Lost Your Way Financially? How to Get Back on Track

Making even small adjustments to spending and saving habits can make a big difference when it comes to meeting your financial goals.

A man hiking in the woods holds a map and looks around, clearly lost.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Vanessa Okwuraiwe
By
published

When you feel lost in your financial journey, starting to make better financial decisions can seem daunting. And today’s challenging economic climate has left many Americans feeling as if they’re unable to keep up with their finances.

According to an Edward Jones and Morning Consult survey, 61% of respondents said that inflation prevented them from staying accountable to the financial resolutions they made in 2023, and 43% reported they do not feel financially stable.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Vanessa Okwuraiwe
Vanessa Okwuraiwe
Principal, Edward Jones

Vanessa Okwuraiwe is a principal at Edward Jones where she is part of the strategic leadership team that helps the firm achieve its goal of being a place of belonging for all and to fulfill its purpose of making a meaningful impact in the lives of clients, associates and communities. She is a thought leader in Financial Wellness with a focus on building financial resilience across all communities.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8