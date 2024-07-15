JetBlue Baggage Fees Changing: New Perks for Blue Basic Fliers

The baggage fees at JetBlue are changing again. The airline raised its standard fees in February and added peak pricing in April. The latest change is good news for the folks that pay its Blue Basic fare. Starting September 6, 2024, Blue Basic flyers will be able to carry-on a bag and store it in the overhead bins at no charge.

Before September 6, customers holding a Blue Basic ticket are restricted to 1 personal item that fits under the seat in front of you, like a purse, daypack, laptop bag or pet carrier. Any additional or larger carry-on bags brought to the gate will incur a fee and need to be checked. The fee is $65 for your 1st or 2nd checked bag and checking a third bag will cost $180.

In case your wondering — checked bag fees are only refundable if the entire booking is cancelled prior to your scheduled departure.

Carry-on bags

Customers flying Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and Mint (and Blue Basic for travel on or after Sep 6, 2024) can take one carry-on bag (space permitting) that fits in the overhead bin, plus a personal item like a purse, daypack, laptop bag or approved pet carrier, that fits under the seat in front of you.

If your bag exceeds the weight or size limits the fee is $65 for your 1st or 2nd checked bag and $180 for your 3rd bag. Carry-on bags must not exceed 22" L x 14" W x 9" H including wheels and handles, and personal items must not exceed 17" L x 13" W x 8" H.

As I mentioned above, Blue Basic ticket holders traveling before Sep 6, 2024 are limited to one free personal item and will have to pay to check all other bags. There are exceptions. Flyers who have added a pet to a Blue Basic booking will be able to board with both a personal item and their approved pet carrier.

Other exceptions include:

Mosaic members (who get a carry-on bag and early boarding with all fares)

Travelers on a JetBlue transatlantic flight (including connecting flights)

Travelers that are combining a Blue Basic fare with an Even More Space seat (on all legs, if connecting)

Active U.S. military

Unaccompanied minors

Checked bags

Your checked bags must conform to size and weight restrictions or be subject to fees for overweight and oversized items. Checked bags can not exceed 62" in overall dimensions (length + width + height) or 50 pounds. Peak-season pricing applies to checked bags during high-traffic periods.

You can add up to two checked bags anytime, from during the booking to when you arrive at the airport. Additional bags or any items that would incur an additional fee, in addition to any checked bag fee, can be added to your booking starting 24 hours prior to departure or at the airport.

If your fare does not include checked bags, you’ll save money by paying in advance on jetblue.com or the JetBlue app. This applies to the first 2 checked bags and you'll save $10 on each checked bag when you add them at least 24 hours before departure.

There are some specific checked bag exceptions that travelers going to Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Guyana, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago and U.K./Europe should be aware of before departing.

If you are buying an extra seat you may check additional bags, based on the fare option for that extra seat. However, the allowance for a personal item and carry-on bag does not increase.

Peak pricing schedule

Peak-season pricing for checked bag fees applies to bookings made on or after 3/22/24 for travel during peak travel and high-traffic periods including Presidents’ Week, Thanksgiving and Winter holidays and peak spring and summer travel seasons. Off-peak pricing would apply to all other travel dates and to all bookings made before 3/22/24.

If you booked your travel before 3/22/24, you would pay off-peak pricing, no matter when you are traveling as long as you don’t make any changes to your booking. Voluntary changes would effectively create a new booking date, and the new bag fees would be in effect.

Peak-season pricing for checked bags applies to travel booked on the following dates:

In 2024: 4/11-4/29, 6/20-9/3, 11/21-12/2, 12/19-12/31

In 2025: 1/1-1/6, 2/13-2/24, 4/3-4/28, 6/19-9/2/25, 11/20-12/1/25, 12/18-12/31/25

Baggage fees in the Americans and Caribbean

Swipe to scroll horizontally Baggage fees within the U.S., Latin America, Caribbean and Canada Ticket Class Within 24 hours of departure Within 24 hours of departure More than 24 hours before departure More than 24 hours before departure Off-Peak Peak* Off-Peak Peak* Off-Peak Peak* Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra 1st Bag: $45 1st Bag: $50 1st Bag: $35² (incl $10 savings) 1st Bag: $40² (incl $10 savings) Row 2 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $60 2nd Bag: $70 2nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings) 2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings) Blue Plus 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included Row 4 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $60 2nd Bag: $70 2nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings) 2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings) Mint 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 1st Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) Row 6 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) 2nd Bag: Included (up to 70 lbs) Mosaic 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included Row 8 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: Included 2nd Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included JetBlue Plus Cardmember 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included⁵ 1st Bag: Included⁵ Row 10 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $60 2nd Bag: $70 2nd Bag: $50³ (incl $10 savings) 2nd Bag: $60³ (incl $10 savings) The fee for 3rd checked bag $125 $135 $125 $135 4th checked bag (or more) $150 $160 $150 $160

Baggage fees for transatlantic flights

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ticket Class Within 24 hours of departure Within 24 hours of departure More than 24 hours before departure More than 24 hours before departure Row 0 - Cell 0 Off-Peak Peak* Off-Peak Peak* Blue Basic 1st Bag: $65/£55/€60 1st Bag: $70/£60/€65 1st Bag: $60/£50/€55 (Incl $5/£5/€5 savings) 1st Bag: $65/£55/€60 (Incl $5/£5/€5 savings) Row 2 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95 2nd Bag: $115/£95/€105 2nd Bag: $100/£80/€90 2nd Bag: $110/£90/€100 Blue/Blue Plus/Blue Extra 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included Row 4 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95 2nd Bag: $115/£95/€105 2nd Bag: $100/£80/€90 2nd Bag: $110/£90/€100 Mint Included Included Included Included Mosaic Included Included Included Included JetBlue Plus Cardmember 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included 1st Bag: Included⁵ Row 8 - Cell 0 2nd Bag: $105/£85/€95 2nd Bag: $115/£95/€105 2nd Bag: $100/£80/€90 2nd Bag: $110/£90/€100 The fee for a 3rd checked bag (or more) on transatlantic routes $200/£150/€185 $210/£160/€195 $200/£150/€185 $210/£160/€195

Stollers, wheelchairs, scooters and other assistive devices

Strollers, crutches, wheelchairs or other assistive devices will not count towards your carry-on or checked bag limit, however, they are subject to carry-on size and weight restrictions. If the assistive device or stroller is to too big to fit in an overhead bin, it will be gate-checked. You may also request to pick it up at bag claim.

JetBlue transports most types of personal wheelchairs including folding, collapsible or non-folding manual wheelchairs, battery-powered wheelchairs and scooters. However, JetBlue will accept battery-powered wheelchairs and mobility aids as checked items only.

JetBlue provides dimensions of the cargo bin doors for each type of aircraft used. You can check to see if your wheelchair can be safely transported on your flight. You can find the type of aircraft that will be used for your flight during booking on the flight results page, or under "My Trips or Manage Trips" on jetblue.com. Be prepared for possible changes as the aircraft they use are subject to change.

Here are the dimensions of the various cargo bin doors:

A321 — 73” x 80”

A320 — 73” x 80"

E190 — 28"

A321 LR — 73” x 80”

A220 — 33” x 46.75”

Adding a wheelchair to your reservation. When booking your flight complete a Special Service Request form. When you reach the shopping cart, you will click: Next - Traveler Details. Under the Additional Information section located at the bottom of the Traveler Details section, you will click the plus (+) sign that says: I require wheelchair assistance and you can indicate what type of assistance you require by checking one of the available options. And don't forget to add a Special Service Request form at some point before you check-in.

Adding a wheelchair to your booking after your flight is booked is easy. Visit the Manage Trips page and select the "Traveler Details" link at the top of the page. Click on the plus (+) sign that says “Add special service requests” ay the bottom of the page and select the ‘I require wheelchair assistance’ option and indicate what type of assistance you require by checking one of the available choices.

Upcharges for oversized or overweight baggage

Before you pack, make sure your bags meet the airline's checked bag size dimensions and weight requirements. You will incur an additional fee for checked bags that exceed 62" in overall dimensions (length + width + height) or 50 pounds.

Overweight baggage. Baggage that weighs 51 lbs (23.13 kg) to 99 lbs (44.91 kg) incur an additional fee of $150 per bag. For transatlantic flights the fee is $150/£120/€140. Be aware that bags that exceed 70 pounds (31.75 kg) are not accepted on transatlantic flights.

Oversized baggage. 63" to 80" (including wheels and handles) will result in a $150 per bag fee. For transatlantic flights the fee is $150/£120/€140.

Sports equipment. If you are on your way to enjoy in some outdoor activities you won't necessarily pay extra to transport your equipment. Golf clubs, skis, snowboards, skimboards and fishing rods count as one checked bag and can be added to your booking at any time.

While the equipment is only subject to any checked bag fees for the fare purchased, it will not incur additional or oversized bag fees if it’s within weight limits. You can learn more about JetBlue's sports gear policies & fees on their website.