Costco’s 4.5-Pound Tiramisu Cheesecake Might Be Your New Favorite Dessert

The latest dessert sensation at Costco is the Kirkland Signature Tiramisu Cheesecake, which was featured by the popular Instagram fan account @costcohotfinds just over a week ago. The post has already racked up more than 138,000 likes.

Likewise, The Sushi Guy, a self-described Costco fanatic, rated this bakery delight a 9.7/10, calling it “the second best dessert” at Costco — just behind his all-time favorite, the rich and indulgent Tuxedo Mousse Cake. That’s high praise for a cheesecake.

But it seems this isn’t any ordinary cheesecake, especially when it sells out minutes after reaching the shelves. And, similar to other fan favorites, like the Cake Shop’s 8” Round Carrot Cake or David’s Cookies Mile High Peanut Butter Cake, the tiramisu cheesecake comes in at a hefty 4.5 pounds.

Is Costco’s tiramisu cheesecake worth the price?

Besides the size, this bakery superstar is a riff on the sought-after Italian dessert — tiramisu — combined with cheesecake. However, there are no lady fingers and no Marsala wine, Fernet, rum, Cognac, brandy, or coffee liqueur, although it does have mascarpone and coffee.

You’d think at 4.5 pounds, this confectionery masterpiece would be expensive, and you’d be right. It’s $23.99, which is more costly than most other desserts found at the warehouse. Even so, if you consider it can serve 12, (that breaks down to about $2 per slice), it's a steal.

A closer look at Costco’s tiramisu cheesecake

In a review for The Kitchn, Mara Weinraub, Director of Groceries & Shopping, had high praise for the cheesecake. “The first two ingredients are cream cheese and mascarpone cream, so I knew right away this cheesecake would be rich,” she wrote.

The whipped topping — described as light, airy and almost cloudlike — offers just a hint of sweetness and coffee, thanks to the dusting of powder on top.

Weinraub noted there’s plenty of cold brew coffee flavor folded into the velvety, creamy filling, with the mascarpone adding richness and just a touch of tang. “If the warehouse sold this on its own in a container (à la Magnolia’s banana pudding), I’d gladly purchase and snack on it by the spoonful throughout the week,” she added.

As for the crust? It didn’t disappoint. Over a quarter-inch thick (yes, she measured), the buttery graham cracker base had “a bit of mocha-meets-burnt-caramel flavor” and helped balance the richness of the filling. Weinraub even said the cheesecake could easily stand in for a Costco birthday cake for those who aren't a fan of traditional cakes.

Yes, Costco has a bakery

When you visit a Costco warehouse, you will find a dedicated bakery section, usually at the back of the store, where members can pick up fresh bakery items during their regular shopping trips.

There, you’ll find an assortment of cakes and a wide selection of bread, including various bagels, rolls, loaves, specialty breads, croissants, muffins, danishes and cinnamon rolls.

However, not all Costco bakery items are made from scratch or even on-site. Many are delivered fresh daily from regional bakeries. If you have a special occasion coming up, you can also order a custom cake from Costco’s bakery — something to keep in mind before the next big birthday celebration.

What’s more, thanks to Costco's partnership with Instacart, you can order select bakery items and have them delivered to your door; the perfect addition to your morning coffee or after-dinner treat.

Is Costco’s tiramisu cheesecake worth trying?

If you're a fan of rich, creamy desserts with just a hint of coffee flavor, the Kirkland Signature Tiramisu Cheesecake might be worth a spot in your cart. At $23.99 for 4.5 pounds, it’s not the cheapest option in Costco’s bakery, but it does serve 12 — making it a reasonable pick for gatherings or special occasions.

With high marks from reviewers, it offers a nice balance of mascarpone, cold brew coffee and a mocha-flavored graham cracker crust. Just keep in mind, it tends to sell out quickly, so run (don’t walk) to your local Costco.