get from Paris to New York, but the one-way ticket prices at places like United and Delta were over $1,000 and I didn't have airline or credit card points to play with. 

There were some European budget airline options, but I hadn't flown on any of the available airlines and so didn't feel like I could trust the seat comfort, food options or how much it'd cost to check the large suitcase I knew I was bringing. But then I saw something interesting: a nonstop from CDG to JFK by JetBlue, for half the price of the other American airline flights. 

Image

Latest