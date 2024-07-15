JetBlue Baggage Fees Changing: New Perks for Blue Basic Fliers

JetBlue baggage fees have changed a few times in the past year. Here are the updated fees for carry-on and checked baggage. Blue Basic fliers get a new perk.

JetBlue baggage drop
(Image credit: JetBlue)
Donna LeValley
By
published
Features

The baggage fees at JetBlue are changing again. The airline raised its standard fees in February and added peak pricing in April. The latest change is good news for the folks that pay its Blue Basic fare. Starting September 6, 2024, Blue Basic flyers will be able to carry-on a bag and store it in the overhead bins at no charge. 

Before September 6, customers holding a Blue Basic ticket are restricted to 1 personal item that fits under the seat in front of you, like a purse, daypack, laptop bag or pet carrier. Any additional or larger carry-on bags brought to the gate will incur a fee and need to be checked. The fee is $65 for your 1st or 2nd checked bag and checking a third bag  will cost $180.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Baggage fees within the U.S., Latin America, Caribbean and Canada
Ticket ClassWithin 24 hours of departureWithin 24 hours of departureMore than 24 hours before departureMore than 24 hours before departure
Off-PeakPeak*Off-PeakPeak*
Off-Peak Peak* Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra1st Bag: $451st Bag: $501st Bag: $35² (incl $10 savings)1st Bag: $40² (incl $10 savings)
Row 2 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $602nd Bag: $702nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings)2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings)
Blue Plus1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included
Row 4 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $602nd Bag: $702nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings)2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings)
Mint1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
Row 6 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs)
Mosaic1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included
Row 8 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: Included2nd Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included
JetBlue Plus Cardmember1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included⁵1st Bag: Included⁵
Row 10 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $602nd Bag: $702nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings)2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings)
The fee for 3rd checked bag$125$135$125$135
4th checked bag (or more)$150 $160$150 $160
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ticket ClassWithin 24 hours of departureWithin 24 hours of departureMore than 24 hours before departureMore than 24 hours before departure
Row 0 - Cell 0 Off-PeakPeak*Off-PeakPeak*
Blue Basic1st Bag: $65/£55/€601st Bag: $70/£60/€651st Bag: $60/£50/€55 (Incl $5/£5/€5 savings)1st Bag: $65/£55/€60 (Incl $5/£5/€5 savings)
Row 2 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95 2nd Bag: $115/£95/€1052nd Bag: $100/£80/€902nd Bag: $110/£90/€100
Blue/Blue Plus/Blue Extra1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included
Row 4 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $105/£85/€952nd Bag: $115/£95/€105 2nd Bag: $100/£80/€902nd Bag: $110/£90/€100
MintIncludedIncludedIncludedIncluded
MosaicIncludedIncludedIncludedIncluded
JetBlue Plus Cardmember1st Bag: Included1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included⁵
Row 8 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95 2nd Bag: $115/£95/€105 2nd Bag: $100/£80/€902nd Bag: $110/£90/€100
The fee for a 3rd checked bag (or more) on transatlantic routes$200/£150/€185$210/£160/€195$200/£150/€185$210/£160/€195

Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

