T-Mobile To Add Hulu To Streaming Bundle This Month
Hulu will be the fourth streaming service to be added to T-Mobile's Go5G Next subscription plan.
T-Mobile has teamed up with Disney's Hulu to offer its Go5G Next wireless plan subscribers free access to the streaming service starting January 24.
If you’re a Go5G Next subscriber, you can tap into this offering by visiting the T-Mobile Phone Plan Benefits, Customer Discounts, and Perks page on January 24. There will be more details at that time on how to redeem the "Hulu on Us" offer.
What to know
Go5G Next subscribers already have access to Netflix and Apple TV+ for free.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Mike Katz, T-Mobile president of marketing, strategy and products, said in a statement that those services add up to more than $400 a year in streaming benefits "at no extra cost.”
As a standalone service, Hulu's ad-supported plan would run you $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. Students can get this monthly plan for $1.99, if eligible, Hulu said. The standalone ad-free Hulu plan costs $17.99 per month.
The Walt Disney Company implemented a Hulu and Disney Plus price hike last August. The move was soon followed by other rivals including Apple TV+, Discovery+ and Netflix. Amazon Prime Video also began charging $2.99 per month this year to watch its programing without commercials.
In addition, T-Mobile and other wireless carriers have been partnering with streaming services. These include Verizon, which partnered with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery in December to offer an ad-supported Netflix and Max streaming bundle for $10 per month.
That was Verizon's second bundle in its lineup, as it already offered a Disney bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+, which gives eligible customers access to all five streaming services for $20 per month.
According to a December 1 Wall Street Journal report, Apple and Paramount also may be in talks to bundle streaming services.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Weekly Win Streak to Start 2024
The main indexes closed higher Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report, but were lower on a weekly basis.
By Karee Venema Published
-
December Jobs Growth Comes in Hot: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report A stronger-than-expected jobs report clouds the picture for interest rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
How Pitney Bowes' Newly Launched No-Box/No-Label Returns Service Works
Pitney Bowes and PackageHub have teamed up to offer a nationwide network of drop-off locations, which won't charge you subscription or shipment fees.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Ford Recalls Nearly 113,000 F-150s: What To Know
Ford is recalling some trucks over issues with a tow package that could increase the risk of a crash.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Streaming Services Are Scrambling To Keep Your Business — Report
Streaming subscribers are increasingly walking away from pricey services, according to a new report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Insulin Now Available for $35 a Month for Many Americans
Insulin price caps from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi take effect this month.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Drugmakers to Hike Prices on 500 Drugs Soon — Report
Big drugmakers plan to raise prices on more than 500 drugs this month, according to a Reuters report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Rising Prices: We're Getting Less For Our Money, Report Finds
Prices are rising even as product packaging is shrinking, a recent report shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Benefits: Why You Might Soon Get Texts About Your Health Insurance
The government is pilot testing a benefits service that uses text messaging to send critical service updates to those who opt in.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Medicare Advantage: Kroger Teams Up With Soda Health
The list of Medicare Advantage plan partnerships continues to grow with the latest offering from Kroger and Soda Health.
By Joey Solitro Published