T-Mobile To Add Hulu To Streaming Bundle This Month

T-Mobile has teamed up with Disney's Hulu to offer its Go5G Next wireless plan subscribers free access to the streaming service starting January 24.

If you’re a Go5G Next subscriber, you can tap into this offering by visiting the T-Mobile Phone Plan Benefits, Customer Discounts, and Perks page on January 24. There will be more details at that time on how to redeem the "Hulu on Us" offer.

What to know

Go5G Next subscribers already have access to Netflix and Apple TV+ for free.

Mike Katz, T-Mobile president of marketing, strategy and products, said in a statement that those services add up to more than $400 a year in streaming benefits "at no extra cost.”

As a standalone service, Hulu's ad-supported plan would run you $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. Students can get this monthly plan for $1.99, if eligible, Hulu said. The standalone ad-free Hulu plan costs $17.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Company implemented a Hulu and Disney Plus price hike last August. The move was soon followed by other rivals including Apple TV+, Discovery+ and Netflix. Amazon Prime Video also began charging $2.99 per month this year to watch its programing without commercials.

In addition, T-Mobile and other wireless carriers have been partnering with streaming services. These include Verizon, which partnered with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery in December to offer an ad-supported Netflix and Max streaming bundle for $10 per month.

That was Verizon's second bundle in its lineup, as it already offered a Disney bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+, which gives eligible customers access to all five streaming services for $20 per month.

According to a December 1 Wall Street Journal report, Apple and Paramount also may be in talks to bundle streaming services.