JetBlue Baggage Fees Changing: New Perks for Blue Basic Fliers
JetBlue baggage fees have changed a few times in the past year. Here are the updated fees for carry-on and checked baggage. Blue Basic fliers get a new perk.
The baggage fees at JetBlue are changing again. The airline raised its standard fees in February and added peak pricing in April. The latest change is good news for the folks that pay its Blue Basic fare. Starting September 6, 2024, Blue Basic flyers will be able to carry-on a bag and store it in the overhead bins at no charge.
Before September 6, customers holding a Blue Basic ticket are restricted to 1 personal item that fits under the seat in front of you, like a purse, daypack, laptop bag or pet carrier. Any additional or larger carry-on bags brought to the gate will incur a fee and need to be checked. The fee is $65 for your 1st or 2nd checked bag and checking a third bag will cost $180.
In case your wondering — checked bag fees are only refundable if the entire booking is cancelled prior to your scheduled departure.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Carry-on bags
Customers flying Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and Mint (and Blue Basic for travel on or after Sep 6, 2024) can take one carry-on bag (space permitting) that fits in the overhead bin, plus a personal item like a purse, daypack, laptop bag or approved pet carrier, that fits under the seat in front of you.
If your bag exceeds the weight or size limits the fee is $65 for your 1st or 2nd checked bag and $180 for your 3rd bag. Carry-on bags must not exceed 22" L x 14" W x 9" H including wheels and handles, and personal items must not exceed 17" L x 13" W x 8" H.
As I mentioned above, Blue Basic ticket holders traveling before Sep 6, 2024 are limited to one free personal item and will have to pay to check all other bags. There are exceptions. Flyers who have added a pet to a Blue Basic booking will be able to board with both a personal item and their approved pet carrier.
Other exceptions include:
- Mosaic members (who get a carry-on bag and early boarding with all fares)
- Travelers on a JetBlue transatlantic flight (including connecting flights)
- Travelers that are combining a Blue Basic fare with an Even More Space seat (on all legs, if connecting)
- Active U.S. military
- Unaccompanied minors
Checked bags
Your checked bags must conform to size and weight restrictions or be subject to fees for overweight and oversized items. Checked bags can not exceed 62" in overall dimensions (length + width + height) or 50 pounds. Peak-season pricing applies to checked bags during high-traffic periods.
You can add up to two checked bags anytime, from during the booking to when you arrive at the airport. Additional bags or any items that would incur an additional fee, in addition to any checked bag fee, can be added to your booking starting 24 hours prior to departure or at the airport.
If your fare does not include checked bags, you’ll save money by paying in advance on jetblue.com or the JetBlue app. This applies to the first 2 checked bags and you'll save $10 on each checked bag when you add them at least 24 hours before departure.
There are some specific checked bag exceptions that travelers going to Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Guyana, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago and U.K./Europe should be aware of before departing.
If you are buying an extra seat you may check additional bags, based on the fare option for that extra seat. However, the allowance for a personal item and carry-on bag does not increase.
Peak pricing schedule
Peak-season pricing for checked bag fees applies to bookings made on or after 3/22/24 for travel during peak travel and high-traffic periods including Presidents’ Week, Thanksgiving and Winter holidays and peak spring and summer travel seasons. Off-peak pricing would apply to all other travel dates and to all bookings made before 3/22/24.
If you booked your travel before 3/22/24, you would pay off-peak pricing, no matter when you are traveling as long as you don’t make any changes to your booking. Voluntary changes would effectively create a new booking date, and the new bag fees would be in effect.
Peak-season pricing for checked bags applies to travel booked on the following dates:
In 2024: 4/11-4/29, 6/20-9/3, 11/21-12/2, 12/19-12/31
In 2025: 1/1-1/6, 2/13-2/24, 4/3-4/28, 6/19-9/2/25, 11/20-12/1/25, 12/18-12/31/25
Baggage fees in the Americans and Caribbean
|Ticket Class
|Within 24 hours of departure
|Within 24 hours of departure
|More than 24 hours before departure
|More than 24 hours before departure
|Off-Peak
|Peak*
|Off-Peak
|Peak*
|Off-Peak Peak* Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra
|1st Bag: $45
|1st Bag: $50
|1st Bag: $35² (incl $10 savings)
|1st Bag: $40² (incl $10 savings)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: $60
|2nd Bag: $70
|2nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings)
|2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings)
|Blue Plus
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: $60
|2nd Bag: $70
|2nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings)
|2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings)
|Mint
|1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
|Mosaic
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: Included
|2nd Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|JetBlue Plus Cardmember
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included⁵
|1st Bag: Included⁵
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: $60
|2nd Bag: $70
|2nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings)
|2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings)
|The fee for 3rd checked bag
|$125
|$135
|$125
|$135
|4th checked bag (or more)
|$150
|$160
|$150
|$160
Baggage fees for transatlantic flights
|Ticket Class
|Within 24 hours of departure
|Within 24 hours of departure
|More than 24 hours before departure
|More than 24 hours before departure
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Off-Peak
|Peak*
|Off-Peak
|Peak*
|Blue Basic
|1st Bag: $65/£55/€60
|1st Bag: $70/£60/€65
|1st Bag: $60/£50/€55 (Incl $5/£5/€5 savings)
|1st Bag: $65/£55/€60 (Incl $5/£5/€5 savings)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95
|2nd Bag: $115/£95/€105
|2nd Bag: $100/£80/€90
|2nd Bag: $110/£90/€100
|Blue/Blue Plus/Blue Extra
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95
|2nd Bag: $115/£95/€105
|2nd Bag: $100/£80/€90
|2nd Bag: $110/£90/€100
|Mint
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Mosaic
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|JetBlue Plus Cardmember
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included
|1st Bag: Included⁵
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95
|2nd Bag: $115/£95/€105
|2nd Bag: $100/£80/€90
|2nd Bag: $110/£90/€100
|The fee for a 3rd checked bag (or more) on transatlantic routes
|$200/£150/€185
|$210/£160/€195
|$200/£150/€185
|$210/£160/€195
Stollers, wheelchairs, scooters and other assistive devices
Strollers, crutches, wheelchairs or other assistive devices will not count towards your carry-on or checked bag limit, however, they are subject to carry-on size and weight restrictions. If the assistive device or stroller is to too big to fit in an overhead bin, it will be gate-checked. You may also request to pick it up at bag claim.
JetBlue transports most types of personal wheelchairs including folding, collapsible or non-folding manual wheelchairs, battery-powered wheelchairs and scooters. However, JetBlue will accept battery-powered wheelchairs and mobility aids as checked items only.
JetBlue provides dimensions of the cargo bin doors for each type of aircraft used. You can check to see if your wheelchair can be safely transported on your flight. You can find the type of aircraft that will be used for your flight during booking on the flight results page, or under "My Trips or Manage Trips" on jetblue.com. Be prepared for possible changes as the aircraft they use are subject to change.
Here are the dimensions of the various cargo bin doors:
- A321 — 73” x 80”
- A320 — 73” x 80"
- E190 — 28"
- A321 LR — 73” x 80”
- A220 — 33” x 46.75”
Adding a wheelchair to your reservation. When booking your flight complete a Special Service Request form. When you reach the shopping cart, you will click: Next - Traveler Details. Under the Additional Information section located at the bottom of the Traveler Details section, you will click the plus (+) sign that says: I require wheelchair assistance and you can indicate what type of assistance you require by checking one of the available options. And don't forget to add a Special Service Request form at some point before you check-in.
Adding a wheelchair to your booking after your flight is booked is easy. Visit the Manage Trips page and select the "Traveler Details" link at the top of the page. Click on the plus (+) sign that says “Add special service requests” ay the bottom of the page and select the ‘I require wheelchair assistance’ option and indicate what type of assistance you require by checking one of the available choices.
Upcharges for oversized or overweight baggage
Before you pack, make sure your bags meet the airline's checked bag size dimensions and weight requirements. You will incur an additional fee for checked bags that exceed 62" in overall dimensions (length + width + height) or 50 pounds.
Overweight baggage. Baggage that weighs 51 lbs (23.13 kg) to 99 lbs (44.91 kg) incur an additional fee of $150 per bag. For transatlantic flights the fee is $150/£120/€140. Be aware that bags that exceed 70 pounds (31.75 kg) are not accepted on transatlantic flights.
Oversized baggage. 63" to 80" (including wheels and handles) will result in a $150 per bag fee. For transatlantic flights the fee is $150/£120/€140.
Sports equipment. If you are on your way to enjoy in some outdoor activities you won't necessarily pay extra to transport your equipment. Golf clubs, skis, snowboards, skimboards and fishing rods count as one checked bag and can be added to your booking at any time.
While the equipment is only subject to any checked bag fees for the fare purchased, it will not incur additional or oversized bag fees if it’s within weight limits. You can learn more about JetBlue's sports gear policies & fees on their website.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation.
-
-
Macy's Stock Plunges After Ending Buyout Talks: What to Know
Macy's stock is falling after the department store chain halted takeover talks with an investor group that was looking to take it private.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
DJT Stock Rallies Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Trump Media & Technology stock is surging following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, but DJT remains a risky play.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Should You Sign Up Before the Big Sale?
Becoming an Amazon Prime member affords you dozens of perks. With Prime Day 2024 coming up July 16 and 17, is it worth it to sign up before the big sale?
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
How to Claim a $20 Credit Before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, July 16 and 17. Want to claim a $20 credit before Amazon Prime Day? Upload your memories to Amazon Photos and save even more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Target to Stop Accepting Personal Checks, But Is the Checkbook Era Really Over?
Target won’t accept personal checks after July 15, following Aldi and Whole Foods Market in ditching the payment method. But while they're on the decline, checks still hold value for some Americans.
By Charlotte Gorbold Published
-
June CPI Report Comes in Soft: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Odds rise for a September rate cut after prices fall on a monthly basis for the first time in almost two years.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017
Costco is raising its membership prices for the first time in nearly seven years. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Try Swimply, the Airbnb of Pools, and Rent a Luxury Pool This Summer
With Swimply, you can live it up at a luxury pool while escaping the heat and going for a swim.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
10 Money-Saving Hacks for Amazon Shoppers
There are many money-saving hacks for Amazon shoppers if you know how to use them.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Deal Days: Which Is Better?
From household goods and clothing to electronics and toys, which retail giant is the clear winner? The answer may be both.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published