How to Turn Amazon Prime Day Into a Travel Windfall
During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, skip the fluff — here’s how to extract real travel value via gear, services and strategic credit cards.
Between the wind-down of peak travel season and the start of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, now is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your luggage and stock up on new travel gear. You'll find premium brands like Samsonite, Apple and Karl Lagerfeld selling some of their most popular designs and tech at deep discounts.
Whether you're gearing up for holiday travel or just want to take advantage of this year's deals to refresh your travel accessories for next summer, now's the time to do it. To help you sift through thousands of early Prime Deals this October, I've rounded up some of my favorite travel deals from top-of-the-line luggage to the best travel deals for pets to make your next trip as comfortable and stress-free as possible.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? You can sign up now for a free trial to shop the fall sale and decide afterward if the savings and other Prime perks are worth keeping the membership.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days to shop the October Big Deal Days sale from October 7 through 8. You'll also get free same-day and next-day shipping, discounts on medication and other cool perks. Membership normally costs $14.99/month or $139/year.
Early Prime deals on carry-on luggage
At the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, I found deep discounts on premium brands like Guess and Samsonite as well as serious bargains on convenient items like a packable tote for your souvenir and stylish weekender bags.
- Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable Tote Bag, $19 (originally $40)
- Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack, $114 (originally $190)
- Hanke Under-Seat Carry-On Bag, $64 (originally $80)
- GUESS Follie 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $147 (originally $198)
- Original Penguin Crimson 21-Inch Carry-On, $100 (originally $260)
- LEVEL8 Elegance Carry-on Suitcase with 4 packing cubes, $180 (originally $230)
- Michael Kors Bedford Weekender Bag, $299 (originally $398)
Checked luggage deals from Prime Big Deal Days
Packing for a longer trip? Get spacious and durable checked luggage from top travel brands without breaking the bank thanks to these Prime deals from Amazon's major fall sales event.
- Kenneth Cole REACTION Renegade 24-Inch Suitcase, $90 (originally $120)
- SwissGear Duet 24-Inch Suitcase, $96 (originally $150)
- Traveler's Choice Maxporter II 30-Inch Trunk, $222 (originally $300)
- Pacific Gear 30-Inch Rolling Duffel, $46 (originally $80)
- Karl Lagerfeld Paris Large Suitcase, $136 (originally $172)
Early Prime deals on travel accessories
From cushy travel pillows to compression packing cubes, you can save on all those little extras that make for a comfier trip during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale this month.
- Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 10, $30 (originally $46)
- European Plug Adapter, 2-Pack, $22 (originally $27)
- RFID Blocking Travel Money Belt & Passport Holder, $8 (originally $14)
- Fuzion Shipping Scale, $34 (originally $56)
- Memory Foam Travel Pillow, $27 (originally $33)
- Luggage Tags, 10-Pack, $5 (originally $10)
Travel tech deals on Amazon you can shop today
Level up your travel game with the latest tech that will make the time on that long haul flight fly by. Amazon has dropped prices on everything from noise-canceling headphones to GPS trackers during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
- Apple AirTag, 4-Pack, $75 (originally $99)
- Tile GPS Tags, 4-Pack, $55 (originally $75)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle, $118 (originally $162)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (originally $249)
- Beats Studio Pro, $140 (originally $200)
- Powerbank with 4 Built in Cables, $29 (originally $42)
Pet travel deals from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
Traveling can be extra stressful on pets, whether it's a short flight or a long road trip. Make their adventure as comfortable as possible with these deals on pet carriers, portable bowls and other essentials for traveling with your pet.
- Pawaboo Collapsible Pet Bowls, 2-Pack, $7 (originally $14)
- Pet Ease Double Compartment Cat Travel Carrier, $112 (originally $140)
- Supet Cat Harness and Leash Set, $6 (originally $10)
- Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Dog and Puppy Pee Pads, 50-Count, $15 (originally $20)
- HiCaptain Travel Litter Box, $22 (originally $30)
Squeeze even more value out of these deals with the right credit card
Before you click that checkout button, make sure you're armed with the best shopping credit cards to maximize your savings. With the right credit card, you can earn generous cash back or bonus miles. Stock up on all your travel essentials for less and use those extra rewards to fund your next trip with all your new gear.
Not sure which card is the best choice for the way you travel (and the way you shop)? We've rounded up our top picks to make it easy for you to compare.
The right credit card can boost your benefits with rewards, shipping upgrades and savings. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for online shopping, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.
Get more consumer insights, shopping tips and other personal finance news straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily newsletter, A Step Ahead.
Related content
- A Guide to Amazon Prime Day — How to Bag the Best Deals
- How to Safely Get Your Amazon Packages This Season
- Amazon AI on Prime Day: Deal Helper or Upsell Machine?
- Walmart+ vs Amazon Prime: How the Shopping Memberships Stack Up
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
The Health Care Tax Credit Debate Behind the Government Shutdown
Tax Credits Previous shutdowns have occurred for various reasons, including border wall funding. But this time, the standoff centers in part on health care and taxes.
-
How Confident Retirees Think Differently About Their Future
Confident retirees approach their future with optimism and resourcefulness, focusing on possibilities rather than limitations. These seven tips show you how you can do the same.
-
Need a Reason to Retire Early? Consider These Eye-Opening Stats
The majority of people retire early, leaving the workforce before reaching their Full Retirement Age (FRA). Maybe you should, too.
-
Seven Things You Should Do Before 2026 Because of One Big Beautiful Bill Changes
The new law ushers in significant changes for most taxpayers. Make these moves now to take advantage of them.
-
I'm an Insurance Expert: This Is Exactly Why Your Insurance Rates Are Soaring (and What You Can Do)
A dramatic rise in the frequency and cost of severe weather and wildfires means you need to prepare, prepare, prepare — no matter where you live — for higher premiums.
-
Amazon AI on Prime Day: Deal Helper or Upsell Machine?
Amazon’s Rufus chatbot, Alexa voice deals, and Amazon Lens can change how you shop on Prime Day. Here’s how to use them wisely — and avoid being upsold.
-
Moving Abroad? You Might Need a Cross-Border Financial Adviser
If you want to live in another country long term, you could benefit from an expert's guidance. Here's how to find a good qualified adviser to help with residency requirements, documentation, financial laws and tax impacts.
-
What Happens to Your Money in a Government Shutdown?
From benefit checks to IRS delays, here’s what could affect your wallet if the government shuts down.
-
What Happens to National Parks During a Government Shutdown?
A guide to what stays open and what's at risk — and how to plan your park trips when federal funding stalls.
-
My Husband and I Retired at 67 With $3.2 Million, But He's Frugal About Travel. How Can I Convince Him to Loosen Up?
We asked financial planning experts for advice.