Yes, JetBlue Has Transatlantic Flights — and They're Often a Good Deal

I just had one flight left to book on a multi-city trip to Europe when I got stumped: I couldn't figure out how to get home. All I needed was to get from Paris to New York, but the one-way ticket prices at places like United and Delta were over $1,000 and I didn't have airline or credit card points to play with.

There were some European budget airline options, but I hadn't flown on any of the available airlines and so didn't feel like I could trust the seat comfort, food options or how much it'd cost to check the large suitcase I knew I was bringing. But then I saw something interesting: a nonstop from CDG to JFK by JetBlue, for half the price of the other American airline flights.

Most people I talked to have been surprised to hear I was flying home on JetBlue, so I figure it's my duty to spread the news. Yes, indeed, JetBlue has transatlantic flights, at generally good prices, especially through the summer.

Where do JetBlue's Europe flights go?

JetBlue's transatlantic flight era started in 2021, when they began offering service from New York City's JFK to London's Heathrow. That expanded to include flights between New York and London-Gatwick as well as between Boston and London.

The expansion of itineraries has just continued over the last few years. Now, JetBlue has flights between the U.S. and Amsterdam, Dublin, Edinburgh and Paris, in addition to London. In late May, JetBlue announced even more transatlantic flights, with a daily flight between JFK in New York and Edinburgh Airport in Scotland through Sept. 30, 2024.

These are nonstop flights, but only if you can fly direct from Boston and New York. Otherwise, you'll have to connect within the U.S.

At their earnings call in April, JetBlue said unit revenues were up more than 25% year-over-year in transatlantic performance. "We are currently serving what we believe are sort of the top underserved markets for JetBlue out of Boston and New York. So we'll look to continue doing this," CEO Joanna Geraghty said, emphasizing that some transatlantic markets are seasonal.

How are the JetBlue transatlantic fares and costs?

Generally speaking, they're alright.

When JetBlue first announced the New York-Paris route last year, tickets started at $479 round-trip, per Business Insider, while American Airlines and Delta Air Lines' round-trip costs were over $600. But that was a low fare to kick-off the route, and fares are typically higher than that.

Taking a look at the travel website Google Flights, prices on JetBlue are comparable to Delta or United round-trip this summer between New York and Paris. On that route, though, there is a major different if you're in my position looking for a one-way flight from Paris to New York. Taking a look at a Saturday in August, a one-way flight from American Airlines is $1,135; from United is $1,397; from Delta $1,594. But the JetBlue flight is $888.

In my experience, I bought two seats from Paris to New York on JetBlue and upgraded us to "Blue Extra" with additional legroom for less than what I would've paid for one seat at basic fare on United.

JetBlue also has a card, akin to a travel rewards credit card, that gets you points for travel. Kiplinger readers are fans, ranking it among their favorites in this year's Readers' Choice Awards for airline credit card rewards programs.

JetBlue Plus Card This card's $99 annual fee is more than offset by the welcome bonus and 10% points back on reward flights. You'll also get one free bag with each ticket, and other perks. Earn 50,000 TrueBlue points after spending $1,000 on purchases and paying the annual fee in full, both within the first 90 days. Terms apply. You can earn points by flying on JetBlue of course, but also by using your card at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores.

How are JetBlue's transatlantic flights?

The JetBlue transatlantic routes are flown on Airbus A321LR and A321neo aircraft. The A321LR has 114 seats and 24 suites, which, JetBlue says, "means more personalized attention, more personal space (instead of more persons in your space), and less hassle boarding and deplaning."

If you've flown JetBlue before, you have an idea of what to expect. The airline usually has relatively spacious seats and promising food options. JetBlue took first, second and third place for customer satisfaction in the categories of first/business class, premium economy, and base economy, respectively, in the J.D. Power 2023 North American Airline Satisfaction Study.

Again, speaking anecdotally, my Blue Extra seats were so spacious the stranger sitting next to me exclaimed excitedly when she sat down. My husband is tall and thus usually cramped on airplanes, but he was more than comfortable on the JetBlue flight.

In terms of food, there are regular meal services as well as a "pantry" of snacks available at any time. There are headrest televisions with plenty of entertainment options, as well as power outlets at seats. You can pick your meal option using the headrest console.

I'm not the only person impressed by these JetBlue transatlantic flights: Business Insider's travel reporter Joey Hadden called it "the best long-haul flight I've taken," while Kyle Potter at Thrifty Traveler said JetBlue Mint is "my new favorite way to fly to Europe."

So if you're heading to Europe this summer, keep an eye out for those JetBlue options.

