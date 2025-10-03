How to Turn Amazon Prime Day Into a Travel Windfall

During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, skip the fluff — here's how to extract real travel value via gear, services and strategic credit cards.

Between the wind-down of peak travel season and the start of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, now is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your luggage and stock up on new travel gear. You'll find premium brands like Samsonite, Apple and Karl Lagerfeld selling some of their most popular designs and tech at deep discounts.

Whether you're gearing up for holiday travel or just want to take advantage of this year's deals to refresh your travel accessories for next summer, now's the time to do it. To help you sift through thousands of early Prime Deals this October, I've rounded up some of my favorite travel deals from top-of-the-line luggage to the best travel deals for pets to make your next trip as comfortable and stress-free as possible.

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? You can sign up now for a free trial to shop the fall sale and decide afterward if the savings and other Prime perks are worth keeping the membership.

Amazon Prime
Free 30 Day Trial
Amazon Prime: was $14.99 at Amazon

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days to shop the October Big Deal Days sale from October 7 through 8. You'll also get free same-day and next-day shipping, discounts on medication and other cool perks. Membership normally costs $14.99/month or $139/year.

View Deal

Early Prime deals on carry-on luggage

At the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, I found deep discounts on premium brands like Guess and Samsonite as well as serious bargains on convenient items like a packable tote for your souvenir and stylish weekender bags.

Travel Select Amsterdam Business Rolling Garment Bag
Save 43%
Travel Select Amsterdam Business Rolling Garment Bag: was $92 now $52 at Amazon

View Deal

Checked luggage deals from Prime Big Deal Days

Packing for a longer trip? Get spacious and durable checked luggage from top travel brands without breaking the bank thanks to these Prime deals from Amazon's major fall sales event.

Samsonite Freeform 28-Inch Suitcase
Save 36%
Samsonite Freeform 28-Inch Suitcase: was $280 now $179 at Amazon

View Deal

Early Prime deals on travel accessories

From cushy travel pillows to compression packing cubes, you can save on all those little extras that make for a comfier trip during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale this month.

RFID Blocking Passport Holder, Family Size
Save 47%
RFID Blocking Passport Holder, Family Size: was $16 now $8.50 at Amazon

View Deal

Travel tech deals on Amazon you can shop today

Level up your travel game with the latest tech that will make the time on that long haul flight fly by. Amazon has dropped prices on everything from noise-canceling headphones to GPS trackers during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger
Save 30%
Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger: was $40 now $28 at Amazon

View Deal

Pet travel deals from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Traveling can be extra stressful on pets, whether it's a short flight or a long road trip. Make their adventure as comfortable as possible with these deals on pet carriers, portable bowls and other essentials for traveling with your pet.

Wildgogo Expandable Pet Carrier, Airline-Approved
Save 20%
Wildgogo Expandable Pet Carrier, Airline-Approved: was $64 now $51 at Amazon

View Deal

Squeeze even more value out of these deals with the right credit card

Before you click that checkout button, make sure you're armed with the best shopping credit cards to maximize your savings. With the right credit card, you can earn generous cash back or bonus miles. Stock up on all your travel essentials for less and use those extra rewards to fund your next trip with all your new gear.

Not sure which card is the best choice for the way you travel (and the way you shop)? We've rounded up our top picks to make it easy for you to compare.

Image

The right credit card can boost your benefits with rewards, shipping upgrades and savings. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for online shopping, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.

View Offers

Rachael Green
Rachael Green
Personal finance eCommerce writer

Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She's eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she's not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.

